Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isaac Middle's avatar
Isaac Middle
1d

Sandy Hook was my second red pill, coming in hot just after Building 7. Great that Petra is getting traction on those posts

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tereza Coraggio
Wildrhody's avatar
Wildrhody
1d

Hi Tereza:) You're bringing back memories, particularly with Sandy Hook. I dug deeply into that situation, as did many others, and at the end I had NO doubt it was all faked. One of the big red flags to me was that a school bus driver for Sandy Hook had dropped off around 5-7 children (can't remember now the exact number) on the day of the incident, in a strange man's front yard...that man being Gene Rosen... and his house was right next door to the fire station! For starters, a bus driver would NEVER do that, but especially if the house was next to the fire station. He was a creepy guy, as well. Another perplexing oddity was I dug into the county records for who owned the homes around that area, and there were a whole lot of homes in the vicinity that had all had sales closing on 12/25/2009. It was as if there was a major simultaneous purchase of these homes to set up this event with actors, and that would have been almost 3 years before the event. I also purchased a book about all the people born in MA, of which the Lanza family was listed, but there only son listed was Adam Lanza and not his older brother Ryan. My books are packed right now, and again I'm going off memory, but I think it was Nancy that was born in MA, not her husband, but they listed him in the book records, so should have listed both sons, no matter if they were born there or not. Therefore, the alive Ryan was really the alleged dead Adam! It was all a set up and I think the ultimate goal was more gun control.

As for the Las Vegas shooting, I didn't dig into that as much, but I did see the Army triage trailers there, so it was also a set up. It's so hard to believe anything anymore. We're surrounded by liars!! Hope all is well:)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tereza Coraggio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture