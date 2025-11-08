Watch on Rumble

A month ago, I did an episode on John Lamb Lash & Sophia, linked at the end. John has popularized the story of the Wisdom Goddess from the Nag Hammadi scriptures, written around 2000 years ago but only discovered and translated in recent decades.

I found that John had responded to my video, and we started a ‘conversation’, along with one of his fans, Lior Cohen Silverstein. In this episode, I read those comment threads, which I’ve put into order although exchanges were happening simultaneously.

I think readers will find it amusing and I know Julius Skoolafish can already hear the front loading washer revving up ;-)

the backdrop

To put this in context, I’ll summarize my previous episode regarding John. I start with three quotes from him, one of which I’ll repeat here:

From its inception patriarchy has relied on salvation narrative to underwrite its program of genocide, ecocide, sexual repression, child abuse, social domination, and spiritual control. This script works beautifully for the dominator agenda because it was deliberately written for it. How can a story about love, forgiveness and divine benevolence endorse the perpetration of evil? This seems impossible and against all reason, until we realize that the story is not what it appears to be. The salvation narrative of the Bible is a story of perpetration, conceived to support and legitimate the dominator agenda.

My only comment was that I couldn’t agree more. I think John’s critique of patriarchy drew many women to him, based on the frequency of this quote.

I then quote eight paragraphs of John describing the goddess Sophia in an interview, with no comment. I follow with seven paragraphs quoting him on his action plan, the Kalika War Party. Here is its Man-ifesto:

The Kalika War Party is a planetary strike force comprised of men and women volunteers who self-select into 17 bands. A common aim unites the warriors in the Party: to strike offensively against all variations of the evil and corrupt System that works against life, truth, freedom, beauty, sanity, and the spirit of mutual aid. To this end, Kalika warriors are prepared to neutralize or eliminate the key agents who run the System at the executive levels, as well as their minions and accessories, when necessary. In this way, the KWP intends to bring down the System and prevent its recovery, once and for all.

My only comment was “Is this not a masculine warlike interpretation of goddess spirituality?” The other two thirds of the episode is my own research, with no further mention of John. Just so you know.

sophia’s army

@JohnLambLashNemeta posted:

17m 45s. Regarding the Kalika lethal strike. “Is this not a masculine warlike interpretation of goddess spirituality?” Yes it is, but the interpretation is not original to me (although the technique is), and it is not due to masculine bias. Study in comparative mythology of all races shows that the “hero-warrior-goddess” connection is ageless and universal. See The Hero and the Goddess by Jean Houston for a contemporary fix on this theme. Heracles means the wrath of Hera, indicating that the hero expresses the wrathful embodiment of “goddess spirituality.” Read the Iliad where Athena supports the Trojan heroes. Athena was a war goddess. Venus was a love and war goddess. There are countless other examples showing that the male hero-warrior was the central figure in “goddess spirituality” in all cultures of the past. BTW, the Kalika lethal strike can be practiced equally by men and women. In my experience women have been among the most ruthless and competent adepts of the killing magic. The Sethian lineage is indeed embodied in the white Aryan races including the ancient Persians who gave the Sophianic myth to the world. You may regard the myth as Aryan nonsense that does not empower women, but I would counter that the passionate, embodied indwelling of the Wisdom Goddess in the imagination of women is an innate empowerment, the supreme empowerment, as it is also with men. I infer that your reading the myth in a mirror of feminist-slanted theological inversion. One Gnostic scholar commenting on another.

@thirdparadigm

This is good timing, since I’ll be posting a Substack later today and will include your replies and mine, which I know will interest my readers. A potential disconnect is that I’m going back 3000 more years than you, before hierarchy was imposed. Heir is the etymological spelling of the Ar in Aryan, which means divinely appointed ruler. They followed One Heir of the Sky Father Dyeus Patr. Although they came from the north, they organized indigenous men who resented the goddess cultures, and used hierarchy to bribe and coerce them into being terrorist thugs, with payment in rape and pedophilia—which is fully documented in the Torah. In Egypt they had the nomarchs—archons of the Nile. In Greece this became the archons in the AReopagus. The archons and Aryans tried to convince us they’re gods in their scriptures but I don’t buy it. Dyeus Patr becomes Zeus and Ju-Patr, who birth from their heads. The Aryan god of war is ARes/mARs. The warrior goddess is a story written by them, sprouted from the head of Zeus. When you talk about matriarchs, it’s a contradiction in terms. No woman could be an archon. Women were owned by their father/ husband/ husband’s brother/ son. So female embodiments, mythical or historical, of the Patri-Archon or Father Ruler concept are going to be within the context of power over others/ hierarchy/ ARyan ARchons. You are conflating patriarchy with masculinity where I think the real men were the ones protecting the women and children—not because they were their own/ed, but because it was the right thing to do.

@JohnLambLashNemeta

@thirdparadigm Disconnect or a difference of perspectives and methods? You’ve gone back 3000 years, fine, I’ve gone back far longer than that. If I can make it out correctly, what you are doing is a philological critique of ancient societal structures. Philology depends on word-play and linguistic conversion of PIE root-words. I can’t converse with you on that as I don’t work in that way. “Women were owned” -- I don’t know where you get this notion. Have you studied Gimbutas who goes back more than 3000 years? How you investigated the origins of “sacred prostitution” which is a vulgar way of referring to the rituals of hieros gamos in which the male patriarch showed his right to exercise masculine power by intercourse with a daughter of the Great Goddess...? Clearly we have cut different tracks into the past and come back with different interpretations. I am not disposed to argue about our differences. Good luck with you thesis.

@thirdparadigm

Reread what I wrote, John: “I’m going back 3000 MORE years than you, before hierarchy was imposed.” The Gnostic scriptures go back around 2000 years, when hierarchy was firmly entrenched. Hierarchy was imposed in Egypt around 3000 BCE, and in Sumer around 3400 BCE. Marija Gimbutas puts the start of conquest and hierarchy at 3000 BCE. So I’m going back more than 5000 years, not 3000. How does Gimbutas support your theory that women have not been owned by men in the Abrahamic societies? In the stories of both Sophia and Eve, it was a woman who birthed evil, correct? Gen 3:16 reads “I will greatly multiply your pain in childbearing; in pain you shall bring forth children, yet your desire shall be for your husband and he shall rule over you.” That sounds like ownership to me. For an example from this millennia, I was just watching A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which is about the right of a father to have his daughter executed if she doesn’t marry who he wants her to. That sounds like ownership to me. The Bronte sisters and women writers of their era give many, many more examples. And yes, the name hieros gamos is an irrefutable clue that we’re talking about the hieros / Aryans. Are you saying that the male patriarch really DID have a right to exercise masculine power because of his forced intercourse with the high priestess? That matches the earliest mythology of hierarchy in Sumer, from what I was just writing: “’The Sumerian king lists mention a great flood, stating that after the flood kingship was lowered from heaven a second time, this time in Kish.’ The conquerers were a mountain race who built a temple to Enlil, known as Lord Air [Heir/Ayr] or ‘bright-eyed great mountain.’ (Iraq is close to sea level.) The mythology of Enlil starts with his rape of the daughter of Goddess, who then becomes his wife.” If you can’t refute my argument for why Sophia is a construct of the patriarchy, that’s fine, but don’t pretend you could refute them but are just ‘not disposed.’

the gender binary

@liorsilverstein9802

ah here is the man himself, glad to hear you are still ok and kicking.

@JohnLambLashNemeta to @liorsilverstein9802

Her spin that turns Sethian heritage of Goddess wisdom into a partiarchal program of domination and anti-goddess propaganda relies a misandric reading of source materials. Misandry is hatred of, and resentment, toward the male gender. It comes as no surprise to me when scholars are influenced by their personal and intimate experience of the gender binary. I champion “goddess spirituality,” but I do not view all women capable of doing the same in an honest and transparent way.

@thirdparadigm

That’s interesting, John. On what are you basing my ‘personal and intimate experience of the gender binary?’ And are you saying that men are better at championing goddess spirituality but women aren’t capable of that? On what part of my research into my book-in-process OMGdess or my previous episodes on goddess spirituality do you base that? I think we would agree that the Biblical story of Seth is patriarchal, yes? So the question is whether the Sethian gnostics are a prototype of that story or a departure. Seth births two generations without a woman and his line is considered pure. Sophia creates without the permission of a man and evil is born as the Demiurge. Tell me how you differ in your reading, or how my reading is misandric? Saying that I hate or resent men rather than discussing the scripture, as one gnostic scholar to another, seems strange. Are women not qualified to disagree with your interpretation, without being personally attacked?

@JohnLambLashNemeta

@thirdparadigm On what does ANYONE base personal and intimate experience of the gender binary? On intimate sexual encounters and the perils and pleasures of intimacy. Obviously, no? I agree that my snipe about misandry was off key. That was a slip of gut instinct. If you want to brand the Biblical story as Seth with the label of patriarchy, fine, but what does that say really? “Patriarchal” is misandric gender slander, no better than words like racist and antisemite. History shows that many features of patriarchal societies were benevolent. Look at Marcus Aurelius. Look at the history of the Czars in pre-Bolshevik Russia, and check out what happened when women came to the throne. Patriarchy is bad when bad men run it. Likewise, when bad women run it as seen in politics today. Look at Theodora, the wife of Justinian. Or Lucretia Borgia, for that matter. I don’t find that the dichotomy of for-/against patriarchy is instructive or accurate in historical terms, or on moral grounds. Something haven’t done until now on YT, due to reticence and lack of the right opportunity, is impart what I learned from my personal and intimate experiences of the gender binary since the age of 17. I can tell you, it is a bonanza of brutal insight. For one point of preview, consider this: if women and men are going to debate about power in the institutions of patriarchy, or matriarchy (have you read The Mothers by Briffault?), how about talking openly about transactions of power in the bedroom? Bring the topic home to the naked evidence. My experience has shown me that almost all women (say 95%) have no idea how to share power in “the genital embrace,” as Reich called. They do not understand the function of the orgasm describe dby Reich in the book of that name. They have no erotic flair or sexual manners. They do not even know the dynamics of the pleasure capacity of their own bodies, or how to steer and enhance it. I could go on... The point is, no woman gets away with talking to me about patriarchal use of power who is not qualified to show mastery of her sexual power in the tease and squeeze. One day a woman who dares do that may show up. But I am not holding my breath.

pr agent vs sophia surrogates

@JohnLambLashNemeta

@liorsilverstein9802 Thanks for the nod of recognition. As you probably know, I stand against other media pundits and spiritual gurus on the interpretation of the Gnostic legacy. I have refuted the strawman argument put out by Icke, Hancock, Braden and others, all men. It was unusual to see a woman talking about the NHC AND citing me. A number of women have of course taken up the Sophianic message over the last 22 years. I lost count but I reckon a least a dozen women have written me claiming to the the incarnation of the Wisdom Goddess. I suggest they form a committee of Sophia surrogates and come out in unity. Lame jokes aside, I made it clear from the outset in 2002 that as a man I had strong reservations about speaking about Sophia, or even speaking for her (which I have done, extensively). But you can judge for yourself how the man representing the mother goddess has stood up over time, compared to women talking about her. Today, I fully accept that I can put myself forward as the voice and representative -- like a PR agent -- of the Wisdom Goddess. Whence this confidence you might ask? It comes down to love. On both sides. I operate on my love for her story and her presence. On the other side, what is the evidence that she loves me, the one who restored her story and image to the world? Love survives on its evidence. On those whom she loves, Sophia lavishes novelty, beauty, daring, and abundance. Look at the evidence.

@ThirdParadigm

Hmmm ... when you say ‘I stand against other media pundits and spiritual gurus’, that wording includes yourself as one media pundit and spiritual guru standing against the others. That’s self-evident from your later comments here. ‘Taking up the Sophianic message’ makes you the originator of that message. Do these women agree with your interpretation of millennia-old texts, only recently translated? With other scholars, I’ve compiled binders putting different translations of the Gospel of Philip side by side, because the translators don’t agree. How did you get appointed as the authority on Sophia? At least a dozen women have felt the same mystical insight that you claim, to speak for Sophia, yet they are a joke while you are Sophia’s PR agent—in your words! ‘you can judge for yourself how the man representing the mother goddess has stood up over time, compared to women talking about her.’ I certainly see that you’ve developed a cult following, the most outspoken of whom are men and women interviewers who treat you as a guru, not to be questioned. You claim to be loved by a goddess, while being disappointed by flesh-and-blood women, of whom you state: “My experience has shown me that almost all women (say 95%) have no idea how to share power in “the genital embrace”. They do not understand the function of the orgasm … They have no erotic flair or sexual manners. They do not even know the dynamics of the pleasure capacity of their own bodies, or how to steer and enhance it.” So you not only know more than women about goddess spirituality and wisdom but even about their own pleasure and bodies. And you state ‘The point is, no woman gets away with talking to me about patriarchal use of power who is not qualified to show mastery of her sexual power in the tease and squeeze.’ Do you really mean to be revealing that only 5% of women in your bedroom since being 17 experience orgasms? They get no pleasure and this is their fault? I will continue getting away with talking to you about the patriarchal use of power without feeling any need to demonstrate my ‘sexual power in the tease and squeeze.’ What a supremely patriarchal demand to make.

@JohnLambLashNemeta

@thirdparadigm I am not saying that you personally haye or resent men, despite the implication. My point is that in any feminist spin of the Gnostic material or any other topic, the element of misandric resentment is embedded. I have often said that a big step in healing the gender conflict comes when men can speak for women and women for men. For instance, look at Thomas Hardy and D. H. Lawrence. Consider how the latter has written about the intimate sexual and emotional life of women in Women in Love and other works. Look at the profile of female behavior in Hardy’s novels. It is brilliant and poignanty accurate in both cases. I have yet to find a woman who can write about the intimate life of men with equal acuity and compassion. If you are aware of any such case, let me know.

In conclusion, men can criticize the patriarchy but women who use the term are man-haters. Men know more than women about goddess spirituality, female sexuality and the intimate emotional life and psychology of women. Before they can talk about the patriarchal use of power, women need to demonstrate their sexual power—to a man’s satisfaction.

John developed his method of a killing spell he calls the Kalika Lethal Strike. It involves a clay tablet, cording, a rusty crooked nail, a fishing sinker made of lead, and a photo of the target. In the video, I invite John to invoke this on me. For 5000 years, we’ve been told that evil is supernatural and requires human ritual and sacrifice to force god—or goddess—to do what we say.

I don’t believe that. If god is a mother, she already has our best interests at heart. I will stake my life to prove supernatural evil doesn’t exist. The source of evil—which I define as causing others to cause harm—is hierarchy. Without power over others, the harm that any person can do is limited by the rest of society. The superiority that John claims, of goddess loving him best, is the founding myth of evil in the world.

stop and embrace the goddess

I’ll end with the comment thread with John’s follower:

@liorsilverstein9802

​@thirdparadigm see, this is the case of having much noise in your head, which means you need to connect to the origin and embrace that mystical connection you are mentioning to clear the basic emotional sphere. You are making many assumptions and frankly since you just confused me with lamb lash, at this point, is making me question about your mental acuteness. Things are not that complicated and the only authority in my view is the source that has spoken through lamb lash, hypatia jung, tesla, spinoza and follow an absolute truth. The source that created everything including aeon sophia, the source that the archons would like to connect but cant because they are not alive or dead, they are just idle, inorganic demented blind petty small creatures conspiring against the infinite force of wisdom and light. It has been about maybe 6 years at a very obscure time, that I found lamb lash in very strange ways, after I connected completely with the source under the heaviest discipline (semen retention,, no sugar, no media, silence, sleep, work, hours of deep meditation in the dark, and intensive exercise regimes). I experienced the source energy, grounded it. It took me by surprise actually, and made me explode from the center and out, just to open my eyes and saw everything illuminated like a peyote exploration but in total sobriety and awe. I understood this origin gave me the opportunity to finally see and I felt the infinite joy and love around me, I realized to be alone or to be in company is the same cause we are unity. I knew magical dimensions were real, then I learned about the mysteries and found lamb lash. I decided to reject my archontic parasitism as a priviledged jew. Now I consider myself an outcast that will destroy the enemy from within (frankly I was never too convinced to destroy the world with communism or any other of our isms). See, that is straight as an arrow cutting air, no need to be confused with the shape of things, always focus on the essence, the shape is not important. And you keep speaking like a feminist (archontic infection), stop and embrace the goddess.

@thirdparadigm

Lior, I have never confused you with John. You saw the reply that I posted to his comment and thought it was for you. YT has very messy comment threads, and sends subsequent replies to the original commenter. Your mistake doesn’t make me question your mental acuteness. But questioning mine is a character attack. As is saying that I have noise in my head and need to ‘clear the basic emotional sphere.’ Point out where I’ve made emotional attacks on John’s character, rather than reasoned arguments refuting his direct quotes, using research and verifiable data? When you say things are not that complicated and the only authority is the one that’s spoken through JLL, how is that different than anyone claiming religious authority? I’m happy for your mystical experience and the infinite love and joy it’s brought you. However, John ridicules the mystical experience of the women, of whom he’s lost count, who identify with Sophia. Why is your mystical experience valid and not theirs? Your mystical experience flatters John’s ego, making him the ultimate authority. Perhaps theirs did not. You keep throwing out that label, feminist, without defining it or answering my points. Give examples of what I’ve said and why they’re not true. Resorting to labels is an emotional attack.

