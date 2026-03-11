Here is the full compilation of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, complete with chapter-by-chapter videos in which I read the text, which is printed in each episode.

The six sections of the book are divided into the past, the present and the future:

In the first edition of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, I told the story of how I came to write it. It started with a prophecy for my daughter that manifested in me. I talk about Food in the Hood, neighborhood charity dinners, and UniverseCity, neighborhood classes. I describe how Third Paradigm first became a radio show on a pirate station. I end by praising the caliber of my deep-thinking and well-informed readers, something I never could have imagined when I wrote this prologue and the common reaction to my book was a roll of the eyes or a pat on the head.

I give examples of seeing change where I never expected it, and letting go of things that someone else picks up and loves. Then I read the prelude to my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. I talk about rearranging the furniture of your mind and trying on paradigms like a new pair of glasses. I mention books that were a revolution-in-a-box. As the fulcrum on which the scale is tipping, you’re under a lot of pressure! Relax your activism and take care of yourself.

“Humanity is divided into two: the masters and the slaves; or, if one prefers it, the Greeks and the Barbarians—those who have the right to command; and those who are born to obey.” Aristotle

I read Chapter One of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. I describe the origins of democracy in ancient Greece as a shrewd move by the archons to quell rebellion. Greek democracy was a pretty word laid over systemic violence. When debt and slavery had reached a boiling point and commoners threatened to unite, this was a concession that divided farmers against the landless, soldiers against the colonized, and citizens against the enslaved.

Paradigm Shift #1

Democracy was invented, not for rule by the people, but to preserve the class structure by allowing social mobility based on accumulated wealth rather than inherited wealth only. Those who produce the wealth, or whose labor backs the wealth, are often excluded from participation.

I read Chapter 2 of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, on the origin of money. Citing David Graeber’s Debt, I look at the military-coinage-slavery complex and the myth of barter. I explain the gift economy that preceded money, in which relationships were valued above a bargain/ barter-gain. Religions of altruism are seen as a reaction to market-based greed. I conclude that money, from its inception, was trade in pieces of slave and that coinage coopted us into being shareholders in conquest.

Paradigm Shift #2A

Money is not a unit of trade; it’s trading in pieces of slave—a vast machine for extraction, an empire chip to reward collaboration. Money is a mere symbol whose function can be determined by looking at the flow of goods: beneath the symbol, there is no trade.

Paradigm Shift #2B

Greed and charity replaced an everyday reciprocal generosity based on mutual cooperation. Greed and charity arose together after money had divided people into the haves and have-nots.

Chapter Three of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, shows how slavery subjugated whites before it subjugated blacks. Slavery was not about race but about economics. Racism was a result of slavery, slavery was not a result of racism. I look at the 1600’s with the ‘kid nabbing’ of Irish children, and ‘transportation’ of rebels. I quote from Derrick Jensen, Eric Williams, David Graeber, Don Jordan & Michael Walsh, John Isbister and Kate McCafferty.

Paradigm Shift #3

Slavery subjugated whites before it subjugated blacks. Slavery was not about race but about economics. Racism was a result of slavery, slavery was not a result of racism. Slavery chews up land and spits out people: white, black, brown, yellow, red.

Chapter 4 of How to Dismantle an Empire debunks the triangular slave trade as neither triangular nor trade. It looks at how small merchants were all invested in slave ships and small farmers were unable to compete with large plantations. Quotes from Eric Williams in Capitalism & Slavery and Adam Hochschild’s Bury the Chains, telling how 12 men ended the slave trade. Ending the system where the financiers own all of us is yet to be done.

PARADIGM SHIFT #4

It isn’t possible to compete with slavery. As long as the products of slave labor are on the market, no free person can make an honest living by farming or producing because the only way to obtain a livable income is by serving the slaveowning class. Moreover, speculation in the peripheral functions of slaveowning, such as commerce, becomes a necessity for middle-class security. Greed becomes survival.

