Watch on Rumble

In the video, I look at four sham battles that transferred rulership from Egyptian bloodlines to the money powers:

First, the world wars as Rothschild vs the Royals and Adolf's infiltration to undermine the Bavarian Crown Prince Rupprecht—who was also the Jacobite heir to the thrones of England, Ireland and Scotland.

Second, the Battle of the Boyne between James of the House of Stuart and William of the House of Orange.

Third, the 1350 BCE 'monotheist' Pharaoh Akhenaten and the Habiru usurper Abdi-Ashirta.

Last, the first dynasty of foreigners conquering Egypt in 3100 BCE, the Shemsu Hor, and the iri-pat viziers who ruled from behind while the bloodline pharaoh governed in front.

rothschilds vs the royals

As readers know, I’m certain that Adolf was a Rothschild agent and increasingly certain he was a Rothschild. His genealogy may be entirely a fiction. It has strangely redundant names and an unusual name like Nepomuk for his father’s uncle/ father that is also a Rothschild name. His mother is his father’s niece, matching the Rothschild typology but not your average German. The men’s shelter where he spent his last years in Vienna was a charity funded by the Rothschilds and Epsteins—as Jeffrey told Ariane when he was in bed with her cold. They could fabricate anything. Those who knew Adolf at that time were killed by the AshkeNazis and those who researched his lineage, like the Austrian chancellor, were assassinated. Too many coincidences.

The deciding factor that Adolf was a Rothschild agent is that, as an Austrian, he joined the Bavarian army while dodging the Austrian draft—even for a war presumably launched over the death of the Austrian ArchDuke, next in line for the crown.

The assassination of Franz Ferdinand was a predictable move for the Rothschilds. They’d gotten rid of the other contenders, leaving him with their titles and territories. His marriage to a lesser noblewoman (a Monarch targeting the monarch?) let them strip his descendants of any right to inherit his title. He had nothing to gain by continuing the monarchy, and was a reformist. He would reduce his role to a figurehead and transfer governance to a representative republic, not the financiers.

The Rothschilds were firmly in control of Austria, where they were made Lords, and of England, who Nathan had bought out in his shrewd purchase of the bond market. In Germany, it was more complicated:

No Rothschild family members held official political or governmental positions in the German Empire (Second Reich, 1871–1918). While the Rothschilds were influential in European finance and had close ties to aristocratic and political figures, they were excluded from formal roles in the German Empire due to their Jewish heritage and the prevailing antisemitism of the time. However, Amschel Rothschild, one of Mayer Amschel Rothschild’s sons, served as treasurer to the German Confederation (a loose association of German states preceding the German Empire) and was influential in Prussian financial policy. This role predated the formal unification of Germany in 1871 and was primarily financial rather than political. The Austrian branch of the family, particularly Salomon Mayer von Rothschild, played a significant role in financing the Habsburg Empire and was granted a hereditary barony in 1816, but this was separate from the German Empire. In the German Empire itself, the Rothschilds remained powerful financiers but were not part of the official political or military hierarchy.

the jacobite heir

Why have Adolf infiltrate the Bavarian army? During the Great War, the Bavarian army was led by Rupprecht, who is more of a threat than is obvious:

Remember that the biblical Jacob claimed his other name as Israel, usurping the inheritance as the trickster when he wasn’t the oldest son. The Jacobite lineage is based on primogeniture. So it should really be called the Esau succession. Just sayin’

During the war, Rupprecht was the most competent royal military commander and didn’t always agree with Germany’s orders. When told to merely occupy the French, he attacked. He gave the commanders under him the power to make decisions.

As part of the German confederacy, Bavaria had a choice to ally with others. Rupprecht had a triumvirate plan that would reduce the hegemonic power of Prussia by an economic and military alliance dividing the German Empire between Prussia, Bavaria and the Netherlands. He opposed Germany’s scorched earth policy, threatening to resign over it. In 1917, he predicted that Germany would lose.

Rupprecht escaped to Tyrol in fear of reprisals from the brief communist regime in Bavaria under Kurt Eisner but returned in September 1919. While away from Bavaria, he succeeded his mother, Maria Theresa of Austria-Este, the last Queen of Bavaria, as the Jacobite heir. This occurred upon her death on 3 February 1919. As such, under his anglicized name, he would be King Robert I of England and King Robert IV of Scotland, although he never claimed these crowns and "strongly discouraged" anyone from claiming them on his behalf. Following his father’s death in 1921, he became head of the House of Wittelsbach.

His father had released his officers and soldiers from their oaths, but did not abdicate. Rupprecht opposed the Weimar Republic and advocated a constitutional monarchy. He was outspoken against chemical warfare and tried to negotiate a “ban of aerial bombing, poison gas, sea blockades and long range guns, blaming them for a majority of civilian casualties during the last war. He also advocated Germany's participation in future peace conferences, and he dismissed claims that Kaiser Wilhelm II was to blame for the First World War.”