@liorsilverstein9802

​@thirdparadigm there is a reason why my kind (jews) want to get rid of aryans, and is not because aryans side with us jews on anything, aryans and jews are diametrically opposed, speciailly pagans that come closer to the truth . And those aryans are the ones using their filled testosterone physical bodies to defend their wives and children, cause is the right thing to do. the only conspiracy against the natural order comes from jews and shabbos servants(zionist christians, feminists, marxists, atheists), conflating aryans and jews is highly questionable. do you really understand what you ARe saying?

@thirdparadigm

YT is a difficult platform for real conversation because I can’t include links and references. If I could, I’d send you to my Substack article on What Is a Jew? to show that the word didn’t exist until the 18th c. Do you call yourself a Jew because your religion is a belief in Yahweh? That seems to not be true. So you call yourself a Jew because of racial genealogy? If your ancestors were Ashkenazis, the Torah says that you’re not related to the tribe of Judah, or even Semites as descended from Shem. How are you then a Jew? I’d then link Hebrews in Egypt: Slaves or Masters? to show, from the Amarna Letters to the Pharaoh, that the Habiru/ Hebrew were the foot soldiers led by Abdi-Ashirta, the jackal. The first dynasty that subjugated Upper and Lower Egypt had their base in Hierokonpolis. They brought the hieroglyphs that replaced the goddess languages. Iran means Land of the Aryans, yes? But are most Iranians white? Of course not. Land of the Aryans means Land RULED by the Aryans, not where they originated. If Shemite, which is the origin of Semite, means an ideology that the Divine Father appoints One Heir to rule the world, then I am an anti-Shemite, as you should be. And an anti-Aryan, which means anti-hierarchy or against One Divinely Ordained Heir to rule the world. They’re the same ideology because they were both written by the same people, along with the other religions and Aryan-root languages of the world. These people saw conquest as their divine duty and right, and their first and most intimate victims were women.

@liorsilverstein9802

​@thirdparadigm you seem to read many books but understand none, while people like me read something just to enrich it further cause my experience is vast, I have been touched by the essence so I care less about the form. For me everything falls in place and converges, sometimes I feel I have been doing all of this before. I am a jew because I have direct contact with the archons through my neurological hack. Because of my matrilineal blood lineage, I am jew by blood, descendant of Abraham and of the line of the kohanim. And yes being a jew has nothing to do with religion, the jews that invented the feminism you seem to be confused about is us; all the ideological infections you seem to have contrated as a shitska, comes from my kind. We have oral history of about 5000 years. We are not arab or care to be, we are not of any african blood but jewish blood, we look european but we are not european. Yeah the ashkenazim are the archetype of THE JEW, we control everything and the battle is against us. If you think you know other kind of jew, it does not matter, in practical terms, the archontic power comes through the ashkenazim and in less amount, the sephardim. So yeah that is the kind of jew I am. I have accessed the inorganic connection since I was a child and also the true origin connection when I was older. I choose the latter , cause it is an honor to have found it and its an honor to be presented to it ,when I was cursed to be an archontic dupe. But make no mistake if you are one of my goy poodles preaching any of the archontic infection I promote, I can do good to the origin by punishing you for being a disrupting hypocrite of the light, see how this works for me? In the end I can be all love as a human but can be ruthless as my archontic nature aligned to Yalbadaoth. You learned what is a jew today, good job.

@liorsilverstein9802

besides the many books you read and barely understand, do you have any personal direct experience with the mystical? have you ever explored the higher realms beyond the material? how do you connect to the source? how do you elevate your energy, your vibration?, again do you really understand what this is all about?

@thirdparadigm

Thanks for the acknowledgment that I’ve read many books and cite them in my arguments. Provide your reading of those texts that differs from mine, showing that I barely understand them. One of my books in process is called Mystical Revolutionaries and How to Become One. The final section of my OMGdess book is on The Spirit Dance of Synchronicity. No one who knows me would say I needed to elevate my energy or vibration. I looked again at my article on John to see whether I’d made any personal attacks on him. I started by quoting him: “From its inception patriarchy has relied on salvation narrative to underwrite its program of genocide, ecocide, sexual repression, child abuse, social domination, and spiritual control. This script works beautifully for the dominator agenda because it was deliberately written for it.” So John, at that time, didn’t see patriarchy as a good thing. Why don’t you see him as hating men when he uses the term? I spend the next three sections merely quoting him, and end by saying that a war party seems like a masculine interpretation of goddess spirituality. That’s not a personal attack. I then devote several sections to why the archons were not supernatural beings. This is entirely looking at the research, I never even mention John. At the conclusion I say that the story of Sophia doesn’t empower women and only a man could think it does. You and John think it does. How does that disprove my point?

