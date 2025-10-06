Watch on Rumble

Watch on Jeff's Brighteon channel

Last week I had a second interview with Jeff J. Brown of Radio, SinoLand and author of BIG Red Book on China, China Rising, and 44 Days Backpacking in China. This is his Substack:

Jeff proposed: “Five hot topics Tereza Coraggio worries about, because the homies don’t know what’s REALLY going on!” This was a fun prompt to think about, which I answered in terms of principles. It was a lively conversation, as it always is with Jeff. This outlines my answer, followed by his masterful summary—in which he captured my points descriptively and succinctly—and the transcript:

The principles that I don’t think are well understood by the ‘homies’: There’s always another psyops. It’s a 5000 year old death cult—no more, no less. Arguing is thinking together. It takes a network to undermine an empire. Money is the means, the occult is the end. And one bonus on why I don’t actually worry … about anything.

Summary:

1. **Psyops and False Flags**: Tereza argues that high-profile events like the alleged Charlie Kirk assassination and Trump’s Pennsylvania incident are staged psyops designed to manipulate public perception and manufacture consent, often using controlled opposition.

2. **Historical Roots of Empire**: She traces today’s global power structures back 5,000 years to a ruling “Aryan” (meaning “the heirs”) elite originating in ancient Egypt, who established hierarchical control systems, authored major religions, and manipulated language and history.

3. **The Archon System**: The pyramid model of control—where a small ruling class (Archons) governs through layered intermediaries—keeps populations distracted by climbing the hierarchy instead of dismantling it altogether.

4. **Productive Disagreement**: Tereza emphasizes that meaningful debate among allies is essential to clarify true alignment. She distinguishes between empire (hierarchy, domination) and sovereignty (reciprocity, self-rule), noting that some “allies” merely seek to replace current rulers.

5. **Critique of the Golden Rule**: She challenges the biblical “Do unto others…” version as ethically incoherent, favoring the negative, reciprocal form (“Don’t do unto others…”) found in Chinese philosophy, which is actionable, impartial, and non-impositional.

6. **Usury and Housing Economics**: Tereza explains that modern banking “usurps” home ownership through debt. She advocates for community-owned housing finance with stable (not variable) interest rates to promote affordability, savings, and economic self-reliance.

7. **Reciprocal, Relationship-Based Economy**: Instead of anonymous crypto transactions, she proposes a networked, localized economy built on trust and mutual support between “sibling communities,” echoing East Asian values like guanxi (relationships).

8. **Occult Symbolism and Sacrifice**: Many geopolitical events (e.g., Maui fires, Hurricane Helene) are occult rituals or “burnt offerings.” Even the name “Israel” is a psyop combining ancient goddess names to invert spiritual history.

9. **Hitler as a Rothschild Agent**: Tereza presents a theory that “Hitler” was an actor (his father was born Schicklgruber) planted by elite financiers to sabotage Germany’s genuine economic recovery—led by economist Gottfried Feder—and deliver the nation back to City of London control.

10. **Meaning, Observation, and Hope**: Despite dark revelations, Tereza expresses deep optimism, believing the universe responds to sincere inquiry. She urges intense observation and collaborative truth-seeking over premature action, trusting that meaning underlies apparent chaos.

Transcript

Jeff J. Brown (Host): Good morning. This is Jeff J. Brown Radio, Sino Land, in Taiwan Province, China. And I’ve got a woman on the show today—or tonight for her, since it’s still today in California—who I really respect and admire: Tereza Coraggio. How are you doing, Tereza?

Tereza Coraggio (Guest): I’m doing excellent. So happy to be talking to you, Jeff!

Jeff: I actually had her on my show back in January 2023 to discuss her book. I do subscribe to her Substack, and I enjoy and appreciate the work that she does. So I contacted her, and she agreed to come back on the show. Let me just give you a quick intro, and I guarantee you’ll be fascinated by her boundless knowledge, enthusiasm, and optimism to create a better world for the 99%.

Tereza Coraggio is the author of How to Dismantle an Empire—the book we reviewed in 2023—and the creator of Third Paradigm on YouTube, Substack, and Rumble. Her topics include small-scale sovereignty, the Great Reset, geopolitics, global economics, propaganda and censorship, A Course in Miracles, women, anthropology, socio-spirituality, education, power, and money. So I know you’re all going to enjoy a great show. Thank you for being on, Tereza.

Tereza: So happy to be here.

