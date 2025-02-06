Watch on Rumble

Fintan Dunne was an investigative journalist in Ireland who interviewed me two years ago, when I had first published my suspicions about Robert Malone. Isaac Middle noticed my interview recently and sent:

I saw that you were interviewed by Fintan Dunne in relation to the Silver Fox, and remembered that Fintan is unfortunately no longer with us (probably a story in there as well, although also potentially one best left alone) Fintan was well known and regarded in a lot of groups I have lurked in, most notable those who bet on the Moonchild in 2020 and felt aggrieved, as Fintan was very vocal about certain election irregularities. So needless to say many conspiracies were circulating, however I never looked into the situation personally.

This has hit me hard.

It seems impossible that someone as alive, curious and intelligent as Fintan could be gone from the world.

In looking online for more information about Fintan’s death, all I could find was the blunt and very Irish notice:

The death has occurred of

Fintan Dunne

Upper Hills, Coolbawn, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Ballinteer, Dublin

14 December 2023

He is predeceased by his partner Kathy. That’s all I could find.

a person of interest

Fintan contacted me just after my first expose on Robert Malone. This was at a time when no one I knew was questioning him. Malone had posted the lawsuit he’d filed against the Breggins, et al, in his Substack. In the course of analyzing it—out loud, in the comment thread—I came to the realization the Breggins were right. This made no sense as a lawsuit, only as an act of intimidation.

And I had just let him know, through my comments, that I knew he wasn’t who he said.

Looking online, I couldn’t find any other suspicions about him. I checked out WikiSpooks, the crowd-sourced repository of information about intelligence agents, and his profile was squeaky clean—and edited by Liam, who worked under Mathew Crawford at the time. There was only one person to whom Malone was a ‘person of interest’ and that happened to be Joe Atwill, author of Caesar’s Messiah and my friend! What are the odds?

I contacted Joe and he gave me more logic and analysis that confirmed my suspicions, which gave me the courage to go forward. Soon after publishing, Fintan interviewed me, bringing facts and connections. I shared my dissection of the lawsuit. I was still giving Malone the benefit of the doubt that he would come to his senses, and his fine readers would convince him this wasn’t the way to go.

When the interview came out, Malone blocked me from his stack under his ‘three strikes asshole’ rule. That meant the gloves could come off in the 17 episodes since.

cancelling regret

Fintan was interested in my research on Jesus as a story/ psyops that controlled the opposition to the Roman Empire. He was familiar with Joe Atwill’s work. We scheduled a follow-up interview. At the last minute, I cancelled. Why did I cancel? I’m still asking myself. And now, as you can imagine, I’m kicking myself.

However, I’ve decided to give up regret for Lent, and I’m starting early. I think you should too. January should be a month when we extend ourselves Presidential pardons, using our executive privilege. What do we need pardon for? Usually, things we’ve done to thwart ourselves, maybe inconsiderate things we said, mistakes we made, things we would have done differently if we knew then what we know now.

We’re not screwing over whole countries or screwing kids. We deserve forgiveness.

vapour canopies

Last March, Fintan’s name came up again when I did this episode.

It’s one of my favorites, partly because of the great AI art from Amy that I used in the stack, and because I had such great material to work with. It’s based on this interview that Fintan did of Andrew Power, which blew my mind!

One of the theories that was new to me was that the earth had been surrounded by a vapour canopy, as Isaac calls it. This membrane or bubble kept the humidity high, making the land a Garden of Eden. And then a meteor broke it, so that the waters fell into oceans and rivers and lakes. Some version of this story is in the origin mythologies of all cultures.

After recording this episode, I tried to contact Fintan. I knew that he’d be tickled by the connection, and I wanted to find out how to buy Andrew’s book, which didn’t seem to be available anywhere. I used the email address I had for him and ones I could find online. I thought maybe he was angry I’d cancelled, but that wasn’t like him and we’d talked since. It was a mystery.

And now that mystery has been solved.

the courage membrane

It’s my strong suspicion that when someone brings that level of compassion and awareness into the world, their presence can never be gone. I think that death is like that meteor that breaks the bubble that holds the self in place. Instead their spirit rains on all of us, soaking into our souls. Their courage becomes part of us.

So the next time I’m alone in seeing something, and I think to myself “It’s going to create so much conflict. No one I know even agrees with me. Why do I need to do this?” I’m going to channel Fintan. I’m going to remember that Fintan would get this. Fintan would understand that the truth is worth the conflict because, in the end, that’s what gives us back our power. Fintan Dunne, my friend, rest in power!

Fintan’s YouTube channel is here. In this one, he makes the point that Russell Brand is an amateur conspiracy theorist, while he’s a veteran professional. He posts a screenshot of the South African Mail & Guardian from 2002 that says:

Among the faithful who constantly recycle one another are the inevitable dissident scientists, Peter Duesberg and David Rasnick; the febrile New York journalist Celia Farber; former marketing executive John Lauritsen; Irishman and arch conspiracy theorist Fintan Dunne; and “Mbeki’s muse”, South Africa’s Anita Allen.

And he makes excellent points that Brand is shifting blame to China—just like Malone.

And this seems prescient:

