Watch on Rumble

Time to free God from religion. Kathleen Devanney

Time to free God from religion and free the Christ from Jesus. Is the Christ the one who sees the Christ in others, or the one who says, ‘Worship me’?

The loving thoughts of the Christ are the only reality in this world—and that means you! Sprinkle compliments like confetti, make everyone around you vibe a little higher, think a little deeper, laugh a little freer. Join your passion and compassion to recognize the divine spark in everyone you meet.

The New Year really starts after the shortest day of the year, when light has ebbed out and darkness flows in. Darkness is an invitation to go deep, a soothing balm to the soul. Treasure the darkness, the womb time, and bring the light back out of it with your love. The new year, freed from meddling popes, starts on Sunday. Welcome the newborn year, the baby sun just coming out to see you!

All AI art from Amy Rosebush of What’s In a Name, Really? including the bonus Rudolf the Red-Nosed Baby. Amy titled the next one: When New Information Makes You Spring To Your Feet: And you are suddenly happier and more interested.

This describes me most of the time, and all those other stackers who make my world go round. In anticipation of an interview in the new year with Ahmad Malik, I thought about THE question that ties together all my disparate research:

How have false systems and false stories been used to make good people do bad things?

I see 2025 as a year of collaboration, and I’ve gotten a running start with three collaborations in two days. Thanks to Tonika and Kathleen for The Exquisite Corpse collab. At the same time, Mark Alexander is working on an app for my economic caret system. We’re planning to use my retrometro.com domain to build a simulation.

It starts with a neighborhood map. My women’s zoom group, the Apocaloptomist Club, was started by Mary McLaughlin and includes Tonika, Kathleen and Margaret Anna Alice. Also Rev. Katie Grace who’s posted the best self-empowerment series I’ve ever read as 11:11 meditations. I’ve told my daughters her mnemonic of WTF as What’s This For?

Our simulated neighborhood starts with Apocaloptimist Lane. Margaret is on the corner of Amhad Avenue. At the corner of Tonika’s bungalow, it intersects Wombat Way where Isaac Middle resides (in the middle?) And now that Thumbnail Green reminded me of platypusses (platypi?) and April Whalley reads The Curious Platypus, I think we need a Playpus Plaza for them. And what about you? What do you want to call your street? And who are your dream neighbors in the hood?

And my third collaboration was with the AI wizard herself, Amy Rosebush. I’m looking to explain the origin story of A Course in Miracles—how the world came into being—as a children’s story called Dragon Dreaming. No biggie, just ultimate reality with small words, adorable characters and heart melting pictures. And as a bonus, I get to talk with Amy!

So this holiday, be the Christ. Go easy into the dark. You already are the light.

The inspiration for this episode is the book Switