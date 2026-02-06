Watch on Rumble

It’s my intention to alternate masculine and feminine topics in my episodes. I’ve been slacking on the latter so here I’m going full woo-woo. I think of these as the two feet of the body—move only one and you go in circles. They are the bidextrous sides of the bicameral brain, which all people have regardless of difference at the other end of the spine.

We term these intuition and rationality. Note that rational is to ration—to divide into portions, to organize, to put in order. That’s important! Intuition gives you the knowing that the left side of the brain puts into a logical structure. No knowing, nothing to structure. No structure, no way to communicate or act on the knowing.

An early listener called what I do socio-spirituality. From my OMGdess research, this concept was symbolized by one of the earliest manifestations of Goddess: Baat the inward-curving horned cow. One horn faced the mystical realm, one faced the material realm. In A Course in Miracles, this is called the Holy Spirit that navigates between the dream and reality.

We’ve been taught that there either is no meaning or the meaning of life is suffering. There is no god or god is a psychopath. If the personality traits attributed to god were used to describe a human, that would be obvious. When god needs us to kill his son in order to forgive us for eating an apple, he’s generous! Strangely, to believe in god the psychopath is considered hopeful.

In this episode, we’ll consider the obvious—life comes from the female. Call me old-fashioned. We are in a time where the false paradigm of a procreator god is failing. And this is good! This is very good! Because Mother is coming back.

the healing mantis

My dance and aerial friend, Jeilene Tracy—who I know as Jessie—is one of the most pragmatic, funny, down-to-earth people I know. And she channels spirit guides, one of whom she calls the Mantis. She recently returned from a trip to Egypt, where she felt an energetic force was calling her. Something big had happened there in the past, that needed to be solved. Egypt is calling her back in October, and I may need to be there. I don’t know if it’s a re-treat to 5000 years ago or a for-treat of things to come.

This is her latest newsletter, called Return of the Mother:

What I experience now is the full re-emergence of the primordial mother energy, a foundational and organizing force that carries immense power through its steadiness, intelligence, and capacity to nourish life into form. This energy is present in a very tangible way and supports how we organize ourselves, our lives, and what we are here to express. It supports embodiment, coherence, and living in alignment with truth. As we are bathed in this frequency more consistently, we are invited to meet it through presence, relationship, and a willingness to inhabit ourselves more fully. The return of the mother field brings a different quality of momentum, one that arises from stability and resonance rather than force or pressure. It supports clarity, self trust, and the natural unfolding of what we are here to express. This is also a profound moment for self acceptance. Everything you have lived has contributed to your understanding, your discernment, and your capacity to choose with greater clarity. As the weight of self judgment releases, energy becomes available for creativity, presence, and forward movement that feels sustainable and true. The field right now responds most clearly to simple, consistent care of self. Time in the morning carries particular potency for setting the tone of your day. Quiet presence, breath, and moments of gratitude help stabilize the nervous system and attune the body to feel the immense love that is present from primordial mother. Despite intense contrasts in the outer world, there is a strong current of rebalancing happening on many energetic levels in and around our Earth. One of my guides keeps saying, “Mom’s home,” and there is something deeply resonant in that. It speaks to a renewed relationship with the Earth, with the mother field, and with that same nurturing intelligence within ourselves. The healing that is offered at this time is accessed by each of us turning inward to be soothed by waiting arms of the original Mother. This month invites presence and listening inwardly, and expressing from that place and letting go of the chaos outside of you. That simplicity carries a deep intelligence and forms a foundation that can support what unfolds next.

let the show crash-end-o

Others are resonating with the same vibration. Kathleen Devanney has ‘gone to ground’ so her posts are even more rare and precious. This one is called Where Are We, Now?

I’m not very plugged in lately to the ongoing show. I’ve abandoned much of that and treat my attention with the respect it deserves. (Some days better than others.) We are, each one of us, deciding our future and one of the quickest ways to ensure it will be a future we want comes down to where we place our attention / energy. That massive fissure in the external terrain will be navigated easily by some while others may find themselves swallowed up by it. How well we proceed - or don’t - likely comes down to our own inner terrain and what we’ve cultivated there. Underneath this web of deceit and ugliness, another world exists in Nature. The real world. We were given everything we need. Humans are remarkable beings, we adapt, we are resilient and we are natural creators. Our Source is goodness and love. Not as a nice idea, not as a mythology and story, but as a truth, an essence. Humans who have not been captured are good. Humans who have been captured, can find their way back. So let the show crescendo. Let the masks come off. Let the stage fall down. Good riddance. We’ll still be here on this beautiful earth.

channeling dragons

Kathleen also links to Barbara Sinclair, another mystical sister on Substack who writes The Quaking Poplar. Barbara introduced me to the Wild Unknown Divine Alchemy deck by Kim Krans. From her latest post, she may be channeling dragons, another symbol of Goddess. Here are some cards I pulled that seemed pertinent:

On Rebis/ The Androgyne:

Born of Hermes and Aphrodite, Hermaphroditos has been classically depicted as a balanced union of divine masculine (the sun) and divine feminine (the moon). Yet today’s Alchemist knows the Androgyne is far more nuanced than that … accessing this fluid and enlightened state requires us to slip into the contradictory realm of the senses. … We let go of rules and labels. Judgment is suspended. … For a brief moment, we hold all of our complexities in one loving form. Like a newborn, we know not our name, gender, age, or location. We are the Embodied Artist.

on Magnum Opus/ The Great Work:

You cannot force the Great Work. You cannot claim it or complete it. This card arrives to whisper words of encouragement. You are in the right place, the most important place for you. This is the alchemical garden. Tend to the youngest growth—be delicate and precise.

on Unus Mundus/ Synchronicity:

The Unus Mundus is the presiding deity of Alchemy. It arrives to remind us that we are not alone in our queries or our journey. … Do not underestimate the brave act of your attention to the details of your daily life, to the ecology of our world. What you notice matters. You matter.

a course in goddess

After 20 years of studying A Course in Miracles, I’ve lately found myself annoyed by the triple masculinity of divinity. At one time, I memorized all the one-line prompts for the year of daily meditations. So now I’m refreshing that ritual but substituting Goddess for god, Mother for father, and daughter for son. I’m loving it! And knowing them by rote helps in reciting them before the sun comes up.

Here are the first ten:

Nothing that I see has any meaning. I have given what I see all the meaning it has for me. I do not understand anything I see. My thoughts have no meaning. I am never upset for the reasons I think. I am upset because I see what is not there. I see only the past. I am preoccupied with past thoughts. I see nothing as it is now. These thoughts have no meaning.

We are going back to knowing nothing, allowing ‘what is’ to dawn on our perception without projecting the past. We’re going back to newborn mind: without gender, without age, without name. Meaning exists and she’s calling you home—literally. You are the home of Goddess. And Mom’s home!

I use two Celtic Cross readings of two Tarot decks to tell the story of how the Goddess societies were destroyed 5000 yrs ago and how the Goddess is returning now. The masculine reading, done by Isaac Middle, is from the traditional Rider–Waite deck. The feminine reading is from Universal Folk Tarot by Anita Inverarity. They tell a tale of hope and uncanny synchronicity.

