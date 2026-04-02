Watch on Rumble

In an episode for paid subs, Doc Malik interviewed Tim, who doesn’t use his name or show his face. Tim founded Stand Again AU, which he describes:

Stand Again is a certified trauma informed coach (ICAHP recognised) and lived-experience resource built for male victims of family violence — including emotional abuse, coercive control, financial control, manipulation, and psychological harm.



Here you’ll find clarity, tools, and support across the four stages of healing:

1️⃣ Educate – what abuse looks like and recognise the signs.

2️⃣ Survive – strategies to endure and prepare for a safe exit.

3️⃣ Recover – repair the damage, reconnect with yourself, and rebuild presence.

4️⃣ Thrive – beyond survival into growth, strength, and new meaning.



💛 No matter how many times you have been knocked down - you can Stand Again

⚖️ All content is educational and based on lived experience. It is not legal or therapeutic advice.

For not being legal advice, Tim uses legal terms like domestic abuse, family violence, parental alienation, protecting the children, and coercive control. When he ‘forgets’ things to tell the lawyer, he blames it on ‘trauma splitting’ and ‘cognitive dissonance’. When Ahmad asks for the solution, he says, “It’s controversial but we need to remove unconscious bias from the court system.” He is a consultant to those courts and their advocates in not believing women who say men are abusive and instead turning that against them as ‘externalization of guilt.’

I’ll be looking at the contradictions in Tim’s narrative to show he’s lying in his own story, using anonymity to protect his lies, and now coaching other men to use the language of domestic violence to take children away from mothers.

As I’ve documented elsewhere, this is a core agenda that goes back 5000 years to the origin of patriarchy. Women were made the first slaves by holding their children hostage and making the ability to raise them dependent on pleasing a man. As women lose that financial dependency, family courts are flipping the script and giving sole custody to male abusers—who use violence that leaves evidence, unlike words.

Family court is a threat to all mothers that, if they dare to leave, their children could be taken and trapped in a house with their abuser, with no way for the mother to protect them. Those who think I must be exaggerating need to read the first hand accounts in Women’s Coalition News & Views. I’ll be citing statistics here to back it up.

Ahmad summarizes the interview:

Abuse does not have a gender. Abusers can be male or female, and victims can be male or female too. And the patterns, the tactics, the psychology of abuse are remarkably consistent, whether you are talking about an individual relationship, a workplace, an organisation, or even government systems. We talked about coercive control, psychological manipulation, and the quiet, often invisible suffering that many men endure behind closed doors. What struck me most is how deeply ingrained the narrative is that men are always the perpetrators, rarely the victims. And because of that, so many men suffer in silence, isolated, ashamed, and with nowhere to turn. Tim shared his own experiences, and you could hear the weight of it. The slow erosion of self worth, the confusion, the cognitive dissonance, the way abuse creeps in gradually, like that frog in the pot analogy, until you don’t even recognise what’s happening anymore. And when men do react, often through anger, that reaction is then used against them as proof that they are the problem. That’s the trap. We also talked about reactive abuse, one of the most misunderstood dynamics, where the victim is pushed to a breaking point and then blamed for their reaction. It is manipulation at its most insidious.

Reactive anger? Reactive abuse? This sounds like “You made me do it” put into fancy lingo. Let’s dive into this as if the lives of our children depend on it. They do.

what you deserve

Both Ahmad and Tim describe themselves as survivors of domestic abuse in Ahmad’s first 5-yr marriage and Tim’s 10-yr marriage resulting in two daughters. Tim says that what kept him there was low self-esteem, fear of abandonment or rejection, and a feeling he didn’t deserve to be loved.

Does anyone deserve to be loved? Being loved as a right obligates someone else to love you. I think our only right is to walk away from a bad situation or relationship, and make ourselves as happy as we can be in our circumstances. No one has a right to something that someone else has to provide.

No one’s responsible for making you happy. No one’s responsible for your feelings of self-esteem or self-worth. Marriage isn’t a legal obligation to treat someone well. What changes a dysfunctional relationship into the legal status of abuse is the inability to leave, out of fear of physical harm to you or your child.

Tim says that female abusers aren’t recognized because men don’t use the word ‘fear.’ He states, “Men say, ‘I’ve solved the problem by moving on.’ Men get angry, they shut down, they go into problem-solving mode, not fear.” That’s because they’re not afraid.

If we describe as survivors those who were in no danger of losing their lives, how do we distinguish those who were? Once we’ve weakened the word survivor, we have no words for those who escape threats of death, from abusers who have demonstrated their ability to go through with it again and again.

You don’t need to justify leaving a spouse by labeling her an abuser or a narcissist, or saying she has a borderline personality disorder. It’s enough to want to be happy. The women in these relationships are miserable too. Take responsibility for having made a wrong decision. Free yourself and deal with the consequences. But don’t take her children as revenge on her for your own mistake. Don’t have sex with a woman you wouldn’t trust to raise a child.

words = violence

In the interview Ahmad states:

Sexual abuse and physical abuse is obviously just terrible but psychological abuse, just because it’s invisible, doesn’t mean it’s any less painful and harmful.

Is this true? If Ahmad had the Sophie’s Choice of placing his daughter where she would be raped, or where she would be beaten, or where she would be insulted, would that be a toss-up? And now keep in mind that we’re talking about adult men.

Tim says that ‘men express physically.’ I’ve never heard a refugee in a women’s shelter say her husband ‘expressed physically’ when he gave her that black eye. Women, he continues, use psychological manipulation. Men react to that psychological manipulation with anger and ‘physicality.’ Women use coercion, insults, yelling, threats, parental alienation, stonewalling and gaslighting.

Let me translate that. Abusive women use words, words, loud words, words, words, no words and more words. Abusive men use their fists, unless they’re using a weapon.

Men cope by shutting down and not telling their friends how awful their partner is. That’s Tim’s recommendation. Men need to complain to other men about their spouses and how they treat them. Not go to marriage counseling. Tell the boys at the bar or the gym. They’ll tell you what you should do about it. Express physically.

sucking up or sucking in?

The 566 videos that Tim has made include Spiritual Abuse: weaponizing your connection to GOD (caps in context), Feigned Forgetfulness: how abusers erase what they did, Turning Professionals Against You, and Hoovering: how she tricks you back into the abusive relationship.

The thumbprint on Hoovering is a sexy woman in bed wearing a negligee. The narration, overlaid on a woman vacuuming, says she’ll call about something small, some detail, some paperwork. She might hook you with something that needs to be fixed, exploiting your need to be useful. The image shifts to a Roomba. She’ll start sucking you back in: she’s in therapy, she’s completely changed, she misses the family you built together.

WTF? She’s not trying to get to him, she’s doing anything she can to access her kids, who he’s holding hostage. She can’t see her kids without going through him. He coaches men on how to refuse, refuse, refuse. The Stand Again logo on the videos has a man with two little girls under 10, with their backs to the camera and their mom.

women in league with injustice

Another video is a speech Tim just gave to The Womens Justice League, showing only an image of empty chairs and fuzzing out any identifying information about former employers or universities. Like his interview with Ahmad, Tim’s key example of his ex-wife’s controlling personality is how she likes her tea made. He describes this in excruciating detail, to which Ahmad replies, “That’s how I like mine too, except I put on a lid while it’s brewing.” However if Tim didn’t make it right, his wife would ‘go nuclear,’ as he put it.

A sensible response may have been, “You know, I don’t think I’m good at this. I think you should make your own tea.” What more could she do since, according to him, she’s already screaming insults? But no.

And why is he home making her tea? According to him, he’s a director at an important company with a staff of 20 people. She’s working two days a week. Why isn’t he gone?

And then he reaches his epiphany. He’s in the living room opening mail with his daughters playing on the floor, and the daycare says they need a form. He calls to the kitchen to see if it was sent and she ‘goes nuclear.’ The daughters don’t react at all. They go on playing. He says, “I was staying in the relationship to protect them and give them the tools to survive but instead I taught them something different—I taught them that this was normal.”

Around the same time he is ‘made redundant’ at work, in other words, laid off. Part of his severance package includes visits to a psychologist, who teaches him to use the words abuse and victim and family violence. He uses his free legal visits to find a female divorce lawyer who’ll represent him as a victim of domestic abuse. He says to her, “I don’t care what it costs. I just want to protect my children.”

Of course he doesn’t care—it’s joint money he’s using to hire the lawyer. At this point, he’s out of a job and so doesn’t owe spousal support. If he gets custody of the kids, she’ll have to pay him. Great time to launch a new career coaching divorcing dads in how to make their wives pay—financially and emotionally.

And what’s this about ‘protecting the kids?’ His statement was that, when mum got mad, the daughters didn’t blink an eye. That’s what bothered him. When a violent dad gets mad, everyone’s on alert. But they had no fear, they were never in danger from their mom. He said so himself. He was the one who felt humiliated in front of them.

Once you recognize ‘protecting the kids’ is a lie, so is everything else. The lawyer helps him find a way to ‘safely exit the relationship and protect his kids as a victim of family violence.’ As he says, ‘Their legal strategy changed everything for my kids at home.’ I bet it did.

mental fog and trauma splitting

Tim describes how coercive control rewires your nervous system and messes with your brain so you no longer know who did what, what’s right and and what’s wrong. It creates a mental fog of memory and perception so you can’t tell the difference between what was real and what was ‘installed.’ That sounds convenient in a court.

He states that abusers can’t look inward. If they’re feeling guilty, they externalize that you are guilty. They commit economic abuse by saying, ‘I’m incapable of making money myself, so you need to give me money.’ Now we’re seeing Tim’s real gripe.

Cognitive dissonance makes you forget because you can’t believe this beautiful woman you love would say those things. That’s why you keep coming up with new things you suddenly ‘remember’ to tell the lawyer.

Women abusers are like adult 60-yr-old toddlers throwing tantrums. Of course, that’s not insulting them. It’s just the truth.

In his coaching practice, Tim hears all kinds of stories. The CEO who’s respected by all his employees at work but gets no respect at home. The guy working 50-60 hrs at work, then cleaning the house when he gets home and taking care of the kids. The one who called the police, only to have the police arrest him.

Tim states that his own wife called Child Protective Services, and he was appalled that they began with the premise she was telling the truth. What did she say, Tim?

The only example that involved a weapon was a guy huddled in the locked bathroom with his kids while his wife brandished a knife outside the door. If true, that woman is an idiot. Men are stronger and you have to get close to use a knife, where it will likely be turned on you. Cooking knives are pretty dull. He can hide behind the kids. Saying women are abusers is one thing, but don’t make them stupid.

women who get it

Ahmad says there are some women who really get it—the mothers. At first I’m shocked, and then I realize he means the mothers of the men. Of course! “She doesn’t deserve my sweet little boy! I’d never treat him like that!”

What I learned from the women at Solano Family Court is that, when custody is given to an abusive dad, there’s always a woman involved—his mother, his girlfriend, his new wife.

Ahmad asks Tim what percentage of abuse is against men vs women. Tim says that whatever the statistic is, he doesn’t believe it. The statistic in Australia, he says, is 1 in 3 but men don’t come forward, so it has to be higher.

I too thought 1 in 3 wasn’t believable, but the family courts have been busy. In The Feminization PsyOp, I quoted from Zawn Villines in Liberating Motherhood:

In 91% of custody cases, the parents mutually decide to give custody to the mother. Fathers fight for custody in court in less than 4% of divorces. Twenty-seven percent of fathers completely abandon their children after divorce. It’s so rare for women to abandon their children that there is no recent, reliable data on the subject. Fathers who fight for custody typically get it. Even 30 years ago, 94% of fathers who sought custody got sole or joint custody. Abusive fathers are especially successful. Seventy-two percent win their custody cases. In one study where both parents fought hard for custody, mothers were awarded custody just 7% of the time. Only in a patriarchal society does a 93% win rate somehow equate to male victimhood. … Contrary to what men’s rights advocates would have you believe, though, women don’t win custody on false claims of domestic violence. Numerous studies have shown the opposite: women are twice as likely to lose custody when they report abuse, even when the abuse is documented. No such bias exists for fathers, who do not lose custody at higher rates when they claim abuse. Courts are also eager to place children with male parents whom the child says has abused them, according to this series of case reports. Fifty-nine percent of abusive fathers were given sole custody, suggesting that abusers are actually at an advantage. And even when the fathers did not get sole custody, not one single abuser was denied contact with the child. In two-thirds of cases, the court pathologized the mother for attempting to protect the child, punishing her for her protective instincts and reducing her contact with the child. Tragically, the same review found that 88% of children placed with abusive fathers experienced new episodes of abuse after their father gained custody.

Zawn continues:

Men are not the only abusers. But every available statistic suggests that men disproportionately contribute to abuse, child neglect, and similar issues. For example, 20% of men have abandoned all of their children, but less than 0.002% of women have. Most men do not pay all of the child support they owe—which, incidentally, is a tiny sum, with average monthly child support payments hovering around $400 (less than it costs to cover a month of childcare). When fathers get child support—which they almost always do when they’re awarded custody—they get more.

let’s call the whole thing off

Ahmad describes himself as an anarchist who is against government intervention—except when taking children away from mothers. The more exposure I get to the hatred and resentment online men have for women, the more convinced I am that marriage should be an optional way to raise a child, and maybe not the first option.

If matrilineal property succession and matrifocal communities were the first option, men like Ahmad and Tim would never be subjected to bitter women who don’t want to be with them. There would be no ‘economic abuse’ because women wouldn’t be dependent on men to give them money. If men want to raise children without a meddling mother around, they can run a daycare. Or have them themselves.

Tim’s reason for hiding his identity is that he doesn’t want to embarrass his ex. I’m sure she’d take any embarrassment to get her daughters back. I think he doesn’t want us to know her side of the story. He also says he doesn’t want the kids to know. But the kids were there. They already know the truth. To keep it from them would create trauma splitting—if he’s telling the truth.

His reason for leaving was to teach his daughters that he could stand up to his wife. It makes no sense he wouldn’t want them to know. Daddy’s job is helping other dads take children away from their mothers, just like he ‘protected’ them. I’m sure they’ll grow up to thank him for it.

Men used to claim superiority to women in everything but looking pretty and raising kids. Now men say they're the beautiful gender and care more about kids, but women are equal ... in being abusive. I look at Janice Fiamengo, Arthur Kwon Lee, King Charles, 'empathetic women judges,' Hilary Clinton and abortion.

Doc Malik's interview of me led to this controversial question. Does sex give a man ownership over a child? From Gerda Lerner's The Creation of Patriarchy, I look at how women were enslaved through rape and their need to protect their children. A recent survey in England and Wales shows the correlation between abusive fathers who are given full custody by the courts. I take this as a sign that the patriarchy is scrambling, as women are slipping out of their control.

Reporting from the white guilt capital of the world, I look at seventh wave feminism as defending the right of men to look like women and the right of women to work like men. OG Feminism, pre-patriarchy in 3000 BCE, was women's ownership of their own bodies and the ability to raise children who were exclusively theirs. I examine how that became twisted and the folly of men telling women what's wrong with feminism.

In this feisty video, I look at The Dragon Mother: a New Look at the Female Psyche, or Female Psycho as is Michael's view. And women who love men and trash other women, like Janice Fiamengo, self-professed man defender, and Hannah Spier who co-authors the podcasts, “What Should I Tell My Daughter?” and “Psychobabble.” I contrast my system, which releases men from soul-sucking jobs and allows their labor also to serve the family.