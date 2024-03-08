Watch on Rumble

This is a repost of my very first Substack, two years ago, when it was heresy to speak about Ukraine in any but the most sycophantic way. It was the start of my discovery of the US Maidan coup and neocon sociopathic meddling in Ukraine.

I’ve added a new intro to figure out whether Nuland’s resignation and the recent deaths of Kissinger and Rothschild mean a changing of the guard or a new level of the Dark Arts, for which I examine five videos/ articles.

I’ve also added a transcript that makes it easier to follow the analogy I’m drawing between Victoria Nuland and the Harry Potter arch-villainess, Dolores Umbridge. But I have a side question—how was I so tan in March 2022 and so pale in March 2024? Is this another reminder of the geo-engineering new normal?

The similarities are eerie, down to the middle name, birth date, title and personal style of girlish saccharine weakness over fish-eyed sadistic cunning. They are frowzy, frumpy, dowdy, slightly daft. They are an insipid lukewarm beige pudding that melts your vocal cords.

There’s a similar style of villainess in the Mafia K-drama Vincenzo, who does Zumba while people are burning alive. No catwoman or Cruella deVille, Nuland is a double-chinned dowager itching to nuke the world because she never made cheerleader. An ugly duckling striking back.

I’m not suggesting JK Rowling had her in mind for this character, but it’s part of the trail of breadcrumbs being left for us to follow. There’s an important clue here, even for those not familiar with Harry Potter.

zionazis & the occult

In the original episode, I focused on the geopolitical similarities. Two years later, I think we’ve moved fully into the occult and the Dark Arts. As frequent viewers know, I don’t believe in the existence of evil, much less supernatural evil. But I’m certain the global bloodsuckers do. This isn’t just a struggle for global domination but an attempt to bring about the end of time, the return of the Messiah as anti-Christ, the re-membering of the dismembered anti-Osiris or Voldemort, world death.

The US and NATO were never meant to win against Russia. Ukraine was meant to be a blood sacrifice of the willing. Remember that there are no vowels in Hebrew so Nazi and Zion are the same, reversed: Nz, Zn. This suspicion of mine was confirmed by The Last Vagabond episode Zionism vs Nazism: Israel’s Connection to Extremist Ideology.

In addition to evidence I’ve cited elsewhere regarding the Transfer Agreement, it states that the name Nazi wasn’t used for the National Socialist party until a 1923 deal between Hitler and the Zionists. The Zionists funded the Beer Hall Putsch and combined National Socialist with Zionist to create Nazi.

Ukraine has been cleared out to make way for a new Israel, home to the wanna-be gods. The usurped land of Canaan is now a sacrifice zone, with starving people lured by food trucks, only to be shot by the hundreds. Vanessa Beeley reports on the Flour Massacre and also the AI algorithms of the Google-partnered Israeli 8200 Unit that identifies Palestinians to be slaughtered by drones. These programs are called “Gospel” and “Alchemist.” Is there any doubt? What is the Biblical significance of 8200? What do the patriarch ages add to?

In Messiah Mode, David Sheen does the best Israeli insider presentation I’ve seen of the motives of this short-sprint to godhood and glory. Although posted on YT four years ago, it is a very detailed and shockingly candid report that needs to be viewed to be believed. We’re living in the acceleration of this nefarious millennia-old scheme.

Others are linking the recent deaths of Kissinger and Rothschild to an occult ritual to bring about the apocalypse. Are we sure they’re even dead? Could this Canaanite bloodletting, along with 10,000 animals at the Third Temple, be what they believe will make them immortal? Perhaps that’s the desperation driving this bloodlust frenzy.

In Lord Jacob Rothschild, Really Graceful gives a succinct history of this vampire dynasty and the underworld they inhabit:

And finally, Pasheen of Diva Drops posted this Demonic Changing of the Guard featuring a video that cites Mel Gibson, although perhaps only as clickbait. The content, however, sees a pattern of elites dying in continuing numbers to make way for the anti-Christ.

Is Nuland’s resignation part of this pattern of either taking the final bow or going behind the scenes for this final act? It’s too soon to dance on anyone’s grave or resignation letter, imo. But things have moved into a final bloodbath, in this world if not the next. I end my original video with a recommendation on what our Defense Against the Dark Arts strategy should be. Although millennia old, I think it’s never been more timely. Let’s go in the Third Paradigm wayback machine and see what I had to say when Ukraine was a neocon wet dream and Nuland was a cherubic devil in a blue dress suit.

escape from azkanazi-ban

Witches and wizards of Hogwarts I have dire news! Dolores Umbridge has escaped from Azkaban where she was sent for crimes against humanity (those who we disparagingly call muggles and mudbloods). She's gone into the muggle world where she's hiding in the body of a woman named Victoria Nuland—another state functionary who believes that the ends justify the means.

And what are the ends? Same as they ever war [sic]. First, world domination by her and her kind. Second, pure blood supremacy: in the wizard world, wizards over muggles and mudbloods. In this instance, Euro-kranians over Russians. And third, brutal quashing of any criticism of her authority.

She is bringing on the return of Voldemort. The horcruxes, the cross to hang Horus, are the weapons of mass destruction. Voldemort is world death.

For those of you who don't remember Umbridge's reign of terror, let's look at who she is and then we'll look at Victoria Nuland. What's the first impression we get of Madame Dolores Jane Umbridge, born August 1961 or earlier? JK Rowling writes:

When they entered the Defense against the Dark Arts classroom and saw Professor Umbridge in a fluffy pink cardigan with a black velvet bow on top of her head, Harry was reminded of a large black fly perched unwisely on top of an even larger toad.

Dolores Umbridge is what Hannah Arendt might call the banality of evil, but in this case, the bureaucracy of evil. She has an exterior sweetness, a simpering sucking up to authority, which she exploits when it is weak and insecure and paranoid. And then a condescension to everyone else. She's so innocuous that the power she's wielding is almost invisible.

i must not spread mis/ dis/ mal-information

In her first speech at Hogwarts, Dolores is so dull and boring that no one actually understands what she's saying, other than Hermione who gets that she's not going to teach them any Defense against the Dark Arts. What she's going to teach is theory because there's no real threat anymore and they are on their own to figure out what's really going on.

When Harry insists that the threat of world destruction is real and Voldemort has returned, she gives him detention in her pink office decorated with pictures of kittens where he must write “I must not tell lies” with the black quill that cuts it into his hand as he writes. Fortunately for Harry, disinformation had not come yet into vogue.

She ordered a false flag Dementor attack on Harry, figuring that if the Dementor sucked out his soul with a Dementor’s kiss, she would win. And if Harry killed the Dementor then she would expel him on a technicality for using underage magic because, of course, there never really was a Dementor.

When students started meeting in secret to train each other, she forbid any groups of three or more from getting together, shut down common areas, restaurants and bars like Hogsmeade, shut down sports teams unless she made an exception, and formed an Inquisitorial Guard of students snitching out each other. She was the High Inquisitor.

After Mad Eye Moody was killed, she took his eye and installed it on her office to give everyone the impression that she could see everything they were doing at all times. When Harry was interviewed about Voldemort, she made it an expellable offense to read The Quibbler, which just made everyone want to read it.

As Under-secretary to a weak and gullible Minister of Magic, she passed werewolf legislation laws so they couldn't work, making them easy prey to be recruited by Voldemort. When Voldemort became Minister of Magic, she oversaw muggle registration and therefore terrorized those of mixed ethnic descent.

biolabs & the horus cross

Now let's look at Victoria Nuland. Let's start by looking at how Voldemort (world death) was defeated the first time in the form of weapons of mass destruction. In 1975, international treaties had banned the use of biological or chemical weapons and their development. According to Wikipedia, all such labs had been dismantled, leaving the only threat as nuclear, primarily between the US and Russia.

In 1990 when Victoria Nuland was the Deputy Director for the State Department to Russia, George HW Bush signed an agreement with Mikhail Gorbachev to take down the Berlin Wall and reunify Germany as a European country and a member of NATO. In return, Russia got the assurance that NATO would never move one inch to the East.

Recently I found out that ‘guarantee’ and ‘assurance’ are different words in English but the same in both Russian and Ukrainian. While a guarantee seems unequivocal, an assurance makes an ass out of you and yours, to paraphrase the saying.

Since then, Yugoslavia was bombed and NATO has absorbed Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Albania, Croatia and more. It started with the very next administration, which was Clinton’s. So maybe that meant an inch on a very small map.

Who is Victoria Jane Nuland, born July 1961? For those of you who don't believe there are forces at work on our side, I knew before I looked it up that her middle name was going to be Jane. And the Weasley twins are up to their pranks because the Wikipedia blurb on the search page read “Victoria Nuland is a US diplomat and devil.” I'm sure it's been taken down by now. But oddly, it’s the first time the YT transcription spelled her name right!

project for a nuland american century

Victoria Nuland is Ukrainian Jewish by ethnicity. Her father was a surgeon, her mother a housewife, but she married into the royal family of neoconservatives. Her husband is Robert Kagan, the co-founder of the Project for a New American Century. One of their projects was to convince Americans that Saddam Hussein was helping Al-Qaeda even though they were arch enemies.

