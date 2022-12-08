I ‘met’ Gavin on Charles Eisenstein’s comment thread and have been grateful ever since. I recently posted there that he was a prime example of tonic masculinity, a term I coined as the healing version of manliness, not gender-neutral but gender-positive. My classic example of tonic masculinity would be Wendell Berry, another farmer-poet. This is my favorite of his poems, and you’ll see why it’s not just prescient for our times but celebrates the masculine in service to the woman in service to the child:

Manifesto: The Mad Farmer Liberation Front

Love the quick profit, the annual raise,

vacation with pay. Want more

of everything ready-made. Be afraid

to know your neighbors and to die.

And you will have a window in your head.

Not even your future will be a mystery

any more. Your mind will be punched in a card

and shut away in a little drawer.

When they want you to buy something

they will call you. When they want you

to die for profit they will let you know.

So, friends, every day do something

that won’t compute. Love the Lord.

Love the world. Work for nothing.

Take all that you have and be poor.

Love someone who does not deserve it.

Denounce the government and embrace

the flag. Hope to live in that free

republic for which it stands.

Give your approval to all you cannot

understand. Praise ignorance, for what man

has not encountered he has not destroyed.

Ask the questions that have no answers.

Invest in the millenium. Plant sequoias.

Say that your main crop is the forest

that you did not plant,

that you will not live to harvest.

Say that the leaves are harvested

when they have rotted into the mold.

Call that profit. Prophesy such returns.

Put your faith in the two inches of humus

that will build under the trees

every thousand years.

Listen to carrion – put your ear

close, and hear the faint chattering

of the songs that are to come.

Expect the end of the world. Laugh.

Laughter is immeasurable. Be joyful

though you have considered all the facts.

So long as women do not go cheap

for power, please women more than men.

Ask yourself: Will this satisfy

a woman satisfied to bear a child?

Will this disturb the sleep

of a woman near to giving birth?

Go with your love to the fields.

Lie down in the shade. Rest your head

in her lap. Swear allegiance

to what is nighest your thoughts.

As soon as the generals and the politicos

can predict the motions of your mind,

lose it. Leave it as a sign

to mark the false trail, the way

you didn’t go. Be like the fox

who makes more tracks than necessary,

some in the wrong direction.

Practice resurrection.

~Wendell Berry

But unlike the incomparable Wendell, Gavin doesn’t just paint pictures with words, he also takes pictures of astonishing beauty. There’s a quality to his micro-focused photos of dew that make me feel like my eyes have been washed. Whether they are photos he’s taken himself or found, they’re each a treat of pure visual juice, for a thirst you didn’t know you had. And each is intertwined with deep knowledge that teaches me words like ‘trophic’ and ‘rhizobium’ for the connections between all things. Come back to this post when you’re finished reading mine and click … just click … you won’t be sorry.

And beauty, for Gavin, includes the functional and the delicious. I’ve pre-ordered his book, Recipes for Reciprocity, as a wedding present for my oldest daughter and her husband, who is another great example of tonic masculinity. As my middle daughter is known to exclaim, “And he built you a fence!” followed by a sigh. Handy, creative, protective, mostly uncomplaining ;-)

I can’t put Gavin’s spirit into words better than he can, so I’ll end with the first couple paragraphs to his book:

In the following pages you will find recipes for much more than just creating food. You will find recipes for nourishing soil, relationships (with each other and the Earth), ways to nourish community and increase our collective resilience as we head towards what appears to be an uncertain future. I will also provide recipes for regenerating our hope, recipes for rekindling a sense of purpose, recipes for reciprocating the many blessings we have received and continue to receive and recipes for food for the soul. Each moment is an unrepeatable gift, each breath an unfathomable miracle of celestial mathematics, molecular biophysics and a symphony of intricate symbiotic relationships. It took eons of tireless work for the stage to be set for you to live here, now, in this life. Mother Earth has nurtured and built a paradise and a sanctuary for you to experience, co-create in and share.

Come for the sanctuary, stay for the amaranth.