Chapter Five of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, may be the most important because it shows that sovereign money, designed by Benjamin Franklin, worked in colonial Pennsylvania. The revolutionary war was fought over sovereign money but the veterans were tricked. Shay’s Rebellion tried to restore it but the Constitution put merchant-bankers back in charge. I show how it could have gone differently, and could go differently again.

Paradigm Shift #5A

The Constitution was a coup against the existing constitution of a federal government between sovereign states. The colonies had greater economic sovereignty under the British Empire than the States were given under the new Constitution that negated the monetary independence for which the Revolutionary War was fought.

Paradigm Shift #5B

Whenever union is forced, someone is being raped. The states had joined the union under terms that were then changed without their consent, like a marriage contract revised after the wedding to forbid divorce. If a community can’t decide for itself whether a union serves its interests, that community is not sovereign but a colony.

Chapter 6 of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, shows that there are two ways to make a slave—take a people away from their land or take the land away from a people. Four examples are given: the East India Company, the French Revolution & San Domingo/ Haiti, the unCivil War, and King Leopold & the Congo.

Paradigm Shift #6

Slavery is not form but substance; not the presence of shackles and whips but the absence of reciprocity. Within the spectrum of slavery there are house slaves and field slaves, overseers and overseen, collaborators and rebels. Capitalism, where money usurps resources, is a more stable and resilient form of labor extraction than chattel slavery.

Chapter Seven of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. I talk about Jekyll Island and how the scam was perpetrated, running Teddy Roosevelt to draw votes away from Taft and get in Wilson. The Federal Reserve printing press enabled WWI to be funded with debt and inflation. I examine global land monopoly, US foreign military bases, weapons ‘r US, and the debt drain.

Paradigm Shift #7

Consumers revolt over distribution of money;

Producers revolt over distribution of land.

Without slaves, who produce with no right to consume, there could be no consumers with no need to produce.

I observe that weather weapons have targeted rebellious ‘colonies’ especially against the banking empire. One of these is Greece, hit with both fire and floods. I read Chapter 8 Greece Lightning from my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, talking about the sado-monetarism and savage austerity of the EU troika.

Paradigm Shift #8A

The economy rules the government, government doesn’t rule the economy. Before the economy can be changed, control must be decentralized. Bigger is better for empire but smaller suits sovereignty.

Paradigm Shift #8B

Revolution is predictable but the timing and outcome are not. Although the timing can’t be seen, preparations must be made or the outcome will be the same thing in a more resilient form. However, intervention pre-crisis will simply prolong the disease.

I describe the connection between the current floods and the shambles left by the coup against Qaddafi. Reading Chapter 9 of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, I explain the connections between petrodollar hegemony, the CFA franc, the BIS & IMF, and interventions in Iraq, Libya and the Cote d’Ivoire.

Paradigm Shift #9

The primary cause of US intervention is neither oil nor corporate profits, but the currency in which oil trades, which sets the standard for all trade.

I read Chapter 10 of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, on the petro-sex scandal of Strauss-Kahn, the currency wars of the BRICS, and the billion-dollar petrodactyls looking to scoop up any asset with a drop of blood. I examine the eco-system services market as milking mother nature and sovereign wealth funds that are grabbing the globe.

Paradigm Shift #10

Only nations have the right to lend or spend their own money into existence, backed by the wealth of their land, properties, and infrastructures, and collected again in taxes to fund their domestic priorities. To enable fair trade, a common repository—global bank—would need to hold the same value per person of each country’s currency. That country could decide how much they’d sell their currency for, which means the products of their labor, in the currency or labor of any other nation. If a country wanted to favor local trade, they’d price their currency higher if bought in another currency, allowing citizens to buy goods more cheaply than foreigners. If a country needed to “borrow” money, it would price its currency temporarily lower if bought in other currencies. This would sell futures on the products of its labor, to be repaid with interest, i.e. more product. A devalued currency, however, favors exports over domestic consumption and lowers the overall quality of life—widening the income gap between those who make products and those who make profits.

