I recorded this in my childhood bedroom, and include some of the stories and artifacts from that time and place. I tell the story of coming back in Jan of 2016, during a blizzard, when my dad went in the hospital and my mom was living alone for the first time in her 90 years. It was two weeks after, in a synchronicity that can’t be missed, my husband moved out. Over the next five years, I came back often and stayed long, as my mom went into assisted living and, finally, a nursing facility.

During that time I sorted through the junk and accumulations of several generations, with old photos interspersed in stacks of cancelled checks. I revamped this 100 yr old house, in a sketchy neighborhood of an impoverished town. I wondered if that was keeping me sane or a sign that I was nuts.

In 2020, the isolation got more surreal for all of us. I remember the panic and dread of feeling I couldn’t possibly wear a mask to fly across the country, and my youngest daughter holding my hand when I couldn’t sleep before the plane ride. As nursing home visits were cut off, I spent my time clearing spaces … and listening to Russell Brand.

I especially remember being in my old bedroom, stacked high with boxes, listening to his audiobooks on his childhood. And his long-form conversations, with many not-famous people, on Luminary. Russell has the quickest mind of anyone I know, but also the depth of making connections. He never took the fast track by stoking hatred. He built his subs one by one, drawing them together with a vision of their own strength rather than uniting against an enemy.

His term for these subscribers was ‘awakening wonders.’

bully for you

I feel that I’ve been browbeaten by Mathew Crawford into disavowing Russell. When Mathew posted online comments and phoned me with his ‘evidence,’ I showed where I had previously researched and published answers to them. After my essay comparing Bitcoin to my Caret system, he posted a parody in which the character representing me “learned everything she knows from Russell Brand.” And then he tried to smear me by asking Doc Malik if he trusted me, since I was a ‘believer’ in Russell Brand.

When the person insisting that another has no integrity has shown that they have no integrity, who do you believe?

The answer, I think, is yourself. I have been doubting this under the barrage of implications that I’m gullible, naive, foolish, and easily swayed by a guy with a half-unbuttoned shirt.

And then I found out Mary Poindexter McLaughlin also listened to Russell Brand! Her most vivid memory is while painting her NY house in preparation to sell for the move to Florida. Where I could doubt myself, Mary is one of the most grounded, discerning, perceptive people I know. She’s a magnet for all that’s genuine.

Some of the listeners with the most integrity that I know found me through Russell: Gan from Maine, Maria from Australia, JoE from Utah, and Lindsey from Scotland who gave me the phrase socio-spirituality. It’s why I won’t give up my YT channel unless it’s taken from me—it’s my connection to everyone I found during that time.

It’s not Russell I’m defending. It’s the seven million awakening wonders that were drawn together by someone speaking the truth, when no one around us was.

the psyop within the psyop

One level of the psyop is controlling the opposition. My method of discrepancy analysis is consistency: I post quotes in which what someone says contradicts what they represent, and let the reader decide.

The next level discredits everyone who listened to them as controlled and deluded sheep. Who have we listened to who hasn’t been accused?

Frances Leader makes this point regarding the love, music and anti-war revolution of the 60’s. She writes:

I was THERE. It was a street level change from 1962 onwards, it did not begin with the Beatles as claimed. We grew our hair long, went barefoot, threaded flowers in our hair and had to make our own clothes because what we wanted to wear was not in the shops until later. The Tavistock Institute wants to undermine Boomers and what we were - casting sick aspersions on our achievements. Don't believe it. The musicians I knew in London in the 1960s were independent, wild and free. They were not controlled by anybody.

The courage and commitment of a generation has been turned into weak-willed, drug-addled lemmings. And 7M of us who questioned the CovidCon are now portrayed as gullible idiots. My stubbornness about Russell isn't defending him, it's defending the 7M Awakening Wonders. If Mary was among them, I feel more confident in saying we were not fools.

On the culling of nursing home residents:

In this video I look at who benefited from the pandemic, other than just pharmaceutical companies, and how the left became so obedient. I examine presentations linking 9-11 and C-19, and compare biodefense labs to breeding sabertooth tigers, just in case they came back in the wild. I ask whether we've been masterfully played by both sides to make the left into non-questioners of authority—Big Government, Big Tech & Big Pharma. I examine the savings to Medicaid from nursing home mortality, and the bankruptcies of small businesses, eliminating the competition for Amazon and Big Box Behemoths.

Responding to Russell Brand's interview of Brad, I examine obedience to the "technotheocracy" by looking at guilt as a more potent form of fear. I look at the 1987 defunding of Peter Duesberg as the replacement of science and empirical data with the religion of profit-friendly woke-speak. I define conspiracy theory as what investigative journalism used to be before it was replaced with infotainment. I propose propaganda as the interweaving of truth and lies, and Trump as a double-agent who turned truth into heresy by association and made villains into heroes by opposition. I cite Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi on the victim as sacred object, as Brad puts it. I applaud the diabolical cleverness of the strategy to term all power as privilege and make us give it up willingly.