Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

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Mark Alexander's avatar
Mark Alexander
4d

"You don’t need to justify leaving a spouse by labeling her an abuser or a narcissist, or saying she has a borderline personality disorder. It’s enough to want to be happy. The women in these relationships are miserable too."

Definitely true there, in my experience.

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3 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
AnnekeB's avatar
AnnekeB
4d

This episode hits home for me. My life is DARVO everyday (Deny, Attack, Reverse role of Victim and Offender). I am subject to the projection of belittling, insults and accusations of emotional manipulation. Any passive-aggressive accusations from him are framed “expressing how he feels”. For me to be non-reactive (grey rocking) he considers cold-hearted and uncaring, while any response I do make is always the wrong one (which ends in his circular word-salad). I feel the end goal is to make me explode from frustration which would then give him more ammunition to continue.

These kinds of abusers are master projectors and gaslighters. It makes me mad that Ahmed would provide someone such as Tim a space to further promote these lies. I’ve been very disappointed with Ahmed how he gloats about what a wonderful father he is (IMO he is subtly criticizing his wife’s motherly contributions).

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9 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
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