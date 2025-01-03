Watch on Rumble

Thank you to Maria Sangiorgi for ‘Moving the Matrix’. Maria is one of my very first listeners, pre-Substack. We found each other through a common resonance with Russell Brand. She lives in Australia and first told me about Battleground Melbourne and Cafe LockedOut. She has a website called Dancing Isis and teaches Egyptian dance, called bellydance in the West, to gatherings of women. She wrote:

Today is new moon in Capricorn and its New Years Eve!!. I am reminded that at the next new moon, which is 4 weeks away, when the moon will be in Aquarius, conjunct the Sun and Pluto, also featuring a bunch of other astrological events that make this time very strong and unique, I will be in retreat with a group of women, SensingFeelingDancing the Spiraling Heart through the Consciousness of water. This great transition, this moment in the universal clock of events is saying we are shifting to a greater consciousness. Can you feel it? I can, that is for sure, I feel as if I am living a multi dimensional life. As I walk through my day to day life doing ordinary things, sharing spaces with all kinds of folks doing all kinds of tasks, simultaneously I am navigating another reality, and in this reality there as some that feel it and know it the way I do and are navigating it with me and others that don’t. This shift has brought to my awareness, but really I always knew, that nothing is what it seems and that this is a part of the expanded consciousness.

I’ve been thinking that the term Matrix is a psyop. The movie tells us that the red pill reality is deprivation and hardship, if we’re man enough to face it. The pleasant fantasy world, while our life essence is being sucked out of us, is the Matrix, a word that comes from matri- or mother. It’s the womb. We need to reject the maternal and comforting, and prepare for war if we’re being realistic. And of course, the brothers who directed it are now both transgender women.

The real world is the matrix and the patrix, the web of mothers and the net of fathers.

I was also thinking about the term woman, as a man with a womb. Male appendages are more obvious but we don’t distinguish penismen. Man or male is the default, woman or female is the deviation. Is a woman merely a man with a womb? I was thinking about the relationship between Eve, mother of all, and evil. Eve-ill. Eve, mother of all ills, as the Bible would have it. [Thanks to Amy Rosebush for this Eve, which is my current desktop. My thumbnail is a yellow rose, which fits over her head.]

a shape-shifty year

I was curious about the phases of the moon and how that interacts with our arbitrary Gregorian calendar, as fellow Australian Isaac Middle points out. So I bought a hippie calendar called We’Moon 2025. I found out the moon does circle the earth 13.33 times in a year, but it has to run and catch up to the earth’s orbit around the sun, adding days to the new moonth and the full moonth. I’m sure Isaac can explain it. And Barbara Sinclair of The Quaking Poplar, who tells me that the real New Year is after the summer equinox.

Isaac seems to agree with Maria that this is a shape-shifty year:

He writes:

Regardless of whether anything of significance does change on or around New Year’s Day, virtually the entire Astrological community (even the Love’n’Lighters) agree that 2025 is a uniquely transitional year. … This means that every Outer Planet aside from Pluto will be changing Tropical Signs in 2025, with Pluto more than making up for that with its Opposition to Mars NOT EVEN 48 HOURS after the NYE fireworks have finished needlessly destroying wildlife and traumatising pets.

I complimented his drum rendition of Nothing Changes on NY Day, by the smug globalist prick Bono, as he calls him. And then commented:

I realized, when looking something up, that MAGA, the Egyptian crocodile demon deity, is the son of Set, possibly with a goddess he raped. So you have Set, the fratricidal sociopathic proto-Yahweh, portrayed by the jackal/donkey. That’s the god of the Torah. He spawns MAGA, a Jack-the-Ripper God in a crocodile suit. The Second Messiah with a wide crazy grin and lots of teeth. That’s the new POTUS.

[note the 3D Illuminati floor, furry walls and befuddled Mary. Thanks Amy!]

Isaac replied:

Is there a word that has more occult significance wrapped into it than MAGA? If the stars are accurate, the cult of Set is building up to a ritualistic climax for eclipse season in March, so one can only imagine what might be summoned up over the next few months!

A third Aussie, Julius Skoolafish, has dared me into a game of ‘I’ll show you mine if you show me yours.’ I mean knitting projects, of course. What did you think? You’ll have to check out the video to see me flaunting mine.

your cult, my cult or o’cult?

Cult is a word that’s been much on my mind. I woke up thinking that the word culture is just ‘your cult’ transposed. And then Kathleen Devanney posted this:

She writes:

I suspect 2025 will be all about big messes - and the opportunities that come with massive transformation. … And one might despair for awhile - but there won’t be time for protracted emotional releases. Change is coming fast and furious, so I recommend letting the process move through by holding identities lightly. (The real you, a better you, is on deck.) We were wrong. We were lied to. We were used. Okay, let it go and keep going. I find it helpful to remember that culture - even wholly manufactured cult-ish culture - exists alongside a real, physical, Natural world. Spending time in Nature aligns us back to this simple fact. With the rise of digital-everything this becomes increasingly essential. Even more, Nature refuels and reminds us of a deeper reality we are always connected to - however obscured it’s been. Somehow, almost magically, when we turn towards it, it turns towards us.