@liorsilverstein9802

40:41“the original archons motherfkers were surrounded by food and water yet they drank and ate never to be quenched and sated, for it may be the curse inherited by their blindness and dementia. May they be filled with lack of acquaintance” “the shitska was surrounded by books of others, yet she read and read never to get a glimpse of knowledge and experience, for it may be the curse inherited by her archontic blindness called feminism. May she be filled with lack of acquaintance” Here is a following excerpt I put forth to you, an upcoming book called “Tantalized Souls” (Lior Cohen, 2025) that you can read and read and read until you grasp a thing... in your specific case, to oblivion.

@thirdparadigm

Why do men think that insults are a valid argument, and interpret arguing with their ideas as insulting them? You are misquoting my ending, which reads “In conclusion, the archons are mere human psychopaths using a technique honed over 5000 years—the right of rape and sex slaves in return for men’s obedience in using violence. They are the original motherfukkers, which I use as a technical term. May they become filled with lack of acquaintance.” If you’re trying to parallel my quote but turn it into an insult against women, you’d have to represent them as using violence to get sex with men. Lack of acquaintance in context is ‘And the first ruler saw the female virgin standing with Adam, and saw that the living luminous afterthought had been shown forth within her. And Yaldabaoth became filled with lack of acquaintance.’ He then rapes her. So when you try to turn that insult around and say that I, the shitska, should be ‘filled with lack of acquaintance,’ you’re saying that I shouldn’t be raped. It’s a convoluted way to insult me, and I don’t think it works.

@liorsilverstein9802

​Perhaps you made this video to come to the realization that you are part of that disruption against the organic light. I mean, the people know the truth when they hear it. I came to this video by accident, I was looking for most recent lamb lash talkings, and I found none, this video popped up and thought about listen to it. but found this Acultural marxist in disguise. I am a jew not lamb lash, which means I am like saturn, I find gratification by being ruthless and since I own you as a feminist and I can do whatever I want with you. If you are a feminist you are my pet. Never forget that, my archontic infected pet. The archons are psychopaths and you are doing the bidding of the psychopath by embracing your woke conditioning and trying to disrupt things you barely understand or experience. Also your pathetic seek of validation from men from lamb lash puts you in the position you are complaining. I mean if what you say is true, you wont need to convince anyone. For example lamb lash, a rare gem to find, needs not to convince anyone, he cares less, cause he is aligned with what its true. So he resonates with all people. You need to live and experience the source and perhaps that can heal you from being my archontic pet. Teresa Caralho .

And Lior responds to this video by saying that he didn’t realize I was one of lamb lash exes turned into a feminist cat lady. If you’d like more views from the archontic pet, here is the original and my critique of Woke Feminism:

Lash is a leading voice for Sophia as the Gnostic Wisdom Goddess, who created this world and its first ruler as a mistake. Lash popularized the term ‘archon’ to mean evil supernatural beings. I put Sophia into context: historically with the earthly archons of Greece and the nomarchs of Egypt, geographically with what Nag Hammadi was in pre-archon Egypt, mythologically with the Egyptian gods of the archons, politically with the military battle to rule Egypt, and biblically with the comparison of migrations. I end with the Apocrypha of John and Seth, who in Egyptian mythology is the fratricidal, sociopathic god who dismembers his brother Osiris. In his name, Goddess cultures were destroyed and patriarchy began. Was the Sophia story written by the patri-archons to subjugate Goddess and dominate women? Or secret knowledge passed on by a Goddess culture to give a way out? That’s the question I answer here.

Reporting from the white guilt capital of the world, I look at seventh wave feminism as defending the right of men to look like women and the right of women to work like men. OG Feminism, pre-patriarchy in 3000 BCE, was women’s ownership of their own bodies and the ability to raise children who were exclusively theirs. I examine how that became twisted and the folly of men telling women what’s wrong with feminism.