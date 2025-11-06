Watch on Rumble

In this video, I talk about a category of sci fi called grimdark fantasy. I’ve done two episodes on four books by RF Kuang in this genre, which I’ll link at the end. In The Curse of Babel, I look at British imperialism and Biblical etymology in her excellent book, Babel. In Poppy Wars and Manchukuo Monsters, I mix her Poppy War trilogy with the grimdark reality of Japanese bio-terror camps and Chinese resistance.

This episode focuses on another brilliantly written book, Blood over Bright Haven by ML Wang. I read this over 24 hrs, which included turning the light off twice, laying there for an hour, and turning it back on to read another chapter or three. Twice.

If you read fantasy, I recommend closing this page and buying the book, then coming back after you’ve finished. It’s that good and I’ll be spoiling it. But for the rest of us, there’s some deep analysis it lends itself to. So here goes.

fear is the father

I’m not sure how these Chinese authors are so tuned into the dark side of Biblical narratives, but that seems to be a common theme. The link between the Old Testament and the methods of imperialism seems to be evident. Each section of the story starts with an excerpt from their own scriptures. I’ll quote a few here so you can see the parallels:

Witches, beasts, and all manner of wicked beings massed in their thousands in the basin that was to be Tiran, and great was our fear. But Lord Leon went before his mages and spake thusly: Do not fear the forces of darkness, for God who promised us this land is with us, and His Will is Light. When you go against the tribes of the enemy, hold your staff before you as a torch and watch the unclean fall to the Light of Truth. —The Tiresid, Year 56 of Tiran

I will not fear evil, for where I go, God’s Light goes also. In the presence of God, I will not turn my gaze, though Light burn me. For Light will show the Truth of the world, and all the world's Truth is of Feryn the Father. —The Leonid Meditations, Year 2 of Tiran

Children who seek Truth, look to your fathers. Women who seek Truth, look to your husbands. Servants who seek Truth, look to your masters. All who seek Truth, look to the mages, for God makes His wisdom known on their lips and His will known in their work. —The Tirasid Conduct, Year 56 of Tiran

This follows the same pattern of the Bible where light is good and darkness is evil. This was first imposed by the Aryan rulers, with light-skinned people at the top of the hierarchy and dark-skinned as the slaves or colonized. In the book, these are the Kwen who live outside the dome of Bright Haven.

what’s in a name?

The name of the protagonist is Sciona. The word Zion comes from scion, meaning a graft onto a hardy root that’s been chopped off. The strength of the native root supports a foreign shoot, bearing its flower and fruit. It also means the heir/ Aryan of a wealthy, ARistocratic family.

In the story, Sciona is the first girl to pass the exam at the mage academy and become part of the innovators. Her specialty is siphoning energy from the Otherworld, which means identifying sources in a fuzzy display and writing the action code that zaps the energy used to fuel all of their technical innovations and keep Bright Haven at perpetual summer.

The other protagonist is one of the Kwen from outside the dome where it is winter. Kwen tribes are dying out from something called Blight, that attacks and unravels the person, peeling off their skin, their blood, their organs. The rest of his clan died in the crossing to get into Bright Haven, except for him and his baby niece. He is the janitor of the building but gets assigned as her research assistant as a way to ridicule her.

You’ve probably already seen where this is going. She is competing with scions or heirs of patriarchal mages for a plan to expand the dome, requiring a vast influx of energy. She takes the heretical step of going back to the original founders’ documents and ignoring the forbidden parameters. She develops a mirror that’s clear, not fuzzy, so that the Otherworld can be seen for precise siphoning. Of course, it’s the world of the Kwen outside the dome. The mages are the blight. The knowledge unravels her mentally.

a segue

I’ll go into some of my own personal history to explain why I relate hard to Sciona. My awakening began soon after 9/11 when reality as I knew it seemed to unravel. No one got what I was saying, even though that was so much milder than what I’d say now.

I went to a bookstore and, as if by magic, Derrick Jensen’s Culture of Make-Believe practically leapt off the shelf and into my hands. This isn’t about wars, it’s about the everyday, invisible violence that backs our way of life. This shook me to a level where I’d walk into grocery stores and walk back out fifteen minutes later, abandoning my empty cart because I knew too much about every product.

And just like Sciona, I thought that if I could get other people to see what I saw, that would change things. Of course they’d care. I was no better, I just knew more. So I’d send my daughters trick or treating with flyers on child slavery in the cocoa industry, saying ‘I’m sure you don’t know about this. And now that you do …’

That was obviously a dismal failure. Much like Sciona’s in the book.

The story brought me back to being honest about my economic system. I didn’t develop it because economics wasn’t fair to us. I developed it for all the people whose lives are being siphoned to supply our goods and energy. We’re the servants but they’re the slaves who enable our lives, so we can make the rich richer.

When Sciona shows what’s really happening, it doesn’t cause people to care. The Kwen who are the slaves revolt in violence and chaos against the servants, who turn on Sciona. In a small way, my experience was the same. The reaction of others was ‘Why are you making me feel guilty?’ The effect of the action was the same, whether they knew or not, but my information created the conflict of cognitive dissonance. Unlike Sciona, I survived it.

witches of protection

In another parallel, Sciona learns the history of the Kwen from the janitor, and finds out it was women from whom the magic had been stolen. As the ones who stayed at home instead of hunting or fishing, they could pass on the knowledge used for spells of protection. That power was usurped and turned into a way of dominating life instead of guarding it.

I think that, for us, we’re returning to the ancient knowledge of women before hierarchy turned it into power over others. I’ll end with one last quote from the book:

I have been a goddess. I know you will think me silly, but I am a pious lady of good manners, and I must tell the truth. I have been a goddess, but I am a pious lady of good manners, and I know that in this house, there is only space for one god. I am a pious lady of good manners. I will not stay in someone’s house where I am not wanted. —Irma Mordra to Sireth Mordra, year 319 of Tiran

The corner has already been turned. There doesn’t need to be chaos and violence. We’ve had enough of that to last 200 lifetimes. If this is a house where she is wanted, Goddess is ready to return.