Despite Adolf’s promises to restore him to the throne, Rupprecht refused to support him and persuaded other politicians against him in the Beer Hall Putsch. During the Great Depression of 1932, a wide coalition wanted Rupprecht to be Staatskommissar of Bavaria but Adolf’s 1933 appointment as Reichskanzler prevented it. Rupprecht told King George privately in 1934 that he thought Adolf insane.

He opposed the rise of Nazism, refused Hitler’s offers of collaboration, and was forced into exile in Italy in 1939 after the Nazis confiscated his property. In a memorandum in May 1943, he voiced his opinion that Germany would be completely defeated in the war and hoped to spare the German people from the worst when the Nazi regime finally fell.

Rupprecht’s wife and children were captured when the AshkeNazis occupied Hungary, although he was in Italy at that time. They were sent to a concentration camp and later transferred to Dachau, from which one never recovered after being freed by the Allies in 1945. Sixty percent of the prisoners in Dachau were Catholic.

By 1954, 70 members of the 170 member Bavarian Parliament still declared themselves monarchists, showing popular support. Rupprecht died in 1955 and was buried as a monarch, along with the idea of a constitutional monarchy.

the forest will eat you

What came out of the World Wars? Ope is an astute Nigerian geo-economist, who you should be reading for an African perspective on the Great Reset as ‘been there, had that done to us.’ In this article, he writes:

“Resistance isn’t suppressed. It’s absorbed. The very act of resisting feeds what you resist and makes it less fragile to future resistance.” This is, word for word, the story of post-colonial African intellectual history. The Bandung Conference, April 1955, twenty-nine African and Asian nations meeting in Indonesia to assert a Third Way, non-aligned, neither Washington nor Moscow. Genuine. Radical. World-historical. By the 1970s, its vocabulary had been absorbed into UN development discourse. By the 1990s, “South-South cooperation”, Bandung’s intellectual heir was a sub-committee item in the same multilateral institutions Bandung was built to resist. Thomas Sankara. President of Burkina Faso from 1983 to 1987. He rejected IMF loans, launched mass literacy campaigns, redistributed land, renamed the country from Upper Volta. He was assassinated in October 1987, reportedly with French intelligence foreknowledge, according to documents examined by Burkinabé investigators. Within two decades, his language, “food sovereignty,” “endogenous development,” “debt as neocolonialism”, had been processed, sanitized, and reissued as World Bank best-practice guidelines. The forest ate him. Then it wore his vocabulary as a costume. Ubuntu. A Nguni Bantu philosophical concept of communal personhood, “I am because we are.” By 2015, a Canonical product, a management consulting framework, and a TED Talk theme. The forest didn’t kill Ubuntu. It trained on it.

Ope points out that Bretton Woods had already written the rules for international exchange in 1944, when 730 delegates from all the Allied nations met at the first conference. While the Jacobite heir’s children were held in a concentration camp by AshkeNazis led by Adolf Rothschild, 44 countries were agreeing to make their currencies convertible to the US dollar. It set up the IMF and World Bank to make structural adjustment loans, police exchange rates and track balance of payment deficits.

They also set up the CFA franc, which first stood for Colonies françaises d'Afrique ("French colonies of Africa"); then for Communauté française d'Afrique ("French Community of Africa") … Since independence, CFA is taken to mean Communauté Financière Africaine (African Financial Community):

The forest ate Africa. Then it wore the vocabulary of independence and generosity as a costume. The current exchange rate for one CFA franc is .0014 Swiss franc.

The royals were reformists. The Rothschilds used revolutionary language to impose total control using the currency. Princes are unpredictable and may side with the people. Coins leave no one’s neck exposed when they do fail, as they always will.

double crossing the milky way

I just finished reading Ireland: Land of the Pharaohs by Andrew Power, available on Scribd. It was part of my research for OMGdess because I’m following the connection between the Hiero/ Aryans in Egypt and their possible origin from Ireland. Andrew is looking at the same clues but draws opposite con-clues-on. Let’s look first at the commonalities and his specific focus of inquiry, the Battle of the Boyne.

On July 1, 1690, the army of the Catholic King James II of the House of Stuart met with the army of the Protestant William of the House of Orange, his son-in-law, to fight for rule over the British Empire. At least that’s the cover story. What Andrew uncovers is that it was a sham battle masking an Egyptian ritual to make William into a Horus king by crossing the Boyne—which matches the shape of both the Milky Way and the Nile.

The timing and the astrological map are perfect parallels for the Osiris funeral rites that turn a deceased Pharaoh into an immortal Horus king. On the deeper layer, William was backed by the Khazarian bankers in the Dutch East India Company and the Royal Black Knights of the Camp of Israel. The most famous painting puts him astride a white horse with the point of his sword over its head, like a unicorn. James, who packed up his camp the night before the battle, left when his ceremonial role was done.

Even House of Orange, in abbreviated form, is H’Or. With this transfer of rulership to the Horus King, the Bank of England was established by the Khazarians or KhazAryans. William passed laws for general elections, but at the same time, put the national bank into private hands. The British Banking Law of 1666 had already given bankers the legal right to print money and lend it into circulation. William made the triumph of coins over kings complete.

Andrew Power, as a Rosicrucian, uses the mystery teachings to conclude that the Aryans were a superior race that brought civilization and advanced culture to Egypt. I see them as ending the civilized and advanced Goddess cultures, bringing destruction and enslavement. Zon Brookes watched my video and posted this:

Michael Tsarion is the Irish truther and alternative researcher who fits your description. Born in Northern Ireland, he first gained attention with his book Atlantis, Alien Visitation, and Genetic Manipulation (originally released around 2000–2002). This book presents Atlantis as a real, highly advanced prehistoric civilization destroyed in a cataclysm, while weaving in theories about extraterrestrial intervention, genetic engineering of humanity, ancient myths, and hidden elite control. The book launched his public career as a speaker and writer in conspiracy and alternative history circles. He later expanded on these ideas in works such as The Irish Origins of Civilization (a two-volume set arguing that ancient Irish/Druid culture had a major influence on global civilization and was connected to Atlantis).Tsarion is known for his deep dives into occult symbolism, astrology, suppressed history, and claims of mass manipulation by powerful groups. He has produced many lectures, videos, and additional books in the same vein.

Zon is pretty sure Tsarion is a Freemason. Whether Aryan or just arrogant, his superiority to women is consistent, as I show in the episode linked below.

monotheists and jackals

Andrew Power sees the ‘monotheist’ Pharaoh Akhenaten from 1350 BCE as a visionary, who was a ‘Prince of Peace’ too enlightened to intervene when his vassal lords were put under siege. They sent stone tablets, now called The Amarna Letters, begging for his help, particularly Byblos, the oldest continuously inhabited city in the world. They were under attack from Abdi-Ashirta, represented as a jackal, who controlled the Habiru, armed and ruthless nomadic shepherds.

Akhenaten’s mother and wife were Hittites, which is the same as Horites or Hurrians. He was a Heka Khasut or foreign ruler of Egypt. Heka is the god of spoken word magic. Khasut has a similarity to Khazar, ending in Set, the god of chaos and destruction. And the resemblance between Hittite and Hitler should be noted.

While his wife Nefertiti kept him occupied, Abdi-Ashirta sent women for his harem and treasure for his stores. And the Canaanite cities that had been part of Egypt fell to the jackal. After the damage was done, the Theban Pharaoh Ahmoses I drove the Heka Khasut and the Habiru out of Egypt and into Lebanon and Syria. Ahmoses may have been the bloodline Pharaoh or Horus King, while Abdi-Ashirta extracted the wealth without the need to govern.

The city of Baalbek, later named the Syrian Heliopolis, may have been where the Heka Khasut or Hyksos landed. They disappeared from history. Baalbek was recently bombed by Israel, as Vanessa Beeley reports.

the horus gambit

The Shemsu Hor were the first conquerors of Upper and Lower Egypt, establishing the first dynasty of Narmer Horus. The bloodline of divinity went through the mother so the Pharaoh may have been a son or consort of the high priestess. Even from the first dynasty, those who ruled from behind were called the iri-pat—iri for hiero and pat for Dyeus Patr, the sky father god of the Aryans. Most powerful among them was the grand vizier, who controlled the economy of granaries, building projects and payments.

For 5000 years the power of money has ruled from behind while the bloodline king has governed in front. Neither one is for the people. Instead of coins over kings or kings over coins, we need to issue the coins and claim our own sovereignty.

I am 100% certain that Adolf was a Rothschild agent and give a 50% probability he was a Rothschild. How did an Austrian draft dodger join the Bavarian-German army, becoming a message runner between generals? After the war, Adolf is coached by the head of Propaganda and Intelligence to write his first letter on antisemitism as a political strategy, not an emotional response. He's directed to infiltrate the German Worker's Party and makes an impassioned speech AGAINST joining his own country, Austria. He doesn't become a German citizen until the year before President Hindenburg is paid 3M Reichsmarks to appoint him Reichkanzler.

In this feisty video, I look at The Dragon Mother: a New Look at the Female Psyche, or Female Psycho as is Michael's view. And women who love men and trash other women, like Janice Fiamengo, self-professed man defender, and Hannah Spier who co-authors the podcasts, “What Should I Tell My Daughter?” and “Psychobabble.” I contrast my system, which releases men from soul-sucking jobs and allows their labor also to serve the family.

Was the Battle of the Boyne a Horus ritual of handing rule of Ireland from the Vatican to the City of London bankers? Is the Francis Scott Key bridge another ritual to Baaltimore and a harbinger of another William taking the throne for the House of Stuart? I look at Andrew Power's book Ireland: Land of the Pharaohs, red-headed mermen of Atlantis, unicorns and the animated short I, pet goat, II.

The Hieros Gamos is the sacred union of the king-god and high priestess. In the Horus Gamos, Isis re-members Osiris to conceive Horus. I look at hieros vs. eros, the eek! lips!, moving into the House of Yes, flirting and the sextrovert, the white tigress and the inner king, and queen of the microrave.