This post collates all of the chapters in Section FIVE of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. First, I reimagine money by looking how we’d want it to work. Second, I compare the eco-nomos to the eco-logos, and ask about money's cosmovision. Third, I reimagine community and look at the right size for sovereignty. And last, I reimagine a global network of small scale sovereignty, and what would be possible.

To review, the six sections of the book are divided into the past, the present and the future:

These are the chapters and their descriptions, followed by the paradigm shifts in each:

Paradigm Shift #15

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Money is a fluid medium that's a conduit for energy. It either moves energy in and down within a community or out and up to serve the hierarchy. To reimagine money requires looking at what it really does, not what it says it does, and then deciding what you want it to do.

Paradigm Shift #16

Physics has found that the smallest unit is a particle when the viewer expects it to be and a wave when that's what the viewer expects.

Sometimes it's matter and sometimes it's energy. Money is also like that, an action or a thing, depending on what the viewer expects.

Paradigm Shift #17

No government can be by, for and of hundreds of millions of people: while it might control them, it won't be for them.

Historically, around the world and in the pre-United States, hundreds of thousands, or even tens of thousands of people were considered sufficient to be their own sovereign republics.

Bigger is better for empire, but smaller supports sovereignty.

Paradigm Shift #18

There are only two human rights:

the right of community self-governance

and community ownership of land and resources.

Human rights are predicated on community rights.