This is Chapter 11 of How to Dismantle an Empire. It looks at Detroit and shows its downfall was predatory, not because of poverty. Any city, county or school district is just as vulnerable. This shows how the scam works. Borrower beware!

Paradigm Shift #11

Communities are the natural owners of their own labor and assets. Money is a means of organizing their own labor and assets. Communities should be able to organize their own labor without debt to any outside entity or risk of losing their assets. When communities issue their own credit, they own their labor. When communities issue their own credit, they protect their assets.

Chapter Twelve of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. I explain why money's speed of egress is more important than quantity, how the FIRE economy leaves us with the ashes of 'equity' and why the GDP is the 'fever chart of our consumption.' With Wendall Berry, I look at the commonwealth as the foundation and practical means of sovereignty.

Paradigm Shift #12A

The objective of a free society is not a good-paying job but the ability to create a secure and useful life independent of employers. The objective of a free society is not high employment, rewarded with consumer goods and benefits, which is merely paying the servants of empire in the products of slaves and serfs. The objective of a free society is high self-employment with most people able to take care of themselves and theirs, with the added capacity to help others, extending relationships and reciprocity.

Paradigm Shift #12B

The problem is not the regulation of credit but who is authorized to issue it. Bank-issued credit was created to usurp wealth

and concentrate labor-power in the hands of the few. Community-issued credit could protect community wealth and empower the many to control their own labor.

I read Chapter 13 from my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. This explains how mortgages create the money supply and the interest rate creates inflation—when it goes down. I distinguish between money and wealth, which is the natural, physical and human capital. I suggest that, like the Godfather, we leave the money and take the assets. The money will just shoot us in the foot.

Paradigm Shift #13A

Political power is subservient to economic power. Political power is overt; economic power is invisible.

Paradigm Shift #13B

Money is not wealth and wealth is not money.

Wealth is ownership of the capital: natural, physical, and human. Money is a means of organizing labor in the interests of whoever creates it. It can be used to extract the wealth from the community or to enhance and protect the wealth for the community. Capitalism is a system for extracting labor by assuming bank ownership of the wealth. Sovereignty is a system to give communities power over their own labor by passing the wealth from one generation to the next with the responsibility to enhance and protect the natural, physical, and human capital, and enable individual choice wherever possible.

Paradigm Shift #13C

Banks create the money, not governments, and extract the interest while the principal cancels itself out, leaving not enough to repay the loan. Therefore housing inflation is required in order to keep extraction going.

This is the final chapter in the section on economics, The Petropocalypse, from my book How to Dismantle an Empire. It looks at the growing wealth disparity in the US and how that’s been manipulated through college debt and housing costs. The 2008 ‘subprime mortgage crisis’ is examined for who benefited: Blackstone, Colony Capital, Barclay’s, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley. I show that even billionaires are struggling to keep up! You will be forgiven for not shedding a tear.

Paradigm Shift #14

Four things rise with income: housing, healthcare, higher education, and hope for retirement, or the Unaffordable 4H. For necessities, our economic system is designed to take everything a person has and, when their savings and borrowing capacity are exhausted, socialize the rest of the cost. The populace pays in cash, credit or taxes, and the .0001% always profits. There is no middle class, only a precarious median muddling through.

This is Chapter 15 of my book How to Dismantle an Empire. In the first four sections we’ve gone from the ancient past of anthropology to the recent past of the last 500 years, and from financial scams that control countries and their resources to ones that take over cities and populations in the US. In these last two sections, we move into the future by imagining how we’d want money to work, building on the knowledge of how we’ve been tricked before. This chapter applies the techniques of system change by comparing money to blood circulating in a body and water circulating in an ecosystem.

Paradigm Shift #15

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Money is a fluid medium that's a conduit for energy. It either moves in and down within a community or up and out to serve the hierarchy. To reimagine money requires looking at what it really does, not what it says it does. And then deciding what YOU want it to do.

From my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, I read Chapter 16. I compare the eco-nomos to the eco-logos, show a puzzled space alien who doesn't grok money, compare our system to neo-feudalism, and ask about money's cosmovision.

Paradigm Shift #16

Physics has found that the smallest unit is a particle when the viewer expects it to be and a wave when that’s what the viewer expects. Sometimes it’s matter and sometimes it’s energy. Money is also like that, an action or a thing, depending on what the viewer expects.

I read Chapter 17 from my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. It looks at system change and reimagining how we want money to work. I ask what the right size is for sovereignty and look at the average country size when the Declaration of Independence was written. I conclude with the warning of 'anti-Federalist' Brutus, Judge Robert Yates, on giving up the essential and exclusive right of taxation.

Paradigm Shift #17

No government can be by, for and of hundreds of millions of people: while it might control them, it won’t be for them. Historically, around the world and in the pre-United States, hundreds of thousands, or even tens of thousands of people were considered sufficient to be their own sovereign republics. Bigger is better for empire, but smaller supports sovereignty.

This is Chapter 18 of How to Dismantle an Empire. This chapter imagines a global network of small scale sovereignty, and what would be possible. It compares Afghanistan to Switzerland, the Maoists of India to the Zapatistas of Chiapas, and an African girl to a British pound.

Paradigm Shift #18

There are only two human rights:

the right of community self-governance

and community ownership of land and resources. Human rights are predicated on community rights.

This is Chapter 19 of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. It explains why bankers are the ones who control the world, no matter who governs. The exception is the public Bank of North Dakota. I detail its policies of loans, fiduciary responsibility, protection of private and public assets, and how we could do even better as the first step in the solution.

Paradigm Shift #19

The Fed has stolen the name of the Federal Government along with its most important function, the power to issue currency. The Fed is not owned by government but by private bankers who issue the licenses to private bankers to issue the money. Banks are the default landlords of everyone with a mortgage.

This is Chapter 20 of How to Dismantle an Empire. It starts with the 1913 Sixteenth Amendment that gave the power of direct taxation to the 'Federal' government. From Eric Laursen's tome, The People's Pension, it examines the history and brilliant design of Social Security. And it explains how we could use platinum coin seigniorage to replace the Trust Fund with non-debt money that could capitalize Commonwealth Reserve Banks where local credit and savings were backed by the mortgages.

Paradigm Shift #20

Social Security is not a welfare program but a brilliantly designed national pension plan. The retirement savings of past generations are the bedrock on which to build the future security of communities, measured not in money but in the wealth of self-reliance. The “Federal” government has no legal right to issue money other than coins. However, they can assign those coins any value they want and issue credit against them. This credit could become the monetary base of Commonwealth Reserve Banks, replacing the banker-owned “Federal Reserve.”

I read the final chapter in my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. This outlines the third step to taking back our labor, properties and economies—distributing the credit to repay the collective mortgages as monthly targeted dividends.

Paradigm Shift #21

A neo-liberal economy takes the products of third-world labor as the first-world’s due and uses them to reward those who concentrate wealth and ownership for those at the top. A liberal economy takes the products of third-world labor as the first world’s due, and distributes them as everyone’s right ... within the first world. A subsistence economy sees the products of third-world labor as belonging to the producers of the third world.

Synthetic fertilizer, like money created by banks, is a way of getting something out without putting anything in of real value. The real work of raising families and supporting neighborhoods is being done with the crumbs of time that fall from the corporate table. The true table should be the commons; the soil is the true wealth.

Community capital is the sum of our soil fertility, our skills and education, our capacity for manual labor, our infrastructure, our tools and buildings, our land, our water, and our resources. Each of these is like putting slow carbon deep into a soil bank where it regenerates life rather than burning up the atmosphere like fast carbon.

The revolution has begun. What do YOU want it to look like in the end?