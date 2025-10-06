Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard's avatar
Howard
18h

Great discussion Tereza.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
Amy Joy's avatar
Amy Joy
6h

I was chilling on the couch and folding laundry when the video showed up on my boobtube feed. I was happy to introduce my husband to you. I told him he was lucky you didn't live next door to us, the front porch would be hot spot of neighborhood with us ladies figuring out the world. He said, "No. It would be the hot spot because you two would be the cool old chicks and all the old men would come by just to stir us up for good laughs."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tereza Coraggio
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tereza Coraggio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture