LoWa
Great explanation of the obvious problem in Werner’s decentralised small bank model - the banks still “own” the productive companies and their labour/profits. You laid it out really clearly.

Some disjointed thoughts:

I thought for a moment you were going to go through your list methodically at the start (“who has fed the sheepdog…do they seem proud of it…”) — I was particular looking forward to the ones about disparaging some slaughterhouses but not the industry and the one about destination staying same even as signposts change. Great list of questions.

There I was thinking that was kind of a cute little story about the goldsmiths and the deposit slips! But hearing you question it, you’re right that it omits a lot. Including probably stuff in Krivda that I’ve forgotten. Bankers (esp Buddhist ones) were lending at interest in India from a couple thousand years ago. The African history book I read also talked about war, taxes and I presume banking/money had something to do with it.

Lol I didn’t know that bit about Warburg brothers! But as I mentioned to you before, my knowledge of Europe and WW1/2 is pretty limited, and I don’t know who’s who in the zoo.

I’d also never heard of the Nick guy before either. I just looked him up and first entry said “Nicholas Joseph Fuentes is an American far-right political pundit, activist, and live streamer who promotes white supremacist, homophobic, misogynistic, and antisemitic views. Fuentes has promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories against Jews, called for a "holy war" against them, and has denied the Holocaust.” I was like, hey, that’s the kind of thing they said about anti-vaxxers!

Meanwhile, searching for Tucker Carlson or Richard Werner, you get nothing as salacious! 🤔🤔

Speaking of Princes of Yen (which I watched as a free documentary on YT), what are your favourite banking/economics docos?? Do you have a list anywhere to recommend to those of us still learning? I watched “Spider’s Web: Britain’s Second Empire” about the veeeeery interesting offshore banking empire last year.

I see there’s a collection of clips here: https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHlXizOYQofnPlX7ln3D-qt0aMmqzjt7N

And here: https://www.imdb.com/list/ls074237740/

Any favs of yours?

It's hard not to be skeptical of Tucker and Nick Fuentes. I think it would also be hard to please all of the people all of the time. Tucker and Nick have made many mistakes. I did watch the Tucker/Owens show and know the part you are talking about when they disparaged Nick on both of their interactions. I just know that Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson etc are very prominent right now and claim to be talking to Trump blah blah blah.

I can only try to live in whatever the real world is and not have opinions too much. Thanks for all your deep dives. We should be keeping all these folks at arms length or farther.

I can only try to live in whatever the real world is and not have opinions too much. Thanks for all your deep dives. We should be keeping all these folks at arms length or farther.

