In the next couple of articles, I’ll be looking in depth at the story of Jesus, a story I believe was written to kill the Christ. The confusion caused by that sentence is ample proof of its success. We can’t conceive of Christ without Jesus. And conceive is an important word. The birth of the Christ starts with a seed planted in the fertile womb of imagination. The story of Jesus aborts that seed.

Today I let Jesus be. Or not be, as the case may be. I want to look at what Christ is, not who Christ is not. And by happenstance, I opened my Course in Miracles to a section called Christmas as the End of Sacrifice. There are no accidents.

This particularly spoke to me because I was just listening to Vanessa Beeley, who is usually reporting from her home in Syria. Her voice throughout the interview has a small tremble that seemed on the verge of tears: Vanessa, who is usually so calm in the midst of bombings and war. What she shows is evidence that Putin betrayed Syria from within, sending away the Army commanders who wouldn’t have stood down and leaving one in charge who answered to him. Assad didn’t seem to have been in on it. The betrayal has left Syria as a country without borders, overrun with terrorists backed by the US.

These are dark days, the nadir of the light. If Russia and China are in on the con, playing their role as good cop/ bad cop, as James Corbett suspects, is there any hope? We’ve been told that Judas betrayed Jesus but, like everything in the Bible, the opposite is true. It was Judas who led the zealot revolution, the Hezbollah of Judea, the resistance. It was Josephus, the inventor of Jesus, who betrayed the revolution with a Putin kiss.

And now Yahweh demands the final burnt offering, goading nuclear holocaust, as the word was used up until the 1960’s. The nations of Jesus fall into line: the UK, the US, Europe, Russia. The first Messiah was a blood sacrifice, we’re told, is the second Messiah a bloodbath? Dark, dark days indeed.

It’s time to swap out Jesus for a Christ that includes all of us. Here is what the Course says, with a few alterations that I, as the Christ, am fully authorized to make:

Christmas as the End of Sacrifice

The sign of Christmas is a star, a light in darkness. See it not outside yourself, but shining in the heaven within and accept it as the sign the time of Christ has come. She comes demanding nothing. No sacrifice of any kind, of anyone, is asked by her. In her presence the whole idea of sacrifice loses all meaning. … Love must be total to give her welcome, for the presence of holiness creates the wholeness that surrounds it. No fear can touch the host who cradles God in the time of Christ, for the host is as holy as the perfect innocence which she protects, and whose power protects her. This Christmas give the Wholly Spirit everything that would hurt you. Let yourself be healed completely that you may join with her in healing, and let us celebrate our release together by releasing everyone with us. Leave nothing behind, for release is total, and when you have accepted it with me, you will give it with me. All pain and sacrifice and littleness will disappear in our relationship, which is as innocent as our relationship with God the Mother, and as powerful. Pain will be brought to us and disappear in our presence, and without pain there can be no sacrifice. And without sacrifice, there love must be. … Let no despair darken the joy of Christmas, for the time of Christ is meaningless apart from joy. Let us join in celebrating peace by demanding no sacrifice of anyone, for so you offer me the love I offer you. What can be more joyous than to perceive we are deprived of nothing? Such is the message of the time of Christ, which I give you that you may give it and return it to the Mother, who gave it to me. For in the time of Christ communication is restored, and she joins us in the celebration of our creation. … This is the time in which a new year will soon be born from the time of Christ. I have perfect faith in you to do all that you would accomplish. Nothing will be lacking, and you will make complete and not destroy. … So will the year begin in joy and freedom. There is much to do, and we have been long delayed. Accept the wholly instant as this year is born, and take your place, so long left unfulfilled, in the Great Awakening. Make this year different by making it all the same. And let all your relationships be made wholly for you. This is our will. Amen.

The video includes five stories about my solo Christmas involving a pajama party, a Mexican ponche party, a circus, pomegranate & pea blossom martinis, and a dancing Rudolf. And, no, those aren’t pigtails, they’re antlers!