They convinced Americans to invade on the basis of the weapons of mass destruction— that little vial that Colin Powell once held out. That vial has been the only thing ever found in Iraq in terms of weapons of mass destruction despite 1200 investigators who have been searching ever since.

In the first three years of the Nuland American Century, she was the representative to NATO under George W Bush when they rejected the Afghan offer to help extricate Al-Qaeda and instead decided to invade Afghanistan in the next two years. She was the principal foreign policy advisor to Vice President Dick Cheney, former CEO of Halliburton. She convinced him that regime change in Iraq would be simple.

Since then there are one million Iraqis dead, thousands of American soldiers killed, and hundreds of thousands with PTSD. The next three years she was the US Ambassador to NATO, rallying support for the occupations of Afghanistan and Iraq. Halliburton has been the top profiteer on that with a total of $40B and counting in 2011. Victoria Nuland was the spokesperson for Hillary Clinton on Libya.

I write about Libya extensively in my book How to Dismantle an Empire in a chapter called ‘Swept Away by the Currency.’ I look at how Qaddafi had nationalized the oil revenues and used them to raise the social welfare. He created a minimum wage, he lowered the exorbitant rents that were being charged by property owners, raised the literacy rate from 20% to 90%. He created the man-made river, the largest irrigation system that had ever existed.

This meme was tagged ‘The opposite of you will own nothing and be happy’:

In particular Qaddafi was working with the President of the Ivory Coast to create the Pan-African Dinar. There are 14 countries that are held hostage to France through the African Franc so they don't own their own currency. They have what I call currency colonialism, so this would have given them a way out.

Instead NATO bombed Qaddafi's convoy, an angry mob sodomized him with a bayonet, he was killed with a french assassin's bullet to the head and his body was left in a refrigerator. Before his body was even cold, those insurgents in suits had created a new central bank of Benghazi and had signed an oil deal with Qatar. Hillary Clinton's response was “We came, we saw, he died.”

a deal with the devil

In 2012 Nuland said that the US is on the side of those wanting peaceful change in Syria. To the ‘peaceful’ protesters, she transferred the entire military stockpile of Libya plus US sniper rifles, rocket-fired grenades and Howitzer missiles.

Before we get into 2014 and Ukraine, let's go back 20 years to a major victory against Voldemort and world death. This was the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which had been signed by Russia, the US and the UK. In 1994, they added Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine. This was called the Budapest Memorandum.

At that time Ukraine had the third largest nuclear arsenal in the world but they didn't have the trigger for it—Russia did. So in order to lower the nuclear threat and allow Ukraine its independence, Russia agreed to pay $2.5B in forgiven oil and gas debt, give them fuel for their nuclear power reactors, pay them for the uranium, and dismember those reactors in order to bring them back to Russia.

The US put in, I think, $600M in order to help with that de-escalation. The agreement between all three parties—US, UK and Russia—was that they would respect the sovereignty and the borders of these countries, they wouldn't allow any military or nuclear threat, and they also would not use economic coercion, particularly for political influence.

Now let's go to late 2013 when Nuland is the Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia. The President of Ukraine is Yanukovych and he desperately wants a deal with the EU and the IMF but the deal they are offering him sucks.

When he reads the fine print, he realizes that the $5B loan is going to require $3.5B to be repaid each year for his predecessor's loan. In addition, it will raise the cost of oil and gas by 40%, and he's going to need to put in austerity measures including raising the retirement age, and freezing pensions and state wages.

Alternatively, Russia offers a no-strings loan of 14B euros. With that, the cost of oil and gas would be decreased by 30%. So Yanukovych turns down the EU and that's when the Maidan Square uprising happens. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians, who want closer ties to Europe, start protesting but soon the protest gets taken over by more extreme factions: Neo-Nazis, Islamic militants, and ultra-nationalist Ukrainians who want a pureblood Ukraine.

come to the dark side, we have cookies

In another gift to my theme, it really is true that Victoria Nuland and John McCain handed out cookies at the uprising: ‘Oh here's one with a swastika for you, here's one totally halal and I'm sure you want the pure vanilla…’

In February of 2014, Victoria Nuland and the US Ambassador to Ukraine have the infamous phone call that is leaked onto the internet. In it, Victoria says “We need to glue this fast” and “We can make this our own if we get behind it and make sure that we get this off the ground before Russia shoots it down.”

They debate who is the best person to put in charge as Prime Minister and Nuland says “Yats [Arseniy Yatseniuk] is our guy.” When they talk about how they're going to manage the personalities, they say they need an international presence and Nuland says, “Biden is with us.” The Ambassador says, “If we move fast, we can land jelly-side up on this.”

Then, in Maidan Square February 18th, snipers firing from a building kill a hundred peaceful protesters and police. The building is controlled by the ultra-nationalists but Yanukovych is blamed. A recent scholar has done extensive research and says that it is highly credible that it was the Neo-Nazi faction doing a false-flag attack on their own protest.

This seems confirmed by something said by the leader of that Neo-Nazi group in February of this year [2022]:

The West gave us weapons because we do the job. We have fun killing. We have started a war that hasn't been seen for 60 years. We are a huge powerful state, not to join Europe but to make new political alliances. This was a nationalist movement and not LGBT and foreign embassies. [They] say that there were not many Nazis, only 10%, real ideological ones. [He laughs] Only a fool who didn't understand war wouldn’t see these 10%, even only 8%, are much more effective and without them the effectiveness would have dropped by 90%. If not for nationalists, that whole thing would have turned into a gay parade.

But because of the attacks and what they do to his reputation, Yanukovych negotiates a peace agreement with the right, mediated through the EU that says that he will move elections up by nine months, and he will restrict his power until then.

This is signed but then the ultra right rejects it and steps up their violence and starts taking over government buildings. Yanukovych flees and ‘Yats becomes our guy’ as the Ukrainian President. One of the first things they rescind is Russian as the second official language even though for many people, it is their first language.

jelly side up

Then there is an attack on Odessa, a beautiful seaport town that’s very cosmopolitan, mediterranean in style. It was the third largest city in Ukraine and, as part of Imperial Russia, was the fourth largest city. People are protesting peacefully when the Neo-Nazis arrive, round them up and herd them into a trade union building, which is then set on fire so that people are burnt alive.

What was our hurry to get this glued, to land jelly-side up, to get this launched before the Russians torpedoed it? The 2014 Sochi Olympics were happening in Russia and they ended on February 23rd.

Our man Yats then filled five of his top cabinet positions with members of the ultranationalists, including defense and security. The Neo-Nazi battalion was one of the first to be trained by the US military who has also supplied $5B in weapons since [woefully outdated].

In the spring of 2014, the Donbass region started fighting for its own independence. Since then 14,000 people have been killed, the vast majority ethnic Russians. And as if the return of a nuclear Voldemort wasn't enough, in the latest twist, Nuland has admitted that Ukraine has biological research facilities that we are afraid Russia will get their hands on. According to China, the US has over 300 biological labs that are researching weapons of mass destruction and 27 are located in Ukraine alone.

The questions I think we need to answer are three:

Do international treaties apply, like the one on NATO, even when there's a new democratically elected administration? Did the US violate the Budapest Memorandum when we got involved in the overthrow of the government with the coup? Does the Budapest Memorandum obligate Russia to respect the borders of a country whose government has been taken over in a coup—or does it obligate them to defend those who trusted the memorandum to protect them when Russia withdrew?

I want to end by quoting from Defense against the Dark Arts professor Dorothy Sayers from 1947. She talks about how we no longer know how to construct an argument and how to detect fallacies in argument:

We let our young men and women go out unarmed in a day when armor was never so necessary. By teaching them all to read, we've left them at the mercy of the printed word. By the invention of the film and the radio, we have made certain that no aversion to reading shall secure them from the incessant battery of words, words, words. They do not know what the words mean. They do not know how to ward them off or blunt their edge or fling them back. They are prey to words in their emotions instead of being the masters of them in their intellects. We who were scandalized in 1940 when men were sent to fight armored tanks with rifles are not scandalized when young men and women are sent into the world to fight masked propaganda with a smattering of subjects. And when whole classes and whole nations become hypnotized by the arts of the spellbinder, we have the impudence to be astonished. We dole out lip service to the importance of education, lip service and just occasionally a little grant of money. We postpone the school leaving age and plan to build bigger and better schools. The teachers slave conscientiously in and out of school hours and yet, as I believe, all this devoted effort is largely frustrated because we have lost the tools of learning and, in their absence, can only make a botched and piecemeal job of it.

It’s time to break the dark arts of the spellbinders.

