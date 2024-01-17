Watch on Rumble

Lee Fang has a post for paid subs on Moderna Surveillance Operation Targeted Independent Media Voices. It provides a possible answer as to why sex allegations suddenly became a media feeding frenzy against Russell Brand in September of 2023.

I look at this and three other examples of suspicious timing, going back to the days of masks and mandates, to WWII and holocausts, and to missing messiahs.

Lee writes:

A series of internal company reports and communications reviewed by RealClearInvestigations show that Moderna has worked with former law enforcement and public health officials and a drug industry-funded non-governmental organization called The Public Good Projects (PGP) to confront the “root cause of vaccine hesitancy” by rapidly identifying and “shutting down misinformation.”



Part of this effort includes providing talking points to some 45,000 healthcare professionals “on how to respond when vaccine misinformation goes mainstream.” PGP and Moderna have created a new partnership, called the “Infodemic Training Program,” to prepare health care workers to respond to alleged vaccine-related misinformation. The company has also used artificial intelligence to monitor millions of global online conversations to shape the contours of vaccine-related discussion. The internal files—shorthanded here as the Moderna Reports—show high-profile vaccine critics were closely monitored, particularly skeptics in independent media, including Michael Shellenberger, Russell Brand, and Alex Berenson. PGP, which was funded by a $1,275,000 donation from the Biotechnology and Innovation Organization, a lobby group representing Pfizer and Moderna, has identified alleged vaccine misinformation and helped facilitate the removal of content from Twitter, among other social media platforms, throughout 2021 and 2022.

It looks at Moderna’s Q3 2023 loss of $3.6B when the majority of people in the US refused another Covid booster. In August of 2023, the PGP flagged two of Russell Brand’s videos. One was about Jonathan Van-Tam, a senior British health official who’d just taken a job with Moderna. Lee quoted Russell that:

the company had just “made a fortune during the pandemic selling vaccines to the government,” and that the “government worker that bought all those vaccines” was now moving through the revolving door.

In the other, Russell talks about documents that reveal the CDC knew vaccines wouldn’t stop transmission even before they mandated them:

Lee Fang continues:

The following month, several media outlets reported that several women who insisted on anonymity were claiming that Brand had abused them nearly twenty years ago. The ensuing media firestorm, which led to YouTube demonetizing his account, became fodder for other Moderna misinformation reports. The company warned that the cancellation of Brand was sparking a backlash among social media users, who believed that he may be targeted by government and corporate censors for his outspoken opposition to pandemic narratives. In a Moderna high-risk report, the company noted that speculation was swirling that "allegations are part of a conspiracy to silence the comedian, who has been a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccines." The report linked an X video of Brand sharply criticizing Moderna and Pfizer for generating “$1,000 of profit every second" in 2021. The specific claim of profiteering was a mainstream claim, a statistic that was produced by Oxfam. Nowhere in its reports on Brand did Moderna highlight any incorrect information. But the reports noted that they monitored Brand because he "has a large platform with over 6.6 million YouTube subscribers and over 21 million followers across multiple social media platforms." Moreover, his "videos are widely circulated in anti-vaccine spaces where he is viewed as a truth-teller and threat to authority …”

In science and history, temporal connection is not proof of causation but is a powerful indicator when nothing else explains the timing. In a Jan 2022 video called Digging Into the Data, I talk about my midnight epiphany that the county reports showing exponential deaths of the unvaxxed were all coming from the CDC. While they seemed to be independent, the formatting was all executive level reports with Unvaxxed Deaths in 40 pt type.

At the same time, my friend who does WikiSpooks sent me a UK report showing unvaxxed deaths came in waves by age group, then tapered off. These happened to correspond to the vaccine roll-out eligibility. In looking at the methodology, it showed people weren’t counted as vaxxed until 21 days after the shot. So the more people died within 21 days of the shot, the more it looked like the unvaxxed were dying from Covid. We all know this now, but in Jan 2022, that was a shocking realization.

A third example of suspicious timing is WWII and the Holocaust narrative that didn’t come out until 1961. Why twenty years after the supposed fact? As I write in Kissinger & the Balfour Declaration:

… the Great War was turned into the first World War by involving the United States. Germany, from a position of strength with no battle fought on German soil, had offered peace in 1916 with no reparations or annexation of land, only going back to the pre-war status quo. This is not a history under dispute. It would have hurt no one but the bankers, some of whom had loaned the Kaiser money for the war while others funded Great Britain and France. None of these loans could be repaid without a loser to be charged reparations. Who convinced the US to enter a war on another continent in which they were not threatened in any way? In his 1961 speech on the Balfour Declaration, Benjamin Freedman provides evidence that the Bolshevik Jews of Germany told England not to agree to peace, and they would bring the political, economic and media pressure of Jews in the US to convince President Wilson to enter the war. In exchange they wanted Palestine. Whether or not their influence tipped the balance is dubious, but is it relevant? In October of 1916, Lord Balfour tendered the written promise of Palestine at the end of the war, addressed to Lord Rothschild with the International Zionists to be informed.

Freedman didn’t talk about the Holocaust of the Germans, but could have: after the war, 5.7M died of starvation in open-air prisons due to the Morganthau Plan. He could have mentioned the firebombing of Dresden for no military reason, the use of rape as a weapon including against children, and the millions sent into slavery in the Soviet Union and elsewhere. All of this might have come out, had the narrative not been flipped to make the victims into the aggressors and the aggressors into the victims.

And in a last prequel question, why is the man who started a movement, a revolution, a new religion, never mentioned by name until 40 yrs after his supposed death? The story of a pacifist messiah coincides with the empire crushing the militant revolution and writing their own version of history. Coincidence?