Jeff: I decided to pitch “Five topics Tereza Coraggio worries about, because the homies don’t know what’s REALLY going on!” And so she came up with five, plus a surprise one at the end. So I’m just going to let you take it away. I might jump in and ask a question or two, but take it away, Ms Coraggio.

Tereza: Okay. So the way I thought about it—your prompt was so great because it gave me so many interesting things to consider. What I decided to do was frame this as the positions I’ve come to, the conclusions my research has led me to, and then back each one up with supporting issues.

So the first one is: there is always another psyop.

Jeff: Okay.

Tereza: Let’s start with the psyop du jour: the Charlie Kirk assassination. I posted about the Charlie Kirk psyop two days after it happened. I figured no one in my audience would buy the “lone gunman with the transgender partner” story—that was too obvious. So the two possibilities I considered were: Israel did it, or nobody did it because it didn’t happen.

Jeff: Okay. I read that—I read your article.

Tereza: Yes. In it, I quoted Laurent Guyenot, who posts on Unz and also has his own Substack. He compiled the best evidence I’d seen pointing to Israel—specifically Bibi—as the perpetrator. He kept adding to it and made a very compelling case.

Then I posted all the information showing how the evidence just doesn’t add up. My readers kept sending me more videos demonstrating that the ballistics weren’t realistic. Of course, we all know about the moving shirt, the lack of an exit wound, and the questionable trajectory. If a bullet came from that direction, why did he fall toward the impact instead of away from it? That would only make sense if there were a squib rigged to pour blood from that side.

Then there’s Erica Kirk’s speech at the memorial—it was so preplanned and unrealistic. Someone named Miri AF wrote a piece explaining that in staged events like this, you can’t rely on loved ones to respond according to script because people are unpredictable. The only way to get that kind of scripted response—where she’s essentially pitching Charlie’s organization—is if she’s in on the plot.

Jeff: Oh, yeah. For sure.

Tereza: And then something I just looked at recently: one of my readers sent me footage of the SUV. They loaded him into it in a completely amateurish way. As I mentioned, my son-in-law is training to become a firefighter—he’s an EMT now—and he confirmed you’d never transport a gunshot victim, especially with a neck wound, by jostling them around in an SUV. You’d stabilize them, administer fluids, monitor vitals…

But in the video, one person is pointing her camera completely away, no one is supporting his head, they’re dragging him by his arms and torso, and he’s holding up his own head.

Jeff: Supporting his own head.

Tereza: Supporting his own head.

Jeff: Yeah—you’re supposed to be dead already.

Tereza: Exactly. So that whole scene falls apart.

But here’s the deeper question—the psyop within the psyop: Was Charlie questioning Israel part of the setup? Because now he’s been made a martyr to both the anti-Israel and pro-Israel groups. They’ve created conditions where both sides say, “Oh yeah, he was on our side,” and neither questions whether it even happened—or why they’re being led to believe he was challenging Israel.

After all, only 27% of conservative Republicans under 30 support Israel. The other 73% need someone speaking out against Israel—or they’ll flock elsewhere or start their own party. So the powers that be need to control that opposition by placing someone in that role.

Jeff: Of course—that’s what they do.

Tereza: Right?

Jeff: They create a conflict, then create controlled opposition and manage it.

Tereza: Yes. One of my episodes frames this as sheepdogs rounding up the strays—the ones who escaped the first circle of psyops—and herding them back to the slaughterhouse via a different route they call “freedom.”

Jeff: Yeah, yeah. What do you think? I mean, I’m 90% sure Jeffrey Epstein is still alive. And it’s very possible Charlie Kirk is still alive too. What do they do with these people? Do they get plastic surgery, change IDs… Are they locked in a dungeon somewhere? I just don’t know.

Tereza: I know—and it seems to me that people like Epstein are only liabilities. We know they have no problem killing their own.

Jeff: Yeah, that’s for sure.

Tereza: So I don’t think the assassination happened there—but is it possible it happened later?

Jeff: Yeah. The other angle is: if they’re wiping out everyone who’s been a good asset, even temporarily, no one will want to be an asset anymore—they’ll know they’ll get a bullet in the back of the head. Maybe they’re in a safe house somewhere, under 24/7 guard, basically on house arrest, but still allowed to live.

I saw a graphic about Charlie Kirk’s wife—she was Miss Arizona in Trump’s pageant. She’s deeply connected: her whole family is tied into the “master race,” the Jewish state, and child trafficking in Romania. She’s a real piece of work.

Tereza: I just saw that another Miss Arizona runner-up from that Trump pageant is now the Assistant Attorney General for Virginia. So that’s clearly a recruiting ground. And I think we need to look at mind control—the whole Monarch Program—and how women are used within it, both as honeypots to lure men and to ensure those men don’t go rogue.

Jeff: Tell us—for the fans out there, and honestly for me too, since I’ve kind of forgotten—what is that? Is it a Mossad, CIA, MI6 program? What’s Monarch about?

Tereza: Yeah, I think it’s actually Illuminati.

Jeff: Oh—the Illuminati.

Tereza: Yeah. Young girls are groomed from the beginning to serve as honeypots and to keep men under control—ensuring total obedience. Melania Trump is a pretty obvious example.

Jeff: Yeah, absolutely. Unfortunately, they control the media—it’s like a marionette show. People like you are among the few who get the truth, or at least options for the truth. And Trump’s supposed assassination attempt in Pennsylvania? That was such an obvious false flag.

So badly done. It was like Charlie Chaplin in a slapstick comedy. But people fall for it because the media all chant the big lie in unison, and everyone just falls in line—like you say, sheep, sheeple.

Tereza: Someone was just writing about “the great ear,” you know? And I was like, “Oh yes—it’s the best ear! It’s the only presidential ear that’s ever been so successful,” with all those Trumpisms.

Jeff: And the supposed assassin at his golf course—with his gun through the bushes? You’re telling me this guy walked onto a golf course surrounded by Secret Service, past layers of security, with a rifle? Unfortunately, Tereza, it works. It’s depressing, but it works. What do you think?

Tereza: I think it’s going in the direction it needs to go—but I don’t believe it’ll work in the long run. I think we’re reaching a culmination. And that brings me to my next topic.

Jeff: Take it away.

Tereza: The second is: it’s a 5,000-year-old death cult—no more, no less.

When we last talked, we discussed my book How to Dismantle an Empire. In it, I trace money back 3,500 years and examine how democracy was a trick that replaced what people truly wanted—anarchy, or freedom from the Archons—with a hierarchy that let the wealthy become Archons themselves.

Now I’m working on a book called OMGdess, going back 5,000 years to find where the Archons began. I discovered that the word “Aryan”—misconstrued to mean all white people—originally meant “the rulers.” The original spelling was “Heir”. In Egypt around 3150 BCE, they installed Archons who all answered to the One Heir.

These Aryans—a tight ruling class answering to the same source—not only introduced this political concept but also wrote all major religions and altered languages. By World War I, linguists noted that all Indo-European languages derived from “Aryan.” When the term “Aryan” was intentionally distorted, it became “Proto-Indo-European.”

To understand today, we must ask: what techniques were used 5,000 years ago to enslave us? A pyramid is the perfect control system—the top person controls four below, who each control four more. Everyone’s so busy climbing that no one sees we could topple the whole thing. If we only look at the last 200 or 500 years—or assume things have always been this way—we miss the truth. My research shows there was a pre-Archon time.

Jeff: When are you going to publish your book, Tereza?

Tereza: I’m still on the second chapter…

Jeff: I’m being presumptuous.

Tereza: It’ll be a while, but I’m learning so much about Egypt—goddess cultures, ancient Egypt. What we call the Sphinx actually dates back 12,000 years. The Pharaoh’s face was recarved over the original lioness form—the goddess Mehit. The Pharaohs defaced it.

Jeff: They carved the Pharaoh’s head on it. And then Napoleon blew off its nose.

Tereza: Oh—is that who did it? I wondered.

Jeff: That may be myth, but supposedly they shot a cannon at it and knocked the nose off.

Tereza: Looking at everything the Archons did—they came from the Areopagus. Even the name “Ayr” is embedded in their origin.

They had tiers of people with different roles. In Anatolia, they recruited the Luwians, who became the Levites in the Torah—the linguists who wrote myths reinforcing the idea of one divine heir, one male God who created everyone and chose one special descendant.

Jeff: Yeah. Being here in China, I’ve come to realize—at least in my opinion—that the West has defective DNA. It’s mutated, corrupted. We don’t have this problem in China. We have Confucius, Buddha, Lao Tzu. We have the Golden Rule. Confucius gave us the Five Constants: kindness, justice, courtesy, wisdom, and trust. Chinese civilization is built on those—and goes back exactly 5,000 years. It’s night and day.

