In the first edition of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, I tell the story of how I came to write it. It includes:

a prophecy for my daughter that manifested in me

how I became a pariah on the playground

911 and throwing out the birthday cake

The Subversive Housewife’s Guide to Revolution

the cat that ate the first chapter of my book

the worst thing I almost did

religion you can sink your teeth into

‘name that coup’ and fair trade Christmas carols

Third Paradigm as a radio show on a pirate station

Noam Chomsky’s loss is my gain

Food in the Hood neighborhood charity dinners

UniverseCity neighborhood classes

World on FIRE and Attack of the Petrodactyls

the family-friendly divorce

empire privilege

I write that this book “provides a platform from which to launch a thousand experiments in pragmatic visioning, a roadmap of utilitarian utopias, a springboard for realistic dreamers.”

I deleted this prologue in the later edition, thinking no one cared how I became who I was when they didn’t know who I was to begin with.

I end the video by praising the caliber of my deep-thinking, well-informed readers, something I never could have imagined when I wrote this prologue. At that time, the common reaction to my book was a roll of the eyes or a pat on the head. Now, at the rate that the empire is dismantling itself, I’m 80% certain that my plan or another one like it will happen in our lifetimes. And the other 20% none of us wants to contemplate.

Thank you for giving me the last laugh, my wise friends.

I give examples of seeing change where I never expected it, and letting go of things that someone else picks up and loves. Then I read the prelude to my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. I talk about rearranging the furniture of your mind and trying on paradigms like a new pair of glasses. I mention books that were a revolution-in-a-box. As the fulcrum on which the scale is tipping, you’re under a lot of pressure! Relax your activism and take care of yourself.

Jeff's intro: What a fun and informative discussion today with Tereza Coraggio. You will be fascinated with her boundless knowledge, enthusiasm and optimism to create a better world for the 99%. Tereza Coraggio is the author of How to Dismantle an Empire and the creator of Third Paradigm on YouTube, Substack, Rumble & Locals. Topics include small scale sovereignty, the great reset, geopolitics, global economics, propaganda & censorship, a course in miracles, women, anthropology, socio-spirituality, education, power & money.