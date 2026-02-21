Thursday, 19th February 2026

Jeremy Nell of Cape Town, South Africa, produces Jerm Warfare and interviewed me for UK Column. We talked about Adolf as a Rothschild agent and possibly a Rothschild. It’s an excellent interview and I think you’ll like it. It packs a lot of information in, which will be news to many others but not to you.

The other relevant episodes are linked below and the last one, WW2ruth Liberation Day, has links to 25 more episodes on the world wars and the Torah ideology.

Thank you, Jerm!

I am 100% certain that Adolf was a Rothschild agent and give a 50% probability he was a Rothschild. How did an Austrian draft dodger join the Bavarian-German army, becoming a message runner between generals? After the war, Adolf is coached by the head of Propaganda and Intelligence to write his first letter on antisemitism as a political strategy, not an emotional response. He's directed to infiltrate the German Worker's Party and makes an impassioned speech AGAINST joining his own country, Austria. He doesn't become a German citizen until the year before President Hindenburg is paid 3M Reichsmarks to appoint him Reichkanzler.

In this episode, I take a deep look at the lineage and character of Hitler’s father, Alois. At the end, I offer my best guess as to whether Alois was a son of a Rothschild and therefore Adolf a grandson. With this information, I decide if Adolf was knowingly a Rothschild agent, unwittingly a Rothschild puppet, or Germany was simply outmatched by the Allies.

The father of Adolf Hitler was Alois Schicklgruber, whose father was unknown but rumored to be Jewish and possibly Rothschild. I look at the clues that Adolf was a Rothschild agent put into power to undermine the sovereign money movement in Germany.

The genius behind Germany’s economic miracle was Gottfried Feder, who achieved full employment, ended war reparations, and kicked out the banking cartel. In revenge, Rothschild set up his illegitimate grandson, Adolf Schicklgruber, as an actor to play Hitler, imitating Feder’s iconic mustache. Putting Goebbels and Schacht in charge, Schicklgruber undermined Feder’s economy, forced Germany into war, and then sabotaged the military. When his job was done, he exited by faking his suicide “going to it like it was just another day.” Which it was.

On the 80th anniversary of WW2 Liberation Day, it’s time for the truth to come out—starting with WWI and how Germany was betrayed in exchange for the Balfour Declaration and Palestine. To do that, we need to go back 4500 yrs to the Goddess-killing cult of Set/ Yahweh and how they’ve tricked us into a twisted ideology of supremacy. In it, I link 25 episodes on the world wars and the scriptural war on words.