Watch on Rumble

I interview VN Alexander on her book, The Girlie Playhouse, about the changing dynamic of a stripper club that becomes more transactional exhibition and less feminine expression. It tells the story of one dancer through the voice of another, who narrates with insight and complexity. Tori and I explore anthropology, sexuality, jealousy, shyness, possession, power and beta males. The reader is left creatively disturbed, with questions raised and left unanswered. Beyond the intelligent and nuanced story-telling from the point of view of Pixie, an introspective nude dancer, this book is an important allegory for our age—on the loss of spontaneity and joy, the theft of naked innocence. I relate it to research from my book OMGdess on the women pre(his)story owning their bodies and their children, when sex was a gift from a woman to a man, and not an expectation.

I will be interviewing VN Alexander on her book, The Girlie Playhouse, out this month. As a prelude I give three reasons I'm her perfect reader. First, from my research into Neolithic Goddess cultures, I think they were a Girlie Playhouse. Second, because my Worldanz classes are a Girlie Playhouse. And third, some of my closest friends have been strippers. I read a poem I wrote for one of them 45 yrs ago called The Ash Wednesday Stripper.

VN Alexander interviews me on my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. From her background as an author and philosopher of creativity, we find much common ground on which to build an economic system that strengthens the self-reliance of families and communities. Sadly, Victoria's face disappears 10 min in, but her voice continues the vibrant conversation.

David Buss, evolutionary psychologist on mating strategies, claims men are wired to seek multiple partners who are as young and fertile as their social status allows. But why do young women mate with them? To answer that, I consult anthropologist David Graeber and archeologist David Wengrow on the Yanomami of Venezuela, the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia, and the Wendats of Canada. They show that sexual liberty was the norm when women owned the economic resources and money was just a plaything used for status, political apologies, and gambling.