I had to come to China, learn the language and culture, to see how the West presents itself and how it evolved. The Greeks took Egyptian slavery, went to Mesopotamia and adopted usury and expansionism. Abraham went south, took usury—but left out debt forgiveness. Then in 1500, they convinced the Pope to allow compound interest. The West may need near-total reform to survive. That may sound doomsday, but that’s how I feel here in Taiwan, China.

Tereza: That leads me to my third principle: arguing is thinking together. We need productive disagreements with those on our side.

I have rules for better arguments:

Like the person you’re arguing with—otherwise, what’s the point? Define the question. Explain all terms and what they mean to you. Ask: why does it matter?

Sometimes we argue about “fissure issues”—things that split allies unnecessarily. Other times, arguments clarify who’s truly on your side. There are only two sides: empire and sovereignty. Some people seem aligned on one issue but reveal they see themselves as superior—meaning they’re really on the side of empire; they just want to run it themselves.

Jeff: They want to move up that pyramid.

Tereza: Exactly. One thing I’d differ on: the Golden Rule. For millennia, the ethical principle was reciprocity: “Don’t do to others what would be wrong if done to you.” But the Bible flipped it to “Do unto others as you’d have them do unto you”—which is nonsense. I might want everyone to give me their money, but that doesn’t mean I should give them mine. The original version is actionable in court: if it’s wrong to do X to Israelis, it’s wrong to do X to Palestinians. The positive version muddles that.

Jeff: That’s fascinating. In China, the Golden Rule is negative: “Don’t do unto others what you don’t want done to you.” It’s passive, not proactive—and maybe that’s why it works.

Tereza: Yes! The negative form makes sense. The Bible’s positive version turns ethics into nonsense.

Jeff: Go ahead.

Tereza: You also mentioned usury. The word “usury” has been twisted. It’s not just about interest—it’s related to “usurp.” Our banking system usurps home ownership. You couldn’t create credit for your neighbor’s house—but banks do, without putting real value in. They seize ownership.

In my book, I argue communities should reclaim home ownership. Interest rates aren’t inherently bad—a higher rate keeps housing costs down. When I bought my house, rates were nearly 20%. High rates mean buyers can’t bid as high. Low rates inflate prices, making mortgages unpayable and savings worthless. Stable, slightly higher rates encourage saving and down payments.

Jeff: Variable rates caused my wife’s and my bankruptcy in 2008. Everyone was doing it—start low, then boom: five times higher. That’s how we lost everything. I call it the rape of the middle class.

Tereza: Completely. You had no choice—if others bid with variable rates, you couldn’t compete with fixed. Cities and school districts went bankrupt the same way. In Detroit, they took variable-rate loans to fix water systems, then bought derivatives as “insurance.” When rates rose, the insurance should’ve paid—but the banks rigged LIBOR so cities owed millions. It’s not just individuals—they have us all by the neck with variable rates, and there’s no reason for them.

Jeff: Everybody should read Tereza’s book. I’ll link our January 2023 interview. I read it, but it’s in storage in France—I couldn’t bring all my books to China.

Tereza: On my Substack, I’m posting the book chapter by chapter—I’m almost at Chapter 22. The full text will be online, then as an ebook.

Jeff: You haven’t done an ebook yet?

Tereza: I haven’t.

Jeff: You could also do an audiobook with Google. I did all three of my China Trilogy books—but they fought me tooth and nail. They clearly dislike my writing about China. They shadow-banned and censored me, even shut down my audio account. I had to complain to get it reinstated. But you might have better luck. Audiobooks aren’t hard—I can send you info if you’re interested.

Tereza: That would be great. I have all the videos with audio—I could turn those into an audiobook easily, in my own voice.

Jeff: What’s your fourth topic, Tereza? This is wonderful.

Tereza: Fourth: it takes a network to undermine an empire. Where the homies miss it is with cryptocurrencies. I have no issue with people trying what they think works—but crypto won’t solve everything.

My vision is a reciprocal economy based on relationships—not anonymous transactions. You buy from people you know and trust, maybe even “sibling communities” worldwide. Everything builds real connection. That’s the internet and economy I support.

Jeff: That reminds me of China. Westerners criticize Chinese “guanxi”—connections—but everything here is based on relationships: family, college friends, lifelong bonds. Confucian values prioritize interdependence. The “Marlboro Man” myth of rugged individualism doesn’t work. We all depend on others. What you’re describing is very Chinese—and it’s happening now. Here in Taiwan, we rely on friends—we help each other. It’s far more cooperative than the West.

