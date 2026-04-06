Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

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The Tiedye Tiger's avatar
The Tiedye Tiger
8h

Happy Eostre!

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1 reply by Tereza Coraggio
Mary Poindexter McLaughlin's avatar
Mary Poindexter McLaughlin
2h

Tereza, that POEM. Gorgeous and sublime, but real, too. Really beautifully done, my friend! xox

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1 reply by Tereza Coraggio
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