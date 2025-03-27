It was such a joy to have Ahmad do a deep dive on Section One of my book, turning this into a tutorial. He is smart, perceptive and passionate, understanding the importance of getting history right. We are already scheduling the next follow-up. Here is what Ahmad has written about our conversation (link at the bottom):

Tereza Coraggio is the author of How to Dismantle an Empire and the voice behind Third Paradigm on Substack, YouTube, and Rumble. Offering a mother’s perspective on global economics, geopolitics, and the hidden truths of world history, she explores the intersections of scriptural analysis, psychological operations, socio-spirituality, and metaphysics. With a sharp eye for deconstructing power structures, she challenges mainstream narratives on war, finance, and control while delving into the complexities of sexual dynamics and the human experience. Through her work, Tereza invites audiences to rethink the systems that shape our world and envision new paradigms for the future.

About this Episode -

Tereza and I discuss her book "How to Dismantle an Empire" in this conversation. This is a fascinating, well-researched, and easy yet enjoyable read. Full of interesting facts and myth-busters. We explore the hidden power structures that have shaped societies for centuries. We discuss the role of Archons, wealthy landowners who maintained control through nepotism, and how the illusion of social mobility in ancient Greece was tied to military service and the perpetuation of slavery. We also examine how these rulers installed democracy not as a means of true representation but as a tool to consolidate their power while giving the illusion that the masses had a say in how their lives were run. This raises the question: is democracy really all it's cracked up to be, or is it just another mechanism of control?

We also examine the evolution of economic systems, from gift economies and bartering to the introduction of money and usury, which created cycles of debt and control. Language, too, has been manipulated throughout history to invert meanings and shape narratives, often turning victims into perpetrators.

Another key theme we discuss is the feminisation of society, not in the sense of true empowerment, but as a tool to drive economic productivity while undermining community and motherhood. We reflect on how ethical codes have eroded, how religion has often served as a means of control rather than a moral guide, and how the same power structures have persisted throughout history in different forms.

This conversation is about reclaiming agency, recognising how history has been shaped, how economic and social systems influence our lives, and the importance of community, self-reliance, and personal responsibility in challenging these structures.