Tereza: And there’s a way to blend the best of both: flexible choices within a calibrated system. “Here’s what I have; I’ll do this for you, you do that for me.” That scales to entire communities.

Jeff: You’re a great thinker, Tereza. Tell us about point number five.

Tereza: Point five: money is the means, but the occult is the end.

More people are realizing this. It’s not about profit—they create money, so profit isn’t the goal. Money is just the tool to usurp our labor. Once they own the houses, everyone with a roof over their head works for the oligarchs. But the oligarchs’ actions often make no profit-sense—they’re about sacrifice.

Maui’s Lahaina fire was clearly an occult sacrifice—not just for land acquisition. Hurricane Helene in North Carolina is telling: the “Hellenes” (not Greeks) came from Egypt’s Heliopolis and destroyed indigenous Greeks. This pattern repeats.

Even “Israel” is a psyop—combining Isis, Ra, and El (goddess names)—inverting history. I wonder if the endgame involves sacrificing Israel itself. They don’t care how much people turn against it. They’re goading Iran—“land of the Aryans”—into retaliation. I admire Iran’s restraint.

Jeff: It’s too bad Iran didn’t finish off Israel—they could have. Photos show they flattened 50% of the country. My Muslim friend said they stopped because Israel declared it wouldn’t fight anymore—and the Quran commands you to stop if your enemy does. But another confrontation is inevitable. Forever Wars are how the West survives. Next time, I hope they ignore the Quran and flatten the Jewish state. It’s a cancer on humanity—rooted in Torah and Talmud prophecies.

Anyway, what’s your surprise?

Tereza: The bonus—number six.

Jeff: In Chinese, this means six.

Tereza: I know—you’re deep in the Illuminati! All that signaling… I’m sitting on my black-and-white checked rug.

Jeff: So what’s number six, Tereza?

Tereza: Six: I actually don’t worry at all. If there’s meaning in anything, there’s meaning in everything.

In my life, little and big things align so perfectly—it feels like answers drop into my hand like ripe apples once I ask the right question. One dramatic example is my research on the World Wars.

I wrote a post called “My Hitler Journey,” starting with an innocent question: How did Germany go from Weimar hyperinflation to economic self-reliance without invading anyone? That led me step by step to unravel everything—like pulling a thread on a sweater.

On one article, Julius Skoolafish posted about Hitler’s economic genius and Dresden as a burnt offering. Meanwhile, a reader named Nefahotep shared claims that Hitler’s military “mistakes” were sabotage. Both seemed true—how?

I dug deeper and found Gottfried Feder—the real economic genius. Hitler’s father was Schicklgruber, supported until age 18 by a wealthy Jewish family (possibly Rothschilds). I believe “Hitler” was an actor planted by Rothschild to sabotage Germany—even imitating Feder’s mustache. He twisted the system, made military blunders, and rearmed against public will—serving Germany back to the City of London on a platter.

Jeff: The City of London.

Tereza: Yes. My research shows Feder built the economy; Hitler destroyed it. Industrialists paid 3 million marks to appoint Hitler Reichskanzler because Feder wanted to kick out bankers—and they couldn’t allow that.

Jeff: That’s fascinating. Have you read Doherty and McGregor’s Hidden History and Prolonging the Agony? They transformed my understanding of the 20th century. WWI was orchestrated like a football playbook—to destroy Germany. When Germany sought peace, Churchill sacrificed 50,000 Australians at Gallipoli just to keep Russia in the war. Queen Elizabeth, Rothschilds, Cecil Rhodes’ minions—all imperial warmongers who couldn’t compete fairly with Germany, so they destroyed it.

Tereza: I was shocked to learn that bombing civilian cities didn’t happen before WWII—there was honor in frontline combat. Churchill broke that norm to goad Hitler into bombing London, reviving war enthusiasm. But Hitler played his role by retaliating—unlike Iran today, which refuses the bait. Churchill didn’t care about English lives—they were just burnt offerings.

Jeff: Satanism, burnt offerings, the occult—I mean, people say it’s not true, but just look at how the West functions. On my WeChat forum, someone posted a clip: “Want fame in Hollywood or New York? Sell your soul to the devil.” Lady Gaga covered one eye in a video outtake—when asked why, she said, “Because I worship Lucifer.” I hope the Chinese never have to go through that.

Tereza: It’s all inverted. “Satan” comes from Set—the Egyptian fratricidal god who killed his brother and seized power. Pharaohs had “Set” in their names. In the Bible, he became “Seth”—the “one heir” who inherits after Cain is smeared for killing Abel. But “Seth” is the root of “Satan,” who in the Bible was actually the Zealots fighting empire. It’s all twisted.

Jeff: Did you see King Charles’ portrait? It’s all red and bloody. Someone flipped it and found Baphomet’s head hidden in the design. It’s unbelievable—frightening.

Tereza: Occult signaling is off the hook. Part of magical belief is that a worthy sacrifice must choose to participate—so they give us hints in plain sight. If we don’t figure it out, it’s because we’re willing to be sacrificed. That’s why we must observe intensely now—not act, but connect ideas. My blog is collaborative research: my posts are half-done; the comments complete them.

Jeff: In Chinese civilization, there’s no devil—just good, evil, and many gods (earth god, money god, etc.) blended into Buddhism, Taoism, Confucianism. Evil isn’t personified—no cloven hooves or red devil. I think that’s why Chinese culture is calmer, less contentious, more cooperative. No cosmic battle between God and Satan.

Tereza: I agree. The good-vs-evil duality is judgment—it enables power over others by claiming moral superiority. I define “bad” as causing harm; “evil” is causing others to cause harm—you multiply harm and kill the soul of the perpetrator. That’s true evil.

Jeff: Go ahead.

Tereza: We should take that power away—not by purging “evil people,” but by removing their ability to do harm. My economic system denies them power to usurp homes and labor. I don’t seize their money—I just stop them from controlling us through housing.

Jeff: That ties to something I often write: Western philosophy is moral-based—“my religion is better, so follow my rules.” Chinese civilization is ethics-based—the negative Golden Rule: “Don’t do unto others…” It starts with the emperor and flows down to judges, fathers, mothers. Corruption exists, but the ideal is omnipresent.

Tereza: Absolutely. Anarchy means rule by rules, not rulers. As long as rules are reciprocal—fair for everyone—they work. It doesn’t matter what the rules are, only that they apply equally.

Jeff: Absolutely. My gosh, we’ve been talking a while. Any closing comments, Tereza? This has been terrific. Everyone should buy her book and subscribe to her Substack. I’ll include all links on the interview page. This is one of the best interviews I’ve done in a while—I hope you’ll share it when I post the transcript.

Tereza: Just thank you. It’s such a pleasure talking with you—we go so many wide-ranging places, and I love your breadth of interest.

Jeff: Thank you, Tereza. Bye-bye. Unfortunately, I lost my Buddhist bracelet—but I studied Buddhism, so I’ll give you a Buddhist bow. And thank you.

My first interview with Jeff on my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, looking at the economics of imperial expansion and the resulting slave trade, and how it relates to our modern-day situation. We discuss David Graeber, Ellen Brown, China, anarchy, Joe Atwill, small scale sovereignty and more.

What actually happened with Charlie Kirk and why? I look at the two leading conspiracy theories: 1) Bibi did it and 2) No one did it because it didn’t happen. I review the research of Laurent Guyenot, Celia Farber, kitten seeking answers, and Miri AF for the deciding factor. Margaret Anna Alice introduces the term of ‘fissure events’ to divide those on the same side. The role of Tucker Carlson is viewed with skepticism.

The genius behind Germany’s economic miracle was Gottfried Feder, who achieved full employment, ended war reparations, and kicked out the banking cartel. In revenge, Rothschild set up his illegitimate grandson, Adolf Schicklgruber, as an actor to play Hitler, imitating Feder’s iconic mustache. Putting Goebbels and Schacht in charge, Schicklgruber undermined Feder’s economy, forced Germany into war, and then sabotaged the military. When his job was done, he exited by faking his suicide “going to it like it was just another day.” Which it was.

The father of Adolf Hitler was Alois Schicklgruber, whose father was unknown but rumored to be Jewish and possibly Rothschild. I look at the clues that Adolf was a Rothschild agent put into power to undermine the sovereign money movement in Germany.

I look at the occult significance of Palestine/ Falastin as Canaan, the Divine Mother, cursed by Noah and erased by the scriptural script writers. From anthropology, Canaan revered the goddess Ashtoreth and her consorts, the Baals, for 6000 peaceful years of plenty. From the Bible’s own accounts, Yahweh brought rape, famine, destruction and patriarchal ownership of the children. Today’s sacrifice of children, in Palestine and family courts, continues the gruesome legacy of the YahChoPeeps.