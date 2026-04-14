Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

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Kalle Pihlajasaari's avatar
Kalle Pihlajasaari
7dEdited

If the forest gets us in the end, every time, what is the most likely long term success strategy that us pioneer plants can exercise to have any hope of getting to see some sun above the canopy?

I saw an interesting (AI generated, watch at 1.5 speed) documentary on yt about how they introduced wind bison into a overgrown forest in SE England and they turned it from a mono-culture forest into a vibrant ecosystem.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDROplPK1KU

What is going to be the LONG TERM bison for human society to make sure the Epstein class globalist parasites do not totally smother all other strata in society over and ever again?

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1 reply by Tereza Coraggio
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sue
7d

Immense thanks, Tereza, for your incredible research into this/these dark arts! Your ending nails it!!

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1 reply by Tereza Coraggio
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