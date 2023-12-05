Watch on Rumble

One of my favorite writers, Kathleen Devanney, posted a provocative article on Faith and Religion:

Kathleen’s article was taken from an outline she’d drafted for a book called Freeing God from Religion. I hope to read that someday! My response is from my draft of a book called A House for the Soul in the Land Beyond Faith. I think there’s great correspondence between our ideas, and I’d like to continue that conversation here.

I always start by defining terms. Words, especially for abstract concepts, are fossilized metaphors. For them to have meaning, they need to point back to the concept. One of the ways that our thinking has been disabled is by stealing the meaning of words like sovereignty, so we have no word to discuss that important concept.

Nefahotep and I have been talking about wealth and money. Although we define the terms differently, I have no doubt we share the same goal. There’s no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ definition, although I think etymology trumps all—the first word is the last word on the meaning, the author is the authority. But for communication, one person needs to understand the concept the other means when they use a word or translate it into one that means the same to them.

Likewise, Kathleen and I define faith and religion differently but I know we share the same goal. To attempt to define that, it might be increasing knowledge and awareness of the divine as something that unifies rather than dividing us. Kathleen writes about faith as having a primary aspect, which is its intuited form, and a secondary aspect, which is its content or expression:

The primary or intuited aspect is universal. Faith here is an inner acknowledgement of connection to what animates us and gave us life. The secondary or expressive aspect refers to the many forms that essential intuition can take in the world. These two aspects mean that while we may all intuit the divine as essence—which is unifying—we can still maintain many disagreements at its secondary and expressive aspect. Religion is not faith even though we’ve merged them in many cases. Religions are expressions of faith. Often, instead of unifying us in that shared intuition of a unifying Source, they dismantle and separate us in the name of God.

Beautifully put. In A House for the Soul in the Land Beyond Faith, I define faith as making up your mind in advance of experience, facts or logic. Believing is a block to knowledge because it doesn’t allow for conflicting possibilities. Dogma is what you refuse to raise to question.

What religion should be is a forum for asking the Big Questions. But that doesn’t exist. I’ve looked. Instead, religions are doctrines of answers given by authorities.

What are the Big Questions? The first and most essential is: What is my true relationship to you? Is it hierarchical or is it equal? Everything follows from that answer.

If it’s hierarchical, then I have all of the major religions to choose from that are each cults of superiority. But if it’s equal, I have to reject those religions because they kick my dogma. And my only dogma is that I’m no better than you.

All cults of superiority, whether they include a billion people or two, operate by the same technique that can be seen in the spiritual pick-up artist from To Love Me is to Know Me. His first approach was flattery with a long list of affirmations, until I questioned his equally long list of brags. When the mutual admiration bubble was popped, it turned to insults, threats and guilt-mongering.

In religion, the deal is the same. You acknowledge the priest or rabbi’s authority over you and in return, they give you superiority to all of those outsiders. That superiority has made Judaism morally bankrupt in the killing of 20,000 Palestinians who were outside their moral code. And superiority made Christianity morally bankrupt in the Crusades, the Inquisition, slavery, colonization, and world domination by the ‘Holy Roman Empire’, three words that are mutually exclusive.

What Kathleen calls faith, A Course in Miracles would call revelation. It’s an intensely personal experience of the divine that gives courage and conviction. It doesn’t last but you remember that you felt it. It’s not interpersonal and can’t be communicated or transferred.

The interpersonal side the Course calls the miracle. It’s a recognition that we’re all connected and things aren’t what they seem. In my experience, they’re not about what happens but how. And in particular, the timing of things that just makes it obvious that this can’t be accidental.

From Joe Riley’s poetry listserv, Panhala:

The meaning of life is to see. ~ Hui Neng

I’ve had a couple of experiences of revelation, particularly at a Big Sur hermitage that had been my vortex, a place that seemed like time slowed down but revelation jumped spirals. One time when my daughters were young, I placed photos of them in an alcove with a votive candle. I asked for a sign and suddenly, all the photos curled and cascaded to the ground!

This seemed like an ominous sign, on top of feeling guilty about taking time away from them for myself. I explained it away as the candle creating a heat vacuum in the alcove, but who knows?

Another time I was reading Martin Buber’s I and Thou, and decided to say “Thou” as deeply as I could to the ocean below. Suddenly, it froze, mid-spray against a rock. It stayed there long minutes as I held it, and I found I could release it and freeze it again.

When I later drove down off the mountain, I had the conviction that I could have driven straight off the cliff and it would have been fine. But everyone I’ve told that to has exclaimed, “I’m so glad you didn’t!” That conviction can’t be shared.

Some interpret my statement that I don’t believe in God as saying I believe God doesn’t exist. On the contrary. The existence of God isn’t my dogma but neither is the existence of the world.

If I believe dogmatically in the world, I have to reverse engineer my concept of God to fit a God who created this world, who could and has intervened but doesn’t now.

Letting go of the dogma that I exist separate from you, and therefore the world must exist outside of us, is the only way in which a God could exist who isn’t unethical and immoral. God can’t intervene because this is our dream, not reality.

If this is our dream, all God can do, through Spirit, is influence the circumstances and the timing. The dream needs to run its Course until we change it because we’re willing to wake up.

When I told Ratio Broadbornius that I didn’t believe in evil because it kicked my dogma that I was no better than anyone else, he asked how it felt to be kicked in the dogma. I told him that I chose my dogma consciously at the dogma pound, it wasn’t a part of my identity that I was born with ;-)

Everyone needs a dogma but don’t let your dogma choose you. Decide what you’re not willing to raise to question. Own your dogma and name it. It will be your guard dogma against flattery, insults and psyops that try to trick you into shared superiority.

Religion doesn’t need a God in order to project superiority; survival of the fittest is an atheist dogma. One psyops can’t be replaced with another psyops. In my critique of Judaism, I’ve had some enthusiastic supporters who wanted to show the superiority of Christianity. And one friend willing to trash both who wasn’t happy when I kicked his dogma of Buddhism and his favorite teacher.

I think that you need to be consistent. If we are all equal, we’re critiquing ideas, not people. And none of us has the answers. We need that forum for asking the Big Questions and comparing answers. We’re all running our own experiments in reality. But as soon as someone assumes the role of teacher, I think it defeats the purpose.

In order to build our house for the soul in the land beyond faith, we do need community where we’re asking the questions together. Wherever two or more are joined in the name of an honest question, truth is there. Here on Substack, I think we have that community around questions like:

What really happened in the World Wars?

Is Russell Brand or Robert Malone a fake?

How do we get out of this mess?

Who’s ultimately in charge?

What really happened in Lahaina? Ukraine? Israel?

What’s that strange iridescence in the sky?

Is there purpose and meaning in life?

How many layers down does the psyops go?

None of us have those answers but the progress we make together forms a vortex, a truth cyclone, where cycles are accelerated and we all spiral up in our knowledge.

The only basis for judging those answers is whether we’re thinking in the small way of superiority, that it’s not possible to save everyone, so the only thing that’s going to save me is being better than someone else.

We can ONLY save everybody. Let’s do that!

