Watch on Rumble

I will be interviewing VN Alexander on her book, The Girlie Playhouse, which comes out tomorrow! As a prelude I give three reasons I'm her perfect reader. First, from my research into Neolithic Goddess cultures, I think they were a Girlie Playhouse. Second, because my Worldanz classes are a Girlie Playhouse. For some fun descriptions on how, check out the video. And third, some of my closest friends have been strippers. Okay, well, one. Here is a poem I wrote for my friend Virginia 45 yrs ago called The Ash Wednesday Stripper.

The Ash Wednesday Stripper

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Anyone can leap, the art is to fall well, softly into hardwood as if it were dough, unclenching like a fist, releasing like dust dropped into ashes. Defense can turn against you. Safer to befriend the ground, its solid answer the same to every attempted escape. The primadonnas toss themselves in the air like handkerchiefs, the nimble men catch them still fluttering. You dance alone and naked, turning on a phrase, a toe, an impulse. You wear only gravity and it becomes you. Sometimes you dance in opera gloves and the black helmet, other times you dance simply, like a peahen in ashes. And sometimes, after you've reached bare skin, you continue to strip down to the surreal. Using your teeth, you peel away fingers, and reveal one hand furred as a violet leaf, the other sparkles green with bottleglass. Each foot you kick off into the wings unsheathes a talon curving inward. Flames leap like salmon up your rippling spine while embers sizzle through the snow wall of your stomach. Each leg wavers straight as incense; each breast stares unblinking, guileless as dogs' eyes. You are the undone high school girl on the back of the motorcycle, the gazelle in the black mask, the nurse, the nun, the fantasy. But after all these costumes have been stripped and shed, you're again a woman dancing frankly into the earth, learning how to fall just by falling.

For Easter, I read a poem I wrote called Mollusks & Diamonds and explain why WE are rising, re-membering who we are and re-cognizing our Self in each other. We are the Christ and we're re-surrecting because joy is our birthright, without opposite, and life has no death. Resurrection is inclusive and eternally present or not at all.

Tonika of Visceral Adventures has animated my poem, Drops of God. Set against cascading, surreal artwork, this mystical poem speaks of Oneness and uniqueness, eternity and immortality in the I of the beholder. The music is Dreaming Of You by Natalia Kolesnikova, who graciously allows her music to be used.

A short sweet summer poem.

In this episode, I read my poem called Becoming Yeast and talk about prayer and forgiveness. I ask whether two people asking the same question, with more concern for getting the right answer than being right, is a special form of prayer.