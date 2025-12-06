This post collates all of the chapters and the conclusion in Section SIX of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. First, I show how bankers have usurped the most essential function of government by creating money. Second, I demonstrate how we could use Social Security to capitalize public banks. Third, I issue a local credit called a caret to distribute mortgages as dividends for locally produced food, wellcare, education, home improvements, and community projects. In the conclusion, I compare the caret economy to regenerative agriculture and show how it creates a perpetuating cycle of self-reliance.

To review, the six sections of the book are divided into the past, the present and the future:

These are the chapters and their descriptions, followed by the paradigm shifts in each:

Paradigm Shift #19

The Fed has stolen the name of the Federal Government along with its most important function, the power to issue currency.

The Fed is not owned by government but by private bankers who issue the licenses to private bankers to issue the money.

Banks are the default landlords of everyone with a mortgage.

Paradigm Shift #20

Social Security is not a welfare program but a brilliantly designed national pension plan. The retirement savings of past generations are the bedrock on which to build the future security of communities, measured not in money but in the wealth of self-reliance.

The “Federal” government has no legal right to issue money other than coins. However, they can assign those coins any value they want and issue credit against them. This credit could become the monetary base of Commonwealth Reserve Banks, replacing the banker-owned “Federal Reserve.”

Paradigm Shift #21

A neo-liberal economy takes the products of third-world labor as the first-world’s due and uses them to reward those who concentrate wealth and ownership for those at the top.

A liberal economy takes the products of third-world labor as the first world’s due, and distributes them as everyone’s right ... within the first world.

A subsistence economy sees the products of third-world labor as belonging to the producers of the third world.

Synthetic fertilizer, like money created by banks, is a way of getting something out without putting anything in of real value. The real work of raising families and supporting neighborhoods is being done with the crumbs of time that fall from the corporate table. The true table should be the commons; the soil is the true wealth.

Community capital is the sum of our soil fertility, our skills and education, our capacity for manual labor, our infrastructure, our tools and buildings, our land, our water, and our resources. Each of these is like putting slow carbon deep into a soil bank where it regenerates life rather than burning up the atmosphere like fast carbon.

This collects all of the chapters in Section ONE: Pieces of Slave on the anthropology of money and democracy. It also has the autobiographical preamble and the ideological prologue of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire.

Read full story

This post collates all of the chapters in Section TWO of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. The six sections of the book are divided into the past, the present and the future. This section concludes the lessons from the historical past.

Read full story

This post collates all of the chapters in Section THREE of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. It shows the global scope of the scam to usurp ownership of homes, cities and nature itself.

Read full story

This post collates all of the chapters in Section FOUR of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. It goes deep into the economics of derivatives and Detroit, variable interest rate mortgages and inflation, the overall banking scam and the wealth grab before the dollar collapses.

Read full story