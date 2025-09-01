Watch on Rumble

Rather than seizing the moment, I sink it. I look at underwater time, chrysalis goo, the pause before the swish of a basketball. I talk about Mary Poppins bags and Great Pyramids of Giza as holders of time. The word mo-ment is more mind, anti-cipation is against sapience or knowing, and mo-ment-um gives the Om of consciousness space to swallow time.

Because I just finished writing the first chapter of my book, OMGdess, I’ve been thinking in terms of masculine and feminine. ‘Seizing the moment’ is grabbing it by the throat and making it do your will, the same way we boss God around and try to get him to do what we want.

But Goddess has our best interests at heart. We need to listen, pay attention, see what this moment is telling us. Am I okay in this moment? Can I be happy in this moment? Where would I rather be than in this moment? That’s sinking the moment.

chrysalis time

Let’s pause for a moment, stopping time, to admire the blue morning glory over my shoulder. And the fine milkweed, that had two fat caterpillars, with one chrysalis I found, now disappeared. So if you see a monarch butterfly flitting past, it may be that.

Kathleen Devanney has been writing about Butterflies & Fractals:

Butterflies know how to go to goo and take their time. Take your time! Time is the only thing that’s ours to take. Kathleen writes:

Transformation and transmutation sit at the heart of the material world, the butterfly reminds us. (Lightly, with delight and color, no less.) And it seems it sits at the heart of the unseen, quantum world as well. I think many of us feel we’ve been living in that mushy space between versions of ourselves but don’t always have the words to express it. I know I have. I find the journey of the slow-crawling caterpillar - who disappears from view to undergo its radical change - reassuring. Helpful. Even, inspirational. And that’s also my long-winded excuse for not writing as much I keep intending. I’ve been a mushy goo.

And this was before I found out that butterfly was the primordial symbol for Goddess.

anticipation is making me late

I’m practicing to see how inefficient I can be, because the difference between a pleasure and a chore is rushing through it. But I also find myself rushing through things that should be a pleasure.

Why do I drink my first cup of coffee already thinking about the second? There is no time other than now. This is the first coffee of the newborn world and the last coffee that will signal the end of time. If I can let the froth close over my head and be present in the inky depths, time will stand still, bitter and delicious.

That’s not a goal because a goal would be future. It’s not a regret looking into the scrim of popped bubbles while my mind skims the surface. I skip the second cup.

more mind

The word moment contains the prefix mo-, slang for more. The root of -ment is mind, like all the memes that tell us govern-ment means to control our minds. So being in the moment is having more mind.

Time is flexible, expansive, like Mary Poppin’s carpet bag. Remember the lamp coming out of that bag? And all the furnishings going back into the dimension from whence they’d come.

arguing with atwood

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The Moment The moment when, after many years of hard work and a long voyage you stand in the centre of your room, house, half-acre, square mile, island, country, knowing at last how you got there, and say, I own this, is the same moment when the trees unloose their soft arms from around you, the birds take back their language, the cliffs fissure and collapse, the air moves back from you like a wave and you can't breathe. No, they whisper. You own nothing. You were a visitor, time after time climbing the hill, planting the flag, proclaiming. We never belonged to you. You never found us. It was always the other way round. ~ Margaret Atwood ~ (Morning in the Burned House)

Why do we belong any less than the trees, birds and cliffs? We own what we care for: the room, home, half-acre, island, country. What we love owns us, and we belong to it.

riddle of the sphinx

In the video, I mention What If the Pyramids Weren’t Built By the Egyptians by Good Knight:

And this article on the Great Pyramid of Giza by Mark Elsis. From these I learned that the Sphinx, rather than being built up, was carved down with water marks from monsoons that date as far back as 10,000 BCE. Moreover, its name Horakhti indicates that it would be staring at its twin, the constellation Leo, on the horizon in 10,500 BCE:

As Robert Bauval States: “In the beliefs of the Egyptians the King was the earthly representation of this God (Horakhti), and we have proof that in the very early period the dead King especially was called Horakhti. When Khafra cut the Great Sphinx, it was made in his likeness, that is to say in the likeness of Hor-akhty, with whom he was identified.” These two names, Horemakhet and Horakhti, have a very similar rendition. Horemakhet meaning ‘Horus in the Horizon’, and Horakhti meaning ‘Horus of the two Horizons’. There is no doubt, however, that the name Horemakhet was exclusively used for the Great Sphinx of Giza, whereas the name Horakhti was used for a figure in the eastern horizon which I have identified to the zodiacal constellation of Leo and which was also idetified with the Great Sphinx. If this is the case, then there is a problem with allocating the Great Sphinx to Khafre, a king of the IVth Dynasty who reigned in 2,500 BC is this: the Great Sphinx is gazing directly due east, whereas the constellation of Leo/Horakhti rose at that time some 28 degrees north of due east. The correct epoch for the Great Sphinx to gaze at his own image would be 10,500 BC. http://myblog.robertbauval.co.uk/2014/12/22/the-age-of-leo This occurred because of the precession of the equinoxes (Great Year), which is an observable phenomena of the rotation of the heavens, a cycle which spans a period of approximately 25,770 years, over which time the constellations appear to slowly rotate around the earth. It is this Precession of the axis that causes the change in the Constellation alignment at the Vernal Equinox (Spring Equinox in northern Hemisphere) that defines an Era. For instance, we are presently in the Age of Pisces and are moving into the Age of Aquarius. Each Age is 1/12 of the Great Year, about 2,160 years. A period of 25,920 years is often suggested as it conveniently relates to a Precession rate of 1 degree in 72 years (72 x 360 = 25,920) and an Age of 30 degrees in 2,160 years (2,160 x 12 = 25,920). Precession of the equinoxes is what Plato referred to as the “great year”. John Anthony West stated that there is a King’s List in Egypt that dates back almost 40,000 years, and he thought that the Great Pyramid, Sphinx, and the Giza plateau, were built one precession earlier than what Bauvel discovered about the Great Sphinx facing the constellation of Leo 12,500 years ago. Meaning, 25,920 years plus 12,500 years, or approximately 38,420 years ago.

And the Great Pyramid of Giza, claimed to be built by Khufu, holds not a single inscription—only an empty box. The stones at the top are millennia older than those at the bottom. The precision of it encodes the speed of light in six ways, as Christopher Dunn shows:

As electrical energy can create mechanical vibrations (perceived as sound by the human ear), so in turn can mechanical vibrations create electrical energy, such as the previously mentioned ball lightning. It could be theorized, therefore, that with the Earth being a source for mechanical vibration, or sound, and the vibrations being of a usable amplitude and frequency, then the Earth's vibrations could be a source of energy that we could tap into. Moreover, if we were to discover that a structure with a certain shape, such as a pyramid, was able to effectively act as a resonator for the vibrations coming from within the Earth, then we would have a reliable and inexpensive source of energy.

So it seems like Khufu repaired it from below but it emerged from an advanced knowledge we’ve yet to equal. Good Knight suggests that it was meant as a mystery to hold time and resonance. The Sphinx and Giza Pyramid may have simply emerged as the waters receded and the sand blew away.

Only two possibilities remain if they existed before the narcissistic Pharaohs: they were built during a Goddess culture or placed by Goddess herSelf. I’m not sure which revelation would be more powerful.

the nervous system

Gabe of Microdosing Failure has been writing about his impatience with his weight loss journey, something he calls ‘greed'.’ Having lost 200 lbs over the last year, his idea of greed is different that mine:

I think that patience is the top lesson that Goddess is teaching me. In the video, I tell a story of being thwarted by my impatience. But instead of being impatient with my impatience, I’m happy to be making incremental progress in asking myself, ‘What would make me happiest right now, in this moment.’

But I understand why Gabe would feel that taking time for himself was selfish or greedy. It’s crazy that doing nothing in a calm, peaceful place has been labeled an extravagance, a privilege or a luxury. Simply being is why we exist. It’s our Goddess-given right. The words health and self are similar. Whenever we do something for our own mental, spiritual or physical health, we’re giving that gift to everyone.

From Nervous: Essays on Heritage and Healing by Jen Soriano, from Nasty Women Writers:

I think of what Pueblo psychologist Eduardo Duran says: that all of us carry a kind of soul wound, a sluice of grief and anger that springs from generational loss. Some of us carry this wound lightly, some so profoundly, it threatens to rupture us from the inside out. Duran writes: “In this moment if you begin to heal yourself, you are healing all the hurts of the ancestors you carry, in this moment you’re healing for the next seven generations. What an incredible place to be. (224).

I read the Medicine Cards for messages from indigenous cultures, finding synchronicities with our spiral dance of hurricanes. Gary Sharpe's wisdom in Lessons from a Parkinson's Diagnosis are conveyed. And I continue the miracle watch!

I describe the 78 Practices that I wrote as a closet monk: six in each category: To Begin, Self-Awareness, Marriage, Body & Soul, Work, Community, Kids, Food, Stuff, Money, Time, World and Truth.