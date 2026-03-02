Watch on Rumble

In this episode, I look at teleology, reading from VN Alexander's book The Biologist's Mistress. I explain why a feminine theology of origin makes more sense than a male giving birth to all life. I continue to translate A Course in Miracles into Goddess, and I read a poem I wrote over 20 years ago called A State of Emergency. The full commentary is in the video, but the quotes are below.

teleology: the biologist’s mistress

As Tori Alexander explains, teleos is Greek for end, function, purpose or goal. She cites JBS Haldane as saying that teleology is like a mistress to a biologist: he may not be able to live without her but he’s unwilling to be seen with her in public. As a woman after my own heart, Tori ‘risks professional shame and disrepute’ to be a philosopher of science and show that nature is self-organizing and inherently adaptive in a way that is purposeful, not the mechanistic reductionism of natural selection.

Humans act purposefully when they follow their own inner emergence of a self, however they express that—not when following someone else’s ideas, being a tool or a puppet of someone else. She no longer thinks in terms of ‘the meaning of life’ as one purpose, but as individual to the self in question and what coheres with their personality, sustains or furthers their values, and helps them survive, adapt or evolve.

I would say that—if we are not distinct individuals and meaning exists apart from our own survival or genetic endurance—our personalities predispose us to start on one section of the puzzle but the finished puzzle is not ours to create; it already exists. My research into the world wars or the origins of hierarchy are not particularly good for my own survival or that of my progeny. Journalists (which isn’t how I’d define myself) do work that puts them in danger or that foregoes having a family for something beyond themselves. This would be contradictory if individual survival is our meaning.

Tori speaks of nature as a work of art, which brings her to the question of whether art needs to have meaning and intention in order to be art. She writes:

I want to speak to generally educated audiences—people outside the circle of academic obscurantists—to those of you who get annoyed at disjointed movies or who are baffled by reports of child-like paintings going at auction for more than you could ever hope to make in a lifetime of hard and thoughtful labor. You no longer have to feel embarrassed that you just don’t ‘appreciate’ such things. Obscurity is a tyrant that bullies its critics into silence. The only thing one can say is , I don’t understand, more or less shouldering the blame. But it’s not that you don’t get it. Either there’s nothing there to get or you did get it, you just didn’t think it was interesting enough to be the ‘it’ everyone is so excited about. So you said nothing. We’ve all been respectful, let others have their opinions and tastes, I’ve been guilty of this too, working uncomplainingly in the arts now as I have for fifteen years. But I’m breaking that silence now. Art, I think, is our most precious resource, our source of inventiveness and our means of progress, and we cannot afford to let it sink into dullness (as Alexander Pope imagines) out of a self-damning respect for other people’s opinions and a polite reluctance to say to an artist, But your work is indistinguishable from work that requires neither skill, talent, serious thought, nor effort (other than tedious)! With this book I will likely offend some of my own colleagues and (very good) friends who enjoy postmodern irony and like very, very ‘difficult’ work that you can’t really understand. They will defend the aesthetic experience of ‘bewilderment’ and ‘confusion’ which, I happen to agree, is an essential precondition of poetic experience. But I think it’s the making sense of the world anew which is truly poetic, not the destruction of sense. Poesis, from which ‘poetry’ is derived, means making not unmaking. [16]

This is why I think AI art is a contradiction in terms. AI can’t, by its nature, create something new. It can’t find a meaning that’s already inherent in the self because it has no self, no soul, from which purpose can emerge. It can synthesize what already exists, according to some purpose given to it by a human. The correct term would be AI decoration, which is a fun and lovely thing we should all utilize.

what merges in the emergency?

Here is a poem I found recently, that I wrote two decades ago:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A State of Emergency Surely there are ages past so fraught that change seems surely immanent; times that try a woman's soul and bend the wills of men to hardened knots. The center cannot hold, the poet said, the siren too shrill for our ears. Ask not for whom the ambulance appears, it shrieks for you, whose turn is next? And yet within the word emerges hope, within the crisis lies the birth. And hidden one layer deeper in emerge, a clue lies in the envelope. We were not meant to separate, perhaps this birth goes in reverse: the merging with all nature first, the blend of natures to one state-- a state of bio-versity a city of the uni-verse a village idio-syncrasy, a neighbor favor flavor-burst, a color riot, culture dance, an ever-changing permanence.

a course in goddess 11-20

In the first lessons of A Course in Miracle, which I’m translating to Goddess, we looked at the theme of ‘Nothing I see has any meaning. This continues to explain that the reason there’s no meaning in the world we see is that we’re projecting our meaningless thoughts outward. When we think as individuals, our thoughts have no meaning—not because it doesn’t exist but because we’re not letting it emerge.

This is a Course in Teleology.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My meaningless thoughts are showing me a meaningless world. I am upset because I see a meaningless world. A meaningless world engenders fear. Goddess did not create a meaningless world. My thoughts are images that I have made. I have no neutral thoughts. I see no neutral things. I am not alone in experiencing the effect of my seeing. I am not along in experiencing the effect of my thoughts. I am determined to see.

do something!

And here’s a bonus Wendall Berry poem:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The Future For God's sake, be done with this jabber of "a better world." What blasphemy! No "futuristic" twit or child thereof ever in embodied light will see a better world than this. Do something! Go cut the weeds beside the oblivious road. Pick up the cans and bottles, old tires, and dead predictions. No future can be stuffed into this presence except by being dead. The day is clear and bright, and overhead the sun not yet half finished with his daily praise. ~ Wendell Berry ~ (Given)

For Goddess’ sake, I disagree. We will see a better world—a world with meaning.