I commented back to her:

I knew there was a reason (other than the blue martini in the hot tub) that I decided to wait to record my New Year's post. I'll be including this. They say that however your new year starts is how it will all go. Today I woke up already late to my 10 am dance class and I’m only now—at noon—having my first coffee of the day, along with a Waffle of Insane Greatness with bananas sauteed in butter and brown sugar. So here's my forecast: This year we will do everything wrong and it will all turn out exactly right.

Kathleen said she would started waffling on insane greatness right away.

a shakespearian interlude

My post on parenting and the point system got many wonderful responses from moms, including Anneke who will be a mom into 2025 and wants me to finish my book in time for when her son. For my hairdresser, who had scoffed at my system, that was the exact day her daughter turned two. That daughter now has a little boy herself, and plans to use my point system in raising him.

One excellent comment was from Scott Gordon, who describes himself as a voluntaryist, parent and schoolteacher. He writes:

Parents must retain the freedom of motion to carry out the purpose of parenting. It's nice to coach them into better, less harmful and more effective strategies, for those who have taken on the difficulties and responsibilities of parenting. … if permissive parenting promised a non-authoritarian culture, we would have had one a long time ago. We don't, and we never will without responsibly-raised children who are also taught to be responsible and incentivized to do so. Otherwise, you have spoiled - immature adults who demand the state continue their unfinished parenting, who cannot face personal responsibility and function on their own. The fact is, no matter how old you are—and especially true of adults—autonomy and independence has to be earned and asserted, and the main obstacle to this is the exertion of government authority and "authority knows best" programming which comes about after such overly permissive parenting has failed. I cannot express enough the shock and my exasperation to find "voluntaryists" engaging and indulging in such nonsense!

Another surprising discovery was that the silent fourth member of that ‘forum’ posted on the original article by Everything Voluntary Jack that he would no longer be attending if the person who was “arrogant, obnoxious and rude” to me was invited. He also said my points seemed good, although I wasn’t given a chance to explain my system, and that actual experience with tangible results will always be better than abstractions. Miracle!

I told my daughter Veronica, who’s studied child psychology, that a guy had called me an authoritarian parent. She texted back, “Well your kid says he is wrong” and attached an article on Authoritative Parenting, which is neither authoritarian nor permissive. And she said to let him know I was never short on explanations. Ad nauseam, I think.

And some delightful responses were from other moms, like Blaze Nathan who wrote:

We have an enormous amount of work to do, but handing over our children's well-being to any government organization is treason against our children. They are ours to love, to cherish, to teach and guide as best we can, to keep them safe and imbue them with values that will take them through their lives and enable them to be successful in love, in career, in community. No government can give that to our children.

And Heather B. who added:

… in his paradigm children are already capable of being adults but they aren't. Hell even adults are incapable of it sometimes.😂 Humans have a long learning and growing period before they are ready to be kicked out of the nest. We're not like birds ... Good luck, kid, now fly! We're more like elephants who stay with their parents for 16 years before leaving and often stay in the same herd. Children can be adults when they are adults. Before that they need nurturing and guidance. Just my 2 cents. (I too have successful adult children.)

And SlowWalker, whose thumbnail is a tortoise, said “If the goal is to raise children to be capable, confident, conscientious individuals who are able to exercise self-determination in their lives, it seems counterproductive to me to act as if we’re all just automatically born that way.” And in our discussion about my point system and the difference between boys and girls, she sent this fabulous sonnet:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Two brothers, lacking any dignity (in the living room, where we lay our scene) From sheer boredom break to new mutiny, Where glitter-glue makes everything unclean. Both clad in armor forged from beanbag chairs With battle-cries of utter nonsense words, They charge, the static crazy in their hair, And fall upon the ground like little birds. These vessels of kinetic energy, Stopping for nothing but hunger and snow, Battle endlessly without enmity As if they were living a cartoon show. Though I cannot with patient ears attend, When a beanbag tears, with needle and thread I’ll mend.

culture is appropriation

Nothing says New Year’s like a memefest! And ConspiRat’s Chewsday Memes are some of my favs. Starting with his wish for the New Year:

When Rat reminded me that ALL culture is appropriation, I decided stealing memes was cultural inappropriation. The meme is the modern form of poetry, meaning distilled down to its pithiest pit plus pics, surprise and humor. Take that, Homer!

Heather B., of Bliss & Blisters, is an original memester, along with being a cat burglar of them. I hope my connecting of the two doesn’t lead to bloodshed! Although I’d put odds on the crafty Rat in a catfight. Here are a few of Heather’s NY meme-a-thon:

Conspiracy Sarah is also wishing you a year filled with love, laughter and endless MEMES. Here are some of my favs:

Cultural inappropriation!

And last, Tonika’s dress-for-excess, binge-til-you-puke-up-memes for the next year Memelanche!!! It took her 100 hours to curate and format. I created a new web page just for it so I can reach in like a cookie jar, snack bin, stash of mad money. Here are a few from wading in ankle-deep:

And from Amy, this is a depiction of the real Matrix. Spirituality is spirit reality. I want to move in. Don’t you? Let’s not waffle on our own insane greatness. Let’s do everything wrong so it can turn out exactly right. Meet me on Apocaloptimist Lane.

