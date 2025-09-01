Third Paradigm

Kathleen Devanney. A human.
Wisdom and poetry nicely weaved through this piece, which I'm taking time with as I enjoy my first cup of coffee.

After listening to your video I thought about sink and sync. Sinking into the moment is like syncing with what is. Just allowing everything to be what is it, without imposing our will on it.

"I’m practicing to see how inefficient I can be, because the difference between a pleasure and a chore is rushing through it."

Nice insight and it reminded me of a moment in Ireland, standing outside the hotel we spend a night in, in Dublin. Some construction was going on - with the accompanying noise that goes with that. I was waiting for my sisters to pick me up - they went to get the car while I guarded the suitcases. Another American was complaining about the noise, noting that she'd been there a week and thought they made no progress. Another woman - resident of Dublin - who listened to the complaint, shook her head and said, "Americans, and their EFFICIENCY" She nearly spit the word out. I looked at her and she caught my eye. "What does it matter?" she said. "It's still a beautiful day."

Congrats on the first chapter and I love that butterfly is the symbol for Goddess! Perfect.

I'll check out the pyramid video. Best of luck in being inefficient. I've been doing much the same.

Best to you, Tereza.

Philip Mollica
Knowing a little bit about a lot of things as I do, one thing I feel worth sharing is that the pyramids were built with sound energy using an ankh, not manual labor. Prior civilizations, though not possessing the "tech" we have, nonetheless mastered other types of technology we would find extraordinary, if not heretical, being that they move against our laws of physics. Prior civilizations moved in explorations in a different direction than we have.

Another thing that occurred to me as I read this is the idea that our Essences have many "focuses", of which we are one. With the Shift occurring and the thinning of the veils, those other focuses of ours are coming more into view. We share information back and forth with them. And indeed, anything that we can do to heal and comfort ourselves offers such care to those other focuses in real time, since everything occurs at once. So even though these other focuses "occur" in the past, present, or future, they all occur simultaneously in the expansive "Now" moment. This can easily explain where many of our thoughts and inspirations are borne.

Always enjoy reading your streams of consciousness, Tereza!

