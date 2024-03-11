Watch on Rumble

How do we deflect the Dark Arts of word spells? I spell out the steps of methodical thinking—state your purpose, own your dogma, put your rooster in the ring. I define four paradigms in socio-spirituality that I uniquely represent, as far as I know, and why we should be agreeably disagreeable. We can float our idea balloons among the monks and monkeys (thank you, Amy!)

My thoughts on this episode started when a YT viewer who’d seen my Caretology video posted this:

Dear Teresa, I'm just going to come down to it—I'd like to talk with you about the masculine and the feminine. I believe the feminine is being obliterated and even females are not aware of it. Everything we live by is totally male-designed—constitutions, bibles, our very outlook is all laid out from a man's perspective only. Debt-based money does this to us. I have removed myself from this system and the thinking is very different. I can see what the feminine truly is. I'd like to discuss this with you and also with other women who know what I'm talking about. women have subsumed themselves to the strictures of the patrix. It's a patrix not a matrix: we need to understand that. The narrative has been twisted to corral us to see it through the one perspective and we need to see it from both perspectives. If you would, let's figure out how to be in touch?

I replied:

I agree and have done a number of episodes on this. My YT has a playlist called "Where Are the Women?" And my whole financial system is based on returning the economy and society to where it belongs, serving the family. My Tonic Masculinity series looks at a world with children at the center, surrounded by women, surrounded by men. So I think true masculinity has also been obliterated. Here are a few of the episodes: https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/p/legal-shamen-and-economic-witches, https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/p/five-feminine-economies, https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/p/masculine-and-feminine-spirituality, https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/p/tonic-masculinity-and-feminine-wiles, https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/p/when-mothers-ran-the-world

She answered:

Thanks Teresa, I am fully versed in all the knowledge and now want to do something to change course. I am looking to put together a small group of women who can see this construct and how women have been left out of it. I think what is needed now is dialogue and that is very sorely missing. I would like to build something new and that's what I work on. At present I want to build new systems and money systems as well and I am engaged in doing that. I saw your system but what I prefer is not waste one more minute on banks or anything to do with this system. Not saying we should crash it but certainly not put any energy into it than absolutely necessary. We build something better alongside it that anyone can use. No need for banks, anyone can transfer digits now. We have all the opportunity and it's time to grasp it.

I wished her luck, and she said that she was hoping I’d be interested in speaking on it. However, I think my reply was more polite than a man’s would have been to someone who suggested they abandon a decade of research and book they’d written with purportedly the same goal, in favor of a discussion group that had already rejected their ideas without bothering to read them.

Women are far more likely to prioritize relationships over their own thoughts and ideas. In this, I believe women need to be more like men.

methodical thinking

Methodical thinking has three steps: state your purpose, own your dogma, and put your own rooster in the ring. I’ve termed it socio-spirituality to take a hard look at the reality IN the world while questioning the Reality OF the world.

Purpose IN the world: to care for the people and places that have been entrusted to us.

Purpose OF the world: to recognize our Oneness w/ each other and thereby with God.

My only dogma: I am no better than anyone else. People are inherently good and, when they behave badly, systems and stories are to blame.

Someone said recently that he agreed but didn’t think it needed to be a dogma. Without a dogma, there’s no measuring stick, no touchstone, to determine if something is true. If something is consistent with my dogma, I consider it as possible. If something contradicts my dogma, I have to reject it. Otherwise, you have to rely on someone else’s authority to tell you what’s true and not true.

Bad systems, especially economic, give incentive for bad behavior and impede good behavior on the social plane. Bad stories, especially scripture, are the source of judgment and superiority, impeding the recognition of Oneness. Ssssss says the snake.

How is it possible Amy doesn’t have a cool AI snake? But in lieu of a rooster in a ring, she does have some exceedingly silly Japanese chicken yodeling:

going mano a mano

Or womano a womano. Or humano a humano. Whatever it is, take a risk like the chicken yodeler. Be original. Let it be YOUR rooster you put in the ring, don’t just bet on someone else’s. Don’t say, “You’re wrong because this guy and his army of followers say so.” Use your own words and logic even if what you come up with no one has seen before.

rolling the paradigms

Applying my dogma to the purposes of socio-spirituality has gotten me to four paradigm shifts that are, as far as I know, unique. I welcome information to the contrary. Let’s look at those:

Economic system—rather than capitalism or communism, both of which put some in charge of distributing the goods, my system is based on reciprocity and fosters the family, from my perspective as a mother.

Social structure—my unit of self-governance is the commonwealth, promoting small scale sovereignty.

Ultimate Reality—in addition to creationism and evolution, I add OneMind Dreaming, which is only possible by seeing all people as equally good.

Scriptures—I look at the stories of Jesus and the Torah as hijacking the truth and turning it inside-out, making the villains into heroes, the heroes into villains, the aggressors into victims, and the victims into aggressors.

All of these are spells that have been cast on us. Money is a spell. Nations are a spell. God-spells are spells. You can’t break a spell by going under it. You have to go over.

the danger of having friends

“Why are you arguing with me? I thought you liked me!” Friends are a way that we voluntarily truncate our thoughts. We don’t want to offend and have to consider someone’s feelings, and whether they’ll take it personally if we critique something with which they identify.

Sometimes this gets used, I’m certain, as part of the larger psyops. But it’s also bred in us as polite, especially for women. I think we need to be agreeably disagreeable.

It takes awhile to fall into stride together, learn to match each other’s rhythms. These are conversation we’re having on a journey, where we have all the time in the world because we’re getting somewhere. We can explore, segue, banter, rant, wax and wane.

And we may come to a point where our journeys diverge, and that’s okay. We can still be friends on different paths. And maybe they’ll intersect again and you can tell me the mystical vision you saw in the mist off the river, on one of your good-hair days.

the tree of judgment

The focus on systems and stories lets you climb back down from that tree of judgment. We have a lot of discussion about who we can trust and who’s controlled opposition. And we talk about who’s really at the top, controlling the controllers.

If we take away the ability to have power over others, it doesn’t matter. You don’t need to oppose or figure out who’s on who’s side. You don’t need to revolt or march or organize or behead. Without the systems and stories, they’re just another human.

There was a time when I’d be tempted by a discussion group, for the tiniest chance I could get someone to listen to my ideas. But I’m no longer vulnerable to that because you’re walking with me, matching stride for stride, leap for metaphysical leap. Keeping company on all four paradigm shifts and then some.

We are already in motion, my friends, finishing each others’ sentences and leapfrogging the psyops together. No longer do the words spell us. We are spelling our own words, casting new dreams into the wide open future.

Here are the episodes I suggested to the commenter above, to understand my work:

In Russell Brand's interview, Yuval looks at nations as spells cast by legal shaman. I answer that we need economic witches to take back the commons. I look at how nations prevent people from feeding themselves in India and profit from climate change at the COPs. Yuval states that nations make us care about the stranger but I find Israel negates that point. I imagine California breaking into 4 Swedens or 100 Icelands to be a manageable size for matrix government. Nuclear disaster, climate change, and runaway technology can all have small solutions more effective than the patriarchal pyramid of power.

For Mother's Day, here are my hopes and dreams for five feminine economies. I develop a subsistence economy with neighborhoods involved with farming and animal husbandry. A reciprocal economy for local goods and services, as explained in my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. An edu-travel economy for a lifetime of learning around the world. A hosting economy with travel vouchers and sibling cities. And a gift economy for all things infinitely replicable like ideas, writing, music and open source software.

Looks at feminine and masculine as two sides of the brain, existing in everyone, and how they manifest in spirituality, sociology and economics.

On Rob Brezsny's Free Will Astrology, I was banned from posting for 100 years for saying that men shouldn't define feminine intelligence. The same day Robert Malone revoked my subscription under his three strikes 'asshole' rule. Another Rob (of universe c137) introduced me to a lecture by Leonard Shlain on The Alphabet vs. the Goddess. I connect these to how women think differently than men, and why we need tonic masculinity rather than feminist men.

In a recent essay on The Rings of Power, Charles Eisenstein differentiates between feminine power and 'honorary men.' The Dawn of Everything by anthropologist David Graeber and archeologist David Wengrow tells the creation epic of The League of Five Nations and the Jigonsaseh, or Mother of All Nations. As we enter our dark winter of the soul and look at the cult of immaturity in so-called leadership, they show us why we are orphaned by our culture and deprived of the feminine power of all of us.