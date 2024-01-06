Watch on Rumble

In this video, I start with an anecdote from my daughter on why honesty shouldn't be given freely. Then I relate some info given by readers Specie and Wildrhody on my question of whether the Japan earthquake (thanks to Steve Martin for alerting me) was natural or manufactured. And I end with a rant on eye drops.

pearls of wisdom & days of swine and roses

After my post on How to Have a Better Argument, I noticed many stackers were posting about arguments. Maybe not surprising coming out of the holidays. In Who Is Running You? Kathleen Devanney wrote:

The undoing is speeding up now. While this will be messy, challenging and at times scary, it’s also a great opportunity. Many more of us will deepen into our essential identities, in response to the threat, and emerge stronger. Immune to the tricks that used to dupe us, we will, in greater and greater numbers, refuse to go along.

And her comment on my thread was particularly poignant:

I agree that our culture has dissuaded us from debate in favor of playing nice. But I think there's more to it—when I disagree with friends I notice more and more a kind of glazing over thing happen. Like they don't know what do with it. Or, an annoyed look and then quick changing of the topic. We've been conditioned to group think, especially post covid-op. That said, in the substack world, debate is more likely so your primer on how to argue well is helpful. I will def keep an eye on your stack for instructive lessons. :-)

I had been also dealing with resentment over needing to play a ‘role’ in social events that wasn’t a speaking part. Later, I talked to my youngest daughter—the argumentative chip off the ol’ block—expecting her to agree, but she surprised me. She said that in her life, she’d come to see her honesty as a valuable thing that not everyone had earned.

There’s a funny backstory to this. She’s about to start an 8-5 office job and has her Dolly Parton mug that reads, “Pour yourself a cup of ambition.” She’s been known to tender multi-page resignation letters to her service jobs, and I asked if she’d do that again. She said she’d decided her honesty was valuable. To squander it where it wouldn’t change anything was to treat it as worthless.

She would, she said, always analyze because she couldn’t help it. But to formulate it into tactful pointers was something they hadn’t earned. She’s not wrong, btw, in her analyses and has left a trail of failed businesses in her wake.

Rather than feeling bitter about being silenced and defensive before I opened my mouth, I could choose how I wanted to spend my precious and carefully crafted honesty. Was this person deserving of it? And that insight has flipped the whole paradigm for me. You’re welcome.

geo’d quakes & geo-pol context

In the comments on my NYE post re: the Japan earthquake, Specie brought in strange evidence of birds and ties to recent Japanese political and economic policies. If anyone has more info on this, please share in the comments. I thought Japan was still in the SWIFT system of the BIS and not going with the BRICS alliance, but I haven’t researched it:

Specie

The Japanese Earthquake could be a natural phenomenon like Ben Davison at Suspicious Observers will tell you. It could also be an intentional act because of the recent changes in Japanese political and financial policies that are leading to further weakening of the slavemasters Federal Reserve Notes. Somebody smarter than me needs to go to twitter and search Japan Earthquake Birds and figure out what this means. There are hundreds of pages of post of massive formations of birds sitting in the streets, sitting on buildings, sitting on electric wires and flying in unusual patterns in the sky. Something very strange went on there that doesn't occur often before/during/after an earthquake. Nikola Tesla said an earthquake machine was probable more than 100 years ago.

Thanx for the memeries, Ratio!

Specie then cites Jim Stone’s comprehensive evidence that Fukushima was planned. He asked, “Have you read Jim Stone's assessment of the Fukushima catastrophe? He's convinced that, whatever happened, it was not natural at all.” From his source:

Jim Stone, Freelance Journalist, reformatted for print on September 16, 2013: The 3/11 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster did not occur naturally. In this report you will find all the evidence needed to support this claim and more. This is a vital report because it documents the dawning of a new type of environmental warfare in which advanced technologies are used to make unsuspecting populations believe their destruction occurred by the will of nature, thus leaving the destroyers in a position to demand governments stay silent while they perform the job of destroying or enslaving their populations to the will of the global “elite”. This environmental threat tactic, when coupled with industrial virus attacks and nuclear blackmail is the new direction the “elite” have chosen to take warfare now that false flag terror in the name of Arabs has failed to convince the world's populations that massive hot wars are needed.

Rhonda (Wildrhody) compares the Japan earthquake to the 2011 Joplin, Missouri, tornado and to Haiti’s Jan 2010 and Turkey’s Feb 2023 earthquakes. Let’s go to Propaganda Central to see what the Council on Foreign Relations said about the political situation in Haiti at the time:

Jean-Bertrand Aristide, the country’s first democratically elected president, was twice deposed in coups, in 1991 and 2004. Both prompted U.S. military interventions supported by the United Nations. In 2004, the United Nations launched a thirteen-year peacekeeping mission, the Brazil-led UN Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) [PDF], which sought to restore order after the fall of the Aristide government. In 2011, the election of Michel Martelly as president was clouded by allegations of U.S. meddling on his behalf. He later stepped down after postponing presidential elections twice and ruling by decree for more than a year.

Now let’s look at Wikipedia on Aristide so we can read between the lines:

On Dec 16, 2009 several thousand people march, insisting that Aristide return, and less than a month later there’s a major earthquake. Followed by the first cholera outbreak that Haiti ever had, so there was no immunity. Five years later, the UN finally admitted what everyone knew, that it had been caused by the UN ‘peacekeeping forces’ (an oxymoron if there ever was). However, they stopped short of admitting guilt or having any legal obligations for reparations. As NPR quoted:

Suddenly, the first cases appeared in the central highlands near a camp for United Nations peacekeeping forces. ... The disease struck with explosive force. Within two days of the first cases, a hospital 60 miles away was admitting a new cholera patient every 3 1/2 minutes. 'Part of the reason we think the outbreak grew so quickly was the Haitian population had no immunity to cholera,' says Daniele Lantagne, an environmental engineer at Tufts University. ‘Something like when the Europeans brought smallpox to the Americas, and it burned through the native populations.'

No smoking gun there. On Turkey’s earthquakes, @lovesees4320 wrote:

The Quake Machine is the scariest thing for me that's come out of the Congress UFO disclosure! Turkey was about to make a move & boom!

When I asked about that move, she answered to check out Turkey’s stance and statements just prior to Feb 2023. If anyone has sources on this, let me know. Rhonda (Wildrhody) commented:

I have no doubt that they're capable of controlling the weather. As one example, I listened to a 2008 AZ meteorological conference before the Joplin tornado, where a scientist spoke about steering tornadoes with microwaves. He stated they had to be careful "not to cook the people below." Then later the Joplin tornado happened, and several people died after their skin started turning black, a day or two later. We all know how microwaves heat from the inside out, so I believe they got "cooked." They blamed it on dirt and fungus, and even talked on the news about a S. American ant that could cause this. Whatever!! I tried to find the conference again but had no luck. Here's one story about the fungus. Further, after the Haiti earthquake, then Pres. Chavez spoke on the news about it being caused by the U.S. I've seen patterns, where any 10km deep earthquake is manmade, which was Haiti's depth. The patterned quakes I saw was a big grid picked up in Turkey, years back, where all the mini quakes were in line vertically and horizontally, and all were 10km deep. I just did a quick search for the old video but was also unable to find. Ugh! Anyway, guess how deep the quake was in Japan. I'll give you 3 guesses and the first two don't count:) I came back to edit and show the Turkey grid pattern that I had saved on my YT favorites. I remember checking depths, at that time, and they were 10km deep, even though the video doesn't talk about it.

Rhonda continues: Here is something else I found on my favorites list that's good to watch. Pay particular attention to the lights in the sky, that come and go.

the eye of the scarab storm

I end with a rant. Some months ago I heard about eye drops causing infections leading to blindness, death and eyeball removal. The 27 brands recalled included generics from CVS, Walmart and Target. This smelled like a psyops rat.

When I went to my organic grocery, they said they no longer sell homeopathic eye drops because they have ingredients the FDA doesn’t regulate. Unlike the drugstore brand I have that says it may contain hydrochloric acid. Or the ones I once got with Vaseline, a petroleum byproduct, in them.

Although it could be more nefarious, I figured they were proving they could take anything away from us at anytime. And that already depressed me. In the video, I suggest that someone make eye drops for cats. Like the goat’s milk ‘for pets’ I can buy in Maryland where it’s illegal to sell raw milk for humans. Use that loophole!

But when I posted this on Rumble, Rhonda wrote about her own tragedy:

Also, I'm not going to get into depth here, but the eyedrops, Restasis, which were the only pharmaceutical my mom ever took for dry eyes, besides occasional antibiotics, is what caused her death, from Lymphoma, which cancer does not run in our family. After my mom's passing, I was led to look into the drops and found their active ingredient was Ciclosporin, which is also used on organ transplant patients to shut their immune systems down, so the body won't reject the new organs. The black label warning box on the insert states it can cause lymphoma. So, why the heck would they put that in drops for dry eyes?! Strangely, before my mom's passing, I had spoken to her about "Scarab Beetle = A Babel Secret" and what that could mean, but she just thought it meaningless. Well, guess where Ciclosporin is derived from. It comes from an ascomycete fungus, Tolypocladium inflatum, that grows on scarab beetles. That family of fungi is also used to leaven bread. Is that why the Israelites were to eat only unleavened bread? Well, based on other findings, that's exactly what I think, but more on that at another time, if you're interested. Oh, and "Build Back Better = Debut Babel Trick."

So all the rabbit warrens may lead to the same den of iniquity. Protect your eyes, your heart and your honesty. Don’t throw your pearls before sheep.

For more, here’s Truth-Telling in a Catastrophe and on manufactured catastrophe, here’s Maui & the Oligarchs:

I begin this video with the story of my daughter's wedding, which I'm taking as an omen for the community we're going to build when the empire crumbles. Then I read my poem on the double bind of being a Cassandra during these troubled times, and my vision for how it's all going to turn around.

A Deep State deep dive on the Lahaina controlled demolition, using research from Vanessa Beeley on Smart Islands, Substacker Bilbobitch on China, the ZOG and John Pelletier in Las Vegas, and Whitney Webb on Khashoggi.