Watch on Rumble

Throwing a proper pity party is an important life skill, and one that will come in handy these next few years. Let’s take a few moments to learn how to do it right.

In this video I explain:

Who NOT to invite to your pity party

In a partner pity party, how to be a puppy

Why one is the loneliest number and best for a pity fest

Why you should ignore the advice of the blind youth leader of the French resistance, Jacques Lusseyran, who you should definitely not invite

Vandana Shiva’s solid advice on leisure wear for sulking

How ‘give it to God’ and ‘give it to the belly’

What to eat and how to be your own BFF who calls you ‘honey’

What to do when you’ve had your fill of wallowing

The pity party playlist, roller skates optional

