The term ‘controlled opposition’ describes us, not those controlling us, if we choose to follow anyone without question. In my episode Malone & Slaughterhouse Four, which I’ll link at the end, I look at six tells for whether someone’s a sheepdog sent to round up the strays and return them to the slaughterhouse by a route called Freedom.

Here are those tells:

who has fed the sheepdog? has it bit that hand, or only licked it?

does it seem proud of its former job for the slaughterhouse?

does it brag about some sheepherding exploits and hide others?

does it condemn rival slaughterhouses but not the industry?

does it howl a little too loudly about its lonesome, renegade life?

do the signposts change but the destination stay the same?

In this video, I respond to two videos: Exposing Tucker Carlson by Nick Fuentes (thanks to Mark Elsis of EarthNewspaper.com for the reposting) and Richard Werner interviewed by Tucker Carlson (thanks to LoWa for the referral.)

The video and the text are not redundant. I made the video first and added more analysis in the text after. For those who say these are ‘good guys’ within the system, speaking truth to power, isn’t that the point? Why would we listen to anyone if they weren’t speaking the truth?

nick fuentes on tucker carlson

I’ve had the question in my mind as to whether Tucker Carlson was part of the PsyOp. Nick answers that definitively. Nick starts with a clip of Tucker and Candace Owens talking about him as some weird gay kid living in his mom’s basement who’s discrediting ‘America First’ people by his association with them or by his random attacks on them. Tucker concludes that Nick is a CIA operative pretending to be America First and Candace agrees.

I haven’t watched Nick before. His positions are pro-Trump and anti-Israel, which I find contradictory. [I’ve heard since he’s now anti-Trump, so he may have been presenting his past relationship to Trump] However, unlike Tucker’s generic character attacks on him, Nick presents verifiable facts and logic to back up his allegations.

One of the people Tucker holds up as representing the American heartland is JD Vance. As I’m sitting here in my Appalachian childhood home, JD Vance is someone I’ve critiqued in other episodes, which I’ll link at the end. Appalachian historians have shown why Hillbilly Elegy is insulting and ignores the systemic ways in which whites have been trashed.

Nick shows that Peter Thiel had one of his associates give Nick a sinecure (vocab points to Nick!) so he could have a salary to go around promoting his book. JD’s story is that he represents disaffected white males. However, as Nick points out, HE really is a disaffected white male who’s been priced out of the housing market and is recording in his mom’s basement. Tucker talks about this in generic terms, but is scornful of anyone living that reality.

Who is really Deep State? Nick points out that Tucker’s father is CIA, which Tucker has said he didn’t know until after his dad died. However, Nick cites Tucker talking about his dad being CIA a year before his death, and how he grew up down the street from the officer in charge of taking out Mosaddegh.

His dad was in charge of the Voice of America propaganda and instrumental to the Iran-Contra scheme. Tucker joined the Contras when he was young, posing with Contra soldiers. He also posed with elected candidates who had been gotten into office through Color Revolutions. He applied to the CIA but was turned down. His dad responded, “Go into journalism, young man,” so he did. There’s no way in the world he didn’t know his dad was CIA.

Once you know that someone’s lied about one thing, you can never again say ‘They wouldn’t do that.’ You can only ask, ‘Are they lying now?’ Everything that Tucker does has to be viewed with skepticism, as does Nick Fuentes.

richard werner

Richard Werner is a credentialed economist who speaks on the issues closest to my heart—credit creation by the banks and the need for decentralization. He explains economics in a way that’s easy to understand and quotable, a rarity in any economist.

Yet his status as a WEF Global Leader of Tomorrow transfers the burden of proof to show he is NOT still representing their interests. He says they disbanded the program after his year because he was asking too many questions but that’s not really true. They rebranded as Young Global Leaders or WEFfie YuGLs, as I call them. Rebranding is second nature to them, and third and fourth nature.

In watching this interview, I take a close look at what he reveals and what he obscures:

Richard made his name as author of The Princes of Yen, which described how the hugely inflated Japanese housing market was because of the credit creation of the banks—not fractional reserve lending, not providing an intermediary service between depositors and borrowers, but rather the ex nihilo creation of money from nothing through double-entry bookkeeping.

It was published in Japanese but not in English. He had a chapter on the Bank of England and the US, and it wasn’t until this chapter was taken out that it was published in English. He explains that individual banks create the money, not the central banks, and did an empirical experiment of getting a $200K loan from a bank and showing that it added $200K to the bank’s balance sheet, not subtracting it.

What Richard doesn’t seem to talk about is intent. At some point, he explains to Tucker how deposit slips first became money. Issued by goldsmiths, who had the security guards to hold gold for others in reserve, it occurred to them that people often exchanged the deposit slips and not the actual gold. So they could issue more slips than gold! It makes it sound very innocent and not a 5000 yr psyop.

In explaining banking’s relationship to the World Wars, he observes that the charter of the Bank of England is to fund wars. He points out that the Federal Reserve was established through subterfuge just before the US entered into the Great War, turning it into WWI. When explaining that the central bankers in the US and Germany during WWII were the brother Max and Paul Warburg, Tucker exclaims, “Brothers! I never knew that!” Really? That didn’t seem credible to me.

Richard is the creator of quantitative easing, which was put into practice in 2008. When interest rates approach zero, central banks buy gov’t bonds or other financial assets. This creates money that goes to the gov’t, which taxpayers pay back with interest.

From my analysis, this is another way of bailing out the banks at the expense of taxpayers. When the interest rate approaches zero, they can’t put more money into circulation by dropping the rate. Since the mortgage creates the principle but not the interest, this is game over for the banks, as I explain in my book chapter Finance is an Extractive Industry. Why wouldn’t Richard return the power of credit creation to the gov’t, where it belongs? This extended the power of the banks and gave them ownership over the gov’t.

And what is Richard’s solution now? He thinks there should be more banks, lots of banks, that are lending for productive activities like businesses. So the individual banks who create credit out of nothing, as Richard confirms, would issue this fool’s gold—backed by water vapor at the end of that rainbow—and would own the local businesses. The business owners would labor for the bankers’ profits. If they failed, the banks would own whatever assets were used to secure that loan. That’s his solution?

At 2 hrs 40 min of this 2:45 min video, Richard adds that some of these banks should be state-owned, like the Bank of North Dakota. I’ll be reading my chapter on The Bank of North Dakota in the last section but there’s a hitch to this. States are forbidden by the Constitution from issuing any form of credit used as currency. State banks can use the interest for public welfare but they can’t issue the credit equally to all residents to repay the collective mortgages—guaranteeing that the money in circulation will always equal the cost of housing.

Richard led us back to the slaughterhouse in 2008. I think his solution would lead us there again.

out of thin air

Serendipitously, LoWa also sent me to Pat Cusack’s stack on Richard Werner. It’s good that these ideas are getting out there, among others with new ideas to build from them. I look forward to hearing your own ideas in the comment thread!

