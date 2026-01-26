Watch on Rumble

In this episode, I’ll take a very deep look at the lineage and character of Hitler’s father, Alois. At the end, I’ll offer my best guess as to whether Alois was a son of a Rothschild and therefore Adolf a grandson. With this information, I’ll conclude with my intuition as to whether Adolf was knowingly a Rothschild agent, unwittingly a Rothschild puppet, or Germany was simply outmatched by the military power of the Allies.

This was instigated from Julius Skoolafish, my best-informed reader regarding Hitler, responding to my last episode with:

Where we disagree – once again, NO, Hitler was NOT a Rothschild ‘controlled’ agent and NO, Hitler did not create Israel. • Adolf Hitler's Family Tree.pdf

• Adolf Hitler's Family Tree.pdf

https://der-fuehrer.org/bucher/english/Adolf%20Hitler's%20Family%20Tree.pdf



‘Israel’ as a stronghold for world jewry was conceived as a political Zionist project in the late 19th century, the concept was solidified by the Balfour Declaration and had been occurring for decades BEFORE Hitler came to power and especially before WWII.



• Israel & Palestine: The Maps Tell The True Story

http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/mapstellstory.html

The last link includes a map from 43 CE!!! Notice that East is up, West is down, North is left and South is right. Which makes sense when you think of the sun coming up at the top of the world and going down at the bottom. There is no Israel, only Judaea and Palestinia by the sea. This map deserves an episode of its own another time.

I replied:

This is exactly the discussion I would have loved to show Turfseer in the comments. It strengthens the overall position so much when we disagree.

What our disagreement is built on is our agreement on these positions:

The integrity and intelligence of the German people. See this WW2 video on Ten Commandments for the German Soldier at War.

The essential soundness of sovereign money, not banker money.

The only holocaust or burnt offering was the bombing of civilian cities, instigated by Churchill, culminating in Dresden. See Hellstorm, if you have the stomach.

Rothschild forced Kaiser Wilhelm into the Great War with loans. Wilhelm thwarted Rothschild by offering peace with no reparations when Germany had effectively won. Rothschild thwarted peace by getting the US involved, in exchange for the Balfour Declaration.

6M Jews were not killed by Germans—the population of World Jewry (as they termed it) went up after the war. 5.7M Germans died AFTER the end of the war, with millions more sent into slavery in Poland and Russia.

There is no evidence of Hitler giving any order for physical harm to Jews, much less a systemic program of extermination.

My position:

The world wars were not Germany against the Allies or Churchill against Hitler. Both world wars were Rothschild against Germany, in retaliation for the no-reparations peace offered by Kaiser Wilhelm in the Great War, and for the no-banker economic plan enacted by Gottfried Feder after WWI. Rothschild won because of subterfuge from within on both sides. As I quoted from Cicero in the last episode:

A nation can survive its fools and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within.

There is no better secret agent than a sincere dupe. If deception won the world wars, not good people on the right side, the most important factor is understanding how it was done. It’s more important to figure something out for yourself, than to convince anyone else. This is my attempt. And as Julius confirms, we have the same goal:

Skoolafish 1 hour ago

‘Appeasement’ is another of those weaponised words – a positive thing turned into something negative by inference. It should actually read A-Peace-Meant, as it is now well documented that Hitler made countless pleas for peace while World Jewry and their puppets were never going to allow peace to break out. And I can’t actually think of a decade, year or moment SINCE WWII that the world has enjoyed actual peace.

falsifying history

Julius and I are also in agreement that history has been falsified. Coincidentally, Phoenician Hunter just published this article on The Abolition of History. To quote:

In 1904, just over 120 years ago, the New York Times published a short article titled; Abolition of History, dedicated to the posthumous publication of the book, The Rise of English Culture by the English historian Edwin Johnson (1842-1901). Johnson discovered that in the late Middle Ages the whole of Christian literature and much of European history was manufactured by a literary confederacy composed of the Basilian and Benedictine monks, and was antedated into times when it could not have been written. Of Johnson, the reviewer wrote: ‘… it is modern history which he has on the brain, and he knows that this subject cannot be understood without attention to the Benedictine system. That system, as he explains it, is of a band of “dishonest fabulists organized and disciplined in the use of the pen,” “taught to agree upon a dogma and a fable.” From their hands came the whole of our Christian literature, the whole of our history, arranged to suit their purposes.’

In Anno Domini, a book that changed my thinking about time, Laurent Guyenot writes about the first millennium as a chronological invention. By whom? He answers, “There is no question that the greatest forgers of history were churchmen. … It is no exaggeration that European history was, to a large extent, shaped by [a] single papal forgery.” This is the Donation of Constantine that conferred on the pope the full extent of imperial authority, the right to give it or take it away from emperors or to rule as emperors in their place. I’ll link my episode on this at the end.

Hitler being Rothschild’s agent is the important question, not whether he was his grandson. But the two often seem to go together. Greta Thunberg’s Rothschild lineage has been noted. My Charlie Kirk PsyOp episode was linked in a compendium by Robert Stanley called Charlie’s Fallen Angels:

One video of the many included looks at Erika Kirk as a Rothstein, one of whom fixed the 1919 World Series to win a quarter million bet. They are also tied to the Rothchilds. It looks at her mother as a DoD operative with many aliases, and her relationship to the Addas family of the Palestinian Authority—ignoring that it was set up by Israel:

From my research, the same ruling caste that falsified history and wrote the scriptures is manipulating events through covert operators today. Rothschild was the top manipulator of the world wars. So I looked with interest at the genealogy of Hitler sent by Julius, since Rothschild agents are often home-grown and retired through pseudocide—a term coined by Robert in which he states Hitler is his ultimate model.

hittites & hitler

The genealogy linked by Julius is by Alfred Konder. The preface starts by looking at the falsification of history by the Church:

Back in the eleventh century Pope Gregory VII occasionally found himself fettered by the lack of documentation for his papal decrees. … Pope Gregory solved his problem by forgery. In his controversial book, Vicars of Christ, Peter De Rosa writes that Pope Gregory „had a whole school of forgers under his very nose, turning out document after document, with the papal seal of approval, to cater for his every need.“ De Rosa comments: „This instant method of inventing history was marvelously successful.“ Gratian, the famous twelfth century Benedictine monk, is remembered in Christian church history for writing the Decretum, or Code of Canon Law. There was only one problem with the work: it was, as Peter De Rosa notes, „peppered with three centuries of forgeries and conclusions drawn from them, with his own fictional additions. Of the 324 passages he quotes from popes of the first four centuries, only eleven are genuine.“

And then it quotes from the 1955 Secret of the Hittites by C. W. Ceram on how historians are affected by the ‘spirit of the age’ or political correctness. This was curious because my research is on the Aryan-ruled war tribes, one of whom is the Hittites. Although Konder is certainly right that the spelling of names was not fixed, I’ve found that many pseudonyms have occult meaning. I’ve wondered if the name Hitler, to which his father changed instead of Hiedler, was chosen as a nod to the Hittites who answered to the Aryans.

a hitler by any other name

The family to which Alois Schicklgruber changed his name started as Matheus Hüettler in 1571, his son Hannz Hüettler in 1585, his son Stephan Hietler who was the ancestor of Martin Hiedler, who was the father of Johann Georg Hiedler—supposedly Adolf’s paternal grandfather—AND Johann Nepomuk Hiedler, who was Adolf’s maternal great-grandfather and possibly paternal grandfather. None of these spellings or pronunciations are Hitler.

Georg Heidler was the third of six sons, but his father Martin left the estate to the fifth, Laurenz, who sold it to the youngest brother, Nepomuk. So Laurenz and Nepomuk start by cheating the oldest son out of his inheritance, and Nepomuk, despite being the youngest, has money from somewhere. Keep your eye on Nepomuk.

Konder writes:

It is reasonable to assume that work brought Georg Hiedler to the tiny farming village of Strones sometime before the fall of 1836, for it was at that time he met and began a relationship with Maria Anna Schickelgruber - something that wasn’t too difficult since he likely was living with her father, Johann Schickelgruber, at number 22 in Strones where the unmarried Maria Anna also resided. Shortly after this Maria Anna conceived a baby by Georg Hiedler, which at once turns our attention towards her father.

This paragraph contains three speculations with no evidence. It continues into imaginary terrain on why her father would allow this, and how common law marriage was a normal thing. So normal that she stayed with friends when she had the baby, and never lists Georg as the father on the birth certificate. Instead Alois is listed as illegitimate and given her name. That makes no sense in a common law marriage.

women of the hitler family tree

Maria’s mother dies when she’s 27 and she receives a small inheritance. She saves it in the Orphan’s Fund until Alois is born 15 years later, by which time it’s doubled. She lives with a German family at the time he’s born—Johann and Johanna Trummelschlager—who she names as the godparents. Only after that does she go to live with her father, Johannes Schicklgruber. After an indeterminate time, they are joined by Johann Georg Heidler.

From the account of Hans Frank at Nuremburg, Georg Heidler and Maria Schicklgruber are second cousins, meaning they share the same great-grandparents. That means that two of their grandparents are siblings. Maria’s father’s parents are listed as Jacob Schicklgruber and Theresia Schicklgruber, which seems odd to have the same maiden name. Her mother is Theresia Pfeisinger, daughter of Johannes Pfeisinger and Gertrude Hagen. Theresia is listed as having a son named Johann Nepomuk Schicklgruber who died at 3 mos old. Theresia’s mother is Theresia Sillip, so no Heidlers there.

Georg Heidler’s parents are Martin Heidler and Anna Maria Göschl. Martin’s parents are Johann Heidler and Maria Anna Neugeschwandter. Anna Maria’s parents are Laurenz Göschl and Eva Marie, whose maiden name is unknown. Unless Hans Frank knew something that all the genealogy sites are missing, there are no common last names between the Schicklgrubers and Heidlers, although plenty of common first names. There’s no history of any relationship between the families before Georg rents a room as a journeyman miller with the three Schicklgrubers.

born in a cattle trough

When Maria’s baby Alois is five and Georg is 50, he marries the 47 yr old Maria and makes Alois his stepson but doesn’t give him his name. Again, it makes no sense if he’s the father. Konder writes:

It is said that when Johann Georg and Maria Anna married they were so poor that Georg made their wedding bed out of an old cattle trough. Indeed, poverty may well have been the reason for Georg and Maria Anna Hiedler’s delayed marriage in the first place since a marriage ceremony was not a free service of the church. Poverty undoubtedly played a major role in Georg and Maria Anna Hiedler’s decision to send their young son to Spital to live with Georg’s younger brother, Johann Nepomuk Hiedler. (A contributing factor in the decision was likely Maria Anna Hiedler’s declining health, as she was suffering with tuberculosis.)

This seems a messianic allusion to Alois as practically born in a manger. And the extreme poverty contradicts Wikipedia on Maria, which says:

In 1821, Maria’s mother died when Maria was 26 years old. She received an inheritance of 74.25 gulden, which she left invested in the Orphans’ Fund until 1838. By that time it had more than doubled to 165 gulden. At that time, a breeding pig cost 4 gulden, a cow 10–12 gulden, and an entire inn perhaps 500 gulden. Werner Maser[1] wrote she was a “thrifty, reserved, and exceptionally shrewd peasant woman.”

I think that Maser could have left this at thrifty and reserved. Maria’s mother had left her a sum that she invested instead of spending. When Alois was less than a year old, she cashed out and could have bought a third of an inn. She would have been quite the catch for a journeyman miller.

muk muk nepotism

Maria dies when Alois is nine in 1847. Instead of staying with his stepfather Georg, he’s sent to the brother’s house, Johann Nepomuk Heidler, who is now a prosperous farmer on his stolen inheritance. Nepomuk is married with three children. The oldest, Johanna, is 17 at the time. She would later marry Johann Baptist Pölzl and become Alois’ third mother-in-law. Why is everyone named some version of Johann?

There is speculation that Alois was Nepomuk’s son, from an ‘affair’ he had with Maria just after his third child was born. ‘Affair,’ like ‘common law marriage,’ ‘mistress’ and ‘womanizing’ should be translated as rape when the woman has the status of servant. This wouldn’t be out of character for Nepomuk the opportunist. But did he have the opportunity? There’s no evidence of a prior relationship before Alois is born. And Maria was devoutly Catholic, making it unlikely she’d have an affair with a married man unless forced.

Konder assures us that the bastard son Alois, to use the literal meaning, was lavished with tender loving care in Nepomuk’s home by the wife on whom he may have cheated. All their living children were daughters and therefore worthless. Konder says Nepomuk’s devotion to Alois is proof that Georg was his father and Nepomuk cared for his son out of fraternal love for the brother he’d cheated out of the farm. What we know for certain Nepomuk cares for is money. So let’s trace that.

Hans Frank was the lawyer tasked by Adolf Hitler to investigate his genealogy and clear up claims of Jewish lineage. In the autobiography Frank wrote in his prison cell at Nuremberg, he stated that Adolf’s grandmother, Maria Schicklgruber, worked as a cook for a well-to-do Jewish family named Frankenberger living in Grau when she’d become pregnant. They had a 19 yr old son. Frank had been given from Adolf many letters they’d exchanged, which seemed to him evidence of a cordial relationship.

The Jewish family paid for the support of Alois up to the time he was fourteen years old. Frank wrote that the money was given to avoid a public scandal, implying that Maria had threatened to bring a suit against the Frankenbergers.

These letters would have still existed at that time and could be produced. By this account, Alois has a stipend coming in for his care. Nepomak could get any inheritance Alois had from Maria and the stipend by taking in the orphaned bastard. A single source, which has been quoted widely, says there were no Frankenbergers or even any Jews in Grau, where Maria was said to live. But there’s also no record of where she went between the ages of 27, when her mother died, and 42 when she had Alois. Any family that can fabricate the ‘whole of Christian literature and much of English history’ can come up with a fake identity named for Frankfurt, where the Rothschilds started their dynasty.

At 13, Alois left this loving household where he lived with three teenage girls, to strike out on his own for Vienna. There he purportedly worked as an apprentice cobbler for five years, a skill he never used. In 1855, at 18, he snagged a job as a customs official or Austrian Frontier Guard. He was so proud of this that he wore his uniform after retirement and ‘insisted on being addressed as Herr Oberoffizial Hitler.’

alois the piggy rake

In 1857, when Alois was 20, Georg Heidler died. In 1869, at 32 yrs old, Alois impregnated 25 yr old Thekla Penz who had Theresia Penz—the baby taking her mother’s name as an illegitimate child. Four years later, in 1873, he married Anna Glasl-Hörer, a wealthy 50 yr old daughter of a customs official. Soon after the marriage he started ‘an affair’ with Franziska "Fanni" Matzelsberger, a servant at the Pommer Inn, where he and Anna rented the top floor. Fanni would have been twelve when Alois and Anna married, so this was statutory rape, not Alois taking a mistress as it’s claimed.

In 1875 his career promotions stalled, perhaps from his lack of education or maybe his father-in-law’s disapproval of Alois’ numerous ‘affairs’. Maybe it rankled Alois that he shared the status of illegitimate with his daughter Theresia. The next year saw big changes according to Konder:

Historian Werner Maser claims that in 1876, Franz Schicklgruber, the administrator of Alois’s mother’s estate and also an uncle of Alois, transferred a large sum of money (230 gulden) to him. Supposedly, Johann Georg Hiedler, who died in 1857, relented on his deathbed and left an inheritance to his illegitimate stepson (Alois) together with his surname.

It isn’t logical that Maria dies in 1847, Georg dies in 1857, but Franz Schicklgruber doesn’t transfer this large sum of money until 1876—nineteen to nine years later when Alois is already 39 yrs old, married to a wealthy woman, and established in his career. This is enough to buy half of an inn. Would that be comparable to a million dollars today or more?

That is the same year, and perhaps the same time, when Alois goes with Nepomuk and two other relatives who swear before the parish priest that Georg was Alois’ biological father and had expressed the desire to legitimize him during his life. The priest writes in Georg as father on the baptismal registry and Alois changes his name to Hitler, not Heidler.

Two things are clear. Nepomuk and Alois are both schemers, out for a quick buck and a quick fuck. They would sell their mother’s soul and already did. The name Schicklgruber has been said to mean shekel-gruber or money grubber but that seems to define Nepomuk more than Maria.

The other thing that’s clear is that Nepomuk knows the real father of Alois—especially if it’s someone who can be squeezed for money. It’s certainly not Georg, who was only named as father after he was dead and couldn’t object. What was the real purpose of the five years Alois spent in Vienna, just when the stipend for his support ends? And who got that stipend for the five years after Maria died?

vienna sausage

Let’s look at the description for:

Palais Rothschild, 14-16, Theresianumgasse, Vienna, Austria

The Palais Nathaniel Rothschild was a palatial house in Vienna, one of five Palais Rothschild in the city owned by members of the Rothschild banking family of Austria.

It’s ambiguous whether this indicates five palaces owned by the Rothschilds or that the city is owned by the Rothschilds. And curious that the name of the street has Theresia in it, same as Maria’s father’s mother (with either no maiden name or the same last name as her father’s father), Maria’s mother, Maria’s mother’s mother, and Alois’ bastard daughter. If names were being made up, Theresia was top of mind and we know there’s a requirement to provide clues when lying.

The Theresianumgasse Palace was started in 1871 and completed in 1878, in the same time frame. Vienna was the home of the Austrian Rothschilds. One of these was named by Konder as part of the gossip:

Once this charge [of illegitimacy] had been planted the international press had a free hand to speculate on the paternity of Alois Hitler. One of the most outrageous of their libels was the charge that Alois Hitler was the illegitimate son of Baron Anselm Salomon de Rothschild of Vienna. The reason behind the Rothschild slur was obvious since National Socialist policy called for ridding Germany of its Jewish-Marxist menace, Rothschild was a well-known, womanizing Viennese Jew and the international press was largely controlled by Jewish interests.

This would make no sense. The international press was controlled by Jewish interests, Why would they therefore slander the head of the Jewish banking dynasty? Why would the Allies care if Adolf was a secret Rothschild and had released his half-cousin from prison? Queen Mary and the Duke of Windsor had already implored Hitler to release Louis Nathaniel de Rothschild, whose grandfather was Anselm Salomon, just as Adolf’s, if the rumors of the day were true.

red herrings and roth herrings

Those who would care passionately if they were being betrayed were the Germans, who had insisted on Louis Nathaniel’s imprisonment. En-Academic names some of those who’ve researched this claim, while dismissing them:

There have been numerous unsubstantiated claims made by various authors of dubious credibility (e.g. Hansjurgen Koehler, Walter C. Langer, Greg Hallett) that Rothschild is, in fact, the biological father of Alois Hitler … Thyssen and Koehler, for example, claim that Chancellor Dollfuss had ordered the Austrian police to conduct a thorough investigation into the Hitler family. As a result of this investigation, a secret document proved that Maria Anna Schicklgruber was living in Vienna at the time she conceived her son. At that time, she was employed as a servant in the home of Baron Salomon Mayer von Rothschild. As soon as the family discovered her pregnancy, she was sent back to her home in Spital where Alois was born. If it is true that one of the Rothschilds is the real father of Alois Hitler, it would make Adolf a quarter Jewish. According to these sources, Adolf Hitler knew of the existence of this document and the evidence it contained. In order to obtain it, he precipitated events in Austria and initiated the assassination of Dollfuss. According to this story, he failed to obtain the document at that time, since Dollfuss had secreted it and had told Schuschnigg of its whereabouts so that, in the event of his death, the independence of Austria would remain assured. This information came from the high-level Gestapo officer, Hansjurgen Koehler. In 1940, Koehler published a book under the title "Inside the Gestapo. Hitler's Shadows over the World." [(Pallas Publ. Co., Ltd. London, 1940)] He writes about the investigations into Hitler's background carried out by the Austrian Chancellor, Dolfuss, in the family files of Hitler. Koehler actually viewed a copy of the Dolfuss documents which were given to him by Heydrich, the overlord of the Nazi Secret Service. The file, he wrote, "caused such havoc as no file in the world ever caused before." [(Inside the Gestapo, p 143)]

This has been spun into psychological profiling for Hitler as a self-hating crypto-Jew. That’s nonsense. The important factor is whether he was a secret agent for the Rothschilds, whether knowingly, manipulated or even mind-controlled. What the Dollfuss claim showed is that Hitler would have been ousted as a traitor to Germany if he’d been proven to be related to the Rothschilds—not merely having Jewish ancestry as in the documents given to Hans Frank. That may have been a roth herring pointing to a dead end.

the blackhearted red child

If Maria was working as a maid at a Rothschild manor in Vienna when she was impregnated, which one did it?

Anselm Salomon von Schwartz Rothschild, Baron Rothschild (29 January 1803 – 27 July 1874) was an Austrian banker, founder of the Creditanstalt, and a member of the Vienna branch of the Rothschild family.

His birth place is listed as Free City of Frankfurt, Holy Roman Empire. Odd way to say that, isn’t it? That would make him a Frankenberger or native of the city of Frankfurt—like the family name in the letters and money transfers to Maria. Anselm would have been 34 when Alois was born in 1837 to the 42 yr old Maria. His father, Salomon Mayer Rothschild would have been 63, so is also a rapist contender. Since the Rothschilds began in Frankfurt, they are all Frankenbergers.

Anselm dies in 1874, two years before Alois gets his windfall of 230 gulden and changes his name to Hitler. That timing is fishy. Let’s see if there’s a resemblance in that imperious manner and those dead fish eyes:

common law polygamy and incest

Back to Alois, who is 230 gulden richer with a new identity. This requires him to explain to his employer, his wife, and her wealthy family that he was born out of wedlock and his father never claimed him during his life. That seems much messier than letting sleeping dogmas lie. With Nepomuk, the other witnesses are Nepomuk’s son-in-law and two male neighbors. No one from Maria’s side, even though the money transfer shows they were still in touch. No women.

If Alois is a Rothschild, the name-change could have been required by his half-brother Albert Salomon Anselm Freiherr von Rothschild. Is it creepy that they all use ‘freeman’ in their titles to remind the rest of us we’re not? Maybe the pay-off was due to Nepomuk’s money-grubbing and threats to reveal the truth. It could have been contingent on putting the rumors to rest through testifying that Georg had claimed Alois as his son. And changing the name so Schicklgruber couldn’t be traced back to that maid who disappeared.

Along with the windfall and name change, 1876 was a busy year for Alois. His wealthy wife Anna is now 53 and suffering with tuberculosis. Fanni, the maid he’s fucking, is now 15. Nepomuk sends his 16 yr old granddaughter Klara into that lion’s den to be another maid to Alois. Alois had lived with Klara’s mother when he was nine and she was 17, at Nepomuk’s house. If Nepomuk is the father of Alois, Klara is his niece. If Georg is his father, Klara is his first cousin. If Anselm is his father, he’s just following in his philandering footsteps.

Fanni, seeing the writing on the wall, demands that Alois send Klara away. Anna separates from Alois in 1880, although they remain married. Fanni has Alois Jr. in 1882, at the age of 21. Anna dies next April, Fanni and Alois marry in May, and their next baby is born in July. Then Fanni gets tuberculosis and, as Konder gushes, Alois spares no expense. He moves Fanni and her mother—who’d been living with them and taking care of the two infants—out into the fresh air of a country clinic.

This, of course, necessitates moving Klara back in to take care of the kids—and Alois. Fanni dies on August 10, 1884 at 23 yrs old and 24 yr old Klara has Gustav on May 17, 1885—nine months and one week later. The 47 yr old Alois wants to marry Klara immediately when Fanni dies, but is prevented by incest laws due to that pesky affidavit. He applies to the church for a ‘humanitarian waiver’ and the priest sends it to the bishop who sends it to Rome, saying:

„The bridegroom has been a widower since August 10th of this year as can be observed from the enclosed death certificate, and he is the father of two minors, a boy of two and a half years (Alois) and a girl of one year and two months (Angela), and they both need the services of a nurse, all the more because he is a customs official away from home all day and often at night, and therefore in no position to supervise the education and upbringing of his children. The bride has been caring for these children ever since their mother’s death, and they are very fond of her. Thus it may be justifiably assumed that they will be well brought up and the marriage will be a happy one. Moreover, the bride is without means, and it is unlikely that she will ever have another opportunity to make a good marriage. For these reasons the undersigned repeat their humble petition for a gracious procurement of dispensation for the impediment of affinity.

This is signed Oct 27, when Klara is already two months pregnant. Rome gives the go-ahead. In January, they have a brief morning ceremony and a meal with the witnesses, then Alois goes to work the same day. For the rest of their lives, she calls him ‘uncle’ and he calls her ‘niece.’ Can this get any creepier?

back at the money farm

One year later after Gustav, in 1886, Klara has Ida. Next year in 1887 she has Otto, who dies soon after. And in 1888 diphtheria kills both Ida and Gustav. Things go better for Alois than Klara:

Alois Hitler purchased a small farm for the sizable sum of 4000 - 5000 gulden six months after his uncle Nepomuk’s death in 1888.

If a gulden has the same value that it did in his mother’s day, this is enough to buy several inns—so a very nice farm, although they don’t live there. Why does Nepomuk leave this money to him and not his three daughters? And where did Nepomuk get this kind of money? It seems very suspicious.

in 1889, Klara has Adolf, who is a sickly child. Alois hangs out in the tavern or with his bees when he’s not working. Klara has another child, Edmund, who dies of measles at five. The youngest, Paula, survives. So she raises two children she didn’t bear, births four children she doesn’t get to raise, and raises two of her own. A hard life.

What researchers say about Alois and Adolf:

Alois was ‘an authoritarian, overbearing, domineering husband and a stern, masterful, and often irritable father’ and a ‘strict, short-tempered patriarch who demanded unquestioning respect and obedience from his children and used the switch whenever his expectations were not met.’

Adolf feared his strict father, a hard and difficult man ... This sour, hot-tempered man was master inside his home, where he made the children feel the lash of his cane, switch, and belt. Alois snarled at his son, humiliated him, and corrected him again and again.

Even one of his closest friends admitted that Alois was 'awfully rough' with his wife [Klara] and 'hardly ever spoke a word to her at home'." If Alois was in a bad mood, he picked on the older children or Klara herself, in front of them.

Hitler later wrote: "After reading one day in Karl May (a popular writer of boys' books) that the brave man gives no sign of being in pain, I made up my mind not to let out any sound next time I was beaten. And when the moment came - I counted every blow." Afterwards he proudly told his mother: "Father hit me thirty-two times.... and I did not cry". Hitler later said: "I never loved my father, but feared him. He was prone to rages and would resort to violence. My poor mother would then always be afraid for me."

Hitler also found it very distressing to see his mother suffering from "drunken beatings". His sister, Paula, said … It was especially my brother Adolf who challenged my father to extreme harshness and who got his sound thrashings every day.

informed intuition

After reading everything I can find, here is what rings true and false to me. Georg Heidler was not the father of Alois. It makes no sense that Georg is dead and can’t object when Nepomuk swears before the priest that Georg said he was the dad. Maybe Nepomuk is the dad. That could make sense of the spoiled brat, serial misogynist, pedophile and sadistic child abuser Alois becomes.

Or Nepomuk has found someone to extort. Alois is his favorite because he makes him money. Alois thinks he’s better than everybody else because he comes from money, but is bitter because he can’t tell people about it. The condition of his payoff—230 gulden now and 5000 to be held by Nepomuk—is that he changes his name and never talks about it.

Alois’ son by Fanni, Alois Jr., ends up in prison for theft. His son, William Patrick Hitler, tries to extort Adolf with the Frankenberger letter showing he had Jewish blood. Both rotten apples fall close to the Alois tree.

The story of Adolf’s childhood convinces me that he would never knowingly be Rothschild’s agent. He rejected his father’s threats and enticements to become like him and was a defender of his mother. He had the insight and intelligence to understand how money and power corrupt, and he’d pushed back hard against both.

Maybe Adolf had direct knowledge of the Rothschild entitlement. If his grandmother had worked as a maid for Anselm Salomon, Anselm would have seen it as his right to have sex with her. Just as Alois did with 12 yr old Fanni and 16 yr old Klara. The Rothschild maids would be Germans, not Jews. Use of German servants for sex was so common that Germany passed a law that Jews couldn’t hire women under 45 as domestic workers. So it’s not out of the question.

This would have created the potential for blackmail. And the photos of Adolf in England by the Tavistock Institute, where MK-Ultra practiced mind control, are intriguing. So is the later companion known to be an Allied asset. But the certain Rothschild agents are General Hindenburg, who became President, and General Ludendorff. Both were warmongers loyal to Rothschild and furious at the Kaiser Wilhelm peace offer.

Hindenburg accepted 3M Reichsmarks from monied industrialists to appoint Adolf as Reichskanzler. Ludendorff groomed him, coached him, and had him infiltrate the German Worker’s Party. Ludendorff also made sure Lenin was escorted through Germany to infiltrate Russia. So maybe Hitler didn’t sabotage the Feder economic plan. Maybe Hindenburg and Ludendorff sabotaged Hitler.

jewish nazism

In a 2022 interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was asked how the accusations of “Nazification” of Ukraine were possible since Zelensky is a Jew. Lavrov replied as follows:

[Zelensky] puts forward an argument: what kind of Nazism can they have if he is a Jew? I may be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood. It means absolutely nothing. The wise Jewish people say that the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews. “The family has its black sheep,” as we say.

The head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry demanded an apology, saying:

Lavrov’s remarks are both an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error. Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of antisemitism.

Zelensky’s public statement said:

These words mean that Russia’s top diplomat puts the blame on the Jewish people for Nazi crimes. I have no words. [He continues …] It is no coincidence that they are waging a so-called total war to destroy all living things, after which only the burned ruins of entire cities and villages remain. To do this, one must completely reject the moral and achievements of the victors of Nazism. But if such people are in the Russian leadership, it does not mean they can judge others in Europe or in the world according to themselves. Such an anti-Semitic attack by their minister means that Russian authorities have forgotten all the lessons of World War II, or maybe they never learnt those lessons. … The words of the Russian Foreign Minister, a ‘great connoisseur of Hitlerism’ are not random.

Twenty-four Jewish Democratic Representatives issued their statement:

Defaulting to antisemitic tropes, including blaming the Jews for the Holocaust and using the Holocaust to cover their own war crimes, reflects the gutless depravity of the Russian regime … Lavrov’s remarks on Italian TV were an affront to the memory of the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis, the survivors of the Holocaust, their families and the entire world Jewish community.

Representative Steve Cohen added that Lavrov and Russia were:

clearly disconnected from reality, morality, humanity and sensitivity … this level of depravity is consistent with the reprehensible, repugnant and reptilian conduct of Putin's government.

With this much of a smokescreen, how can there be no fire?

Laurent Guyenot's book Anno Domini presents evidence that the first millennia is a web of fraud that adds 300 to 700 years to the chronology. Rome was really Byzantium, Latin is a synthetic shorthand for imperial accountants and historical figures from Julius Caesar to Tacitus to Constantine the Fake are fictional characters. The real Constantine was a Scythian from the Balkans. Examine the evidence for yourself!

The father of Adolf Hitler was Alois Schicklgruber, whose father was unknown but rumored to be Jewish and possibly Rothschild. I look at the clues that Adolf was a Rothschild agent put into power to undermine the sovereign money movement in Germany.