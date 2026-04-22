Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

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Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
6d

Just watched this. Lots of nuance, as expected and appreciated.

I agree that we should not assume current features like jealousy in relationships are natural. We don't know though I suspect it's not the case. So many layered distortions we are just freeing ourselves of.

You're a natural interviewer, Tereza. Had a thought listening to this, that it would be fun to see you interview Mary on her new project.Just a thought.

And I know you have a birthday right around now - so Happy Birthdays wishes to you. (I claim the full month of April as celebration, because, why not?

Best.

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5 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
Mary Poindexter McLaughlin's avatar
Mary Poindexter McLaughlin
3d

"No need to fight, we just pivot and do it." Absolutely love this. May it be so. Xox!

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