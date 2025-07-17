Watch on Rumble

One of the most fearless researchers on Substack belies her cute and harmless name: kitten seeking answers. The latest scent she’s been following with her feline detective nose has been Mystic River. In this episode, I’ll read from two articles she’s posted. Then I’ll follow with some links and research on Sandy Hook. A name that comes up in both is Alex Jones, and I’ll explain why I think he’s a red herring. And I’ll end with another fishy tale of the Las Vegas Massacre. Let’s see what kitten found under the couch!

In July 2011 in the Texas Monthly, Mimi Schwartz published The Not So Happy Camper, as kitten reproduced in Mystic mafia:

The camp has always served as a near-flawless training ground for archetypal Texas women. For the current fee of $4,375 for a thirty-day session [now $6K] Mystic girls learn to shoot rifles, ride horses, catch bass, hike in the August sun without complaint, and face down a rattlesnake or two. In blistering tribe competitions—campers are divided into Kiowas and Tonkawas—they learn the value of teamwork. Along line of notable alumnae reveals the kind of girl that Mystic attracts: Mary Martin, who famously played a sprightly, tirelessly cheerful boy, was the first celebrity camper; she was followed by the daughters of governors Price Daniel, Dan Moody, and John Connally. LBJ's daughters, granddaughters, and great-granddaughters attended; James Baker sent a daughter and a granddaughter. Laura Bush worked as a counselor between terms at Southern Methodist University. Mystic girls say their camp days prepare them for the real world: They become executives for Neiman Marcus, dance with London's Royal Ballet, own a Gymboree franchise in the former Soviet Union, or marry well and become the kind of intensely focused volunteers who would probably be happier as CEOs. But most important, Mystic girls make friendships that last forever. Not only do they form a "Mystic mafia" that stretches all over the world, but they also help one another get into Kappa Kappa Gamma at the University of Texas, the Junior League, and, if need be, a clinical trial at MD Anderson. These bonds are forged in no small part by the history and ethos of the camp itself. The current incarnation of Mystic was founded on the eve of World War II by Agnes Stacy and has been owned by the same family for three generations. … The Eastland siblings were once partners, but as the camp and the land it sits on increased in value, they began quarreling over the usual things: money and power. "When the parents are not alive to keep things in line, many times it all goes to heck," said Arnold. That is an understatement. The case has raged for four years and has cost the parties in excess of $6 million in legal fees. It involves accusations most people would never dream of hurling at a sibling: fraud, malpractice, and, especially, greed. Hanging in the balance are Dick and Tweety's reputation as the financial and ethical stewards of a Texas institution—what they call "the mission and the ministry" of Mystic—and Stacy's reputation as one of the country's finest trust and estate planners. Not to mention the future of Camp Mystic itself. "The whole group of 'em ought to be taken into the woodshed and spanked till they come up with a settlement," one longtime Kerrville attorney told me. … The Eastlands put a high premium on two things: making money and avoiding taxes. By the mid- to late eighties, camps across the nation were confronting the very expensive problem of personal injury suits. Suddenly a camper accident—or, worse, a camper death—could spell ruin. Something had to be done.

miles on mystic

Kitten’s next article quotes Miles Mathis, who looks at the Freemasonic signaling and Phoenician dog whistles. One or two of these might be seen as coincidence so you’d want to read the whole article to erase any doubt. The Eastland sibling shenanigans don’t make sense without something they’re covering up.

Kitten credits Petra Liverani for the Mathis link. And Petra is hot on the trail of the Mystic mystery:

Petra notes that Micki Willis was handing out sandwiches to first responders at 9/11, Johnny-on-the-spot with his book and film Plandemic, and now is filming himself and his wife with the worst crisis actors in the biz playing two parents who just lost their daughter [my words, not hers]. I haven’t seen a more fake and hokey performance since the Project Veritas Pfizer expose. This has zero credibility and is off the chart on the bullshit meter. The affect is completely off, they talk about Malaya as if reading a script, and seem to forget their roles. The ‘dad’ wipes his eyes when he’s not crying and tries to force himself to cry when he’s fully composed and obviously trying to remember his lines when describing his daughter.

And what’s with her Little House on the Prairie glasses and crocheted shawl, his plain white tee that denotes a blue collar worker when this is a $6000/ mo. camp for budding aristocrats? All they need is a pitchfork to be American Gothic. And why is Willits’ wife always in the frame? Is that normal interview procedure?

I will also add that Willets filmed Malone in the backfiring clip as The Most Dangerous Doctor in the World, and he was at the capital on Jan 6th where he left the MFM rally to check out the ‘riot’ at the White House. But somehow he never got arrested?

Petra looks at other commonalities with Mystic Camp and 9/11, including the ‘first time on the job’ hero:

This is another video that Petra detonates:

In this interview the reporter asks the "angel", Matthew: "What prompted you to go and check in on that family." Matthew: "It was a gut feeling. I had intended on leaving and going home and enjoying the rest of my day ..." Reporter to Chrissie: "What went through your head when you heard a stranger screaming at your home in the middle of the night?" If it was the middle of the night how could Matthew have been thinking about enjoying the rest of his day? Also, in the middle of the night there were signs of rain and flooding and there had been warnings so the scenario of a "stranger screaming at one's home" doesn't really fit. The route of escape also sounds strange: over the chain link fence to their pickup truck and then from the pickup truck to their neighbour's yard. The reporter then asks about Chrissie's daughter slipping and says "I think her name's Dove". Chrissie replies with what sounds like "Maiyan, my daughter ... nearly went down the river with my car. Her brother Dove (pronounced Dohve) ... " Seriously, she has a son called Dove pronounced Dohve.

And a third:

Reporter: “His voicemail's also what helped you save other members of your family.” Jake: “It's actually a bit twisted, the story - that is - cos it wasn't me. I've been up here watching my sister. It was his stepmother - his, uh, my stepmother, her brother and her mom that were up there. They were in a cabin about 100 yards up and my dad made the call to them early in the morning, just seeing if there was anything they could do to help and at that point it was too late but he did save one last life on top of the many that he saved throughout his long life so it was a great way for him to go out. My stepmom's brother has been nothing but helpful. He searched for dad, he searched for Tanya, he was just down there helping any way he can, and he just got back up and brought the dog back to us, we're just happy to have Chloe with us here. Reporter: “So it was your stepmom's son that you got the message to. He was inspired to get out there and ... he's the one that saved Chloe, the family dog. Jake: So Chloe was just found. She was washed up about half-way between the point where my stepmom's phone ended up. We were able to recover that. About half-way between Ingram and Kerrville is where they picked up Chloe and she's just such a huge part of my dad and Tanya's heart so to have her back here with us, it means the world to us. She's still a puppy, she's like one and a half, we're going to get to have her for hopefully the next decade and pour our love into her that my dad would have poured into her otherwise.

So again the dog is the star of the show when his dad and stepmom just died. But they recovered her phone, so that’s great! And the dog’s just a puppy but dad was old, so it was a great way for him to go out. And is that a Freemasonic sign the dad is flashing?

sandy hook, line & sinker

Another crisis actor from Glenn Greenwald’s Equating Rhetoric with Violence to Blame One’s Political Opponents for Mass Murder Sprees:

Jerm Warfare and Jim Fetzer on the Sandy Hook Coverup

Unraveling Sandy Hook in 2, 3, 4 and 5 Dimensions

In the video I talk about A Citizen Journalist’s Exposure of Sandy Hook by Stephanie Sledge, which was given to me by the author in a dive bar in my hometown.

And here is Amy Sukwan on the 2017 Las Vegas Massacre:

We’re living through false flags, fake events and manufactured crises. In the following videos I talk about some of those, including the police chief from the Las Vegas Massacre who just so happened to be newly assigned to Maui before it became a burnt offering to the Phoenician gods. Coinkydink?

A Deep State deep dive on the Lahaina controlled demolition, using research from Vanessa Beeley on Smart Islands, Substacker Bilbobitch on China, the ZOG and John Pelletier in Las Vegas, and Whitney Webb on Khashoggi.

North Carolina is home to independent farmers and resilient communities, up against FEMA, foreign 'national guards' and Piedmont Lithium who supplies Tesla. I look at firsthand reports of Hurricane Helene, research and experience with previous planned disasters. Then I present ideas on how we could help each other after this catastrophic baptism of wind, fire and rain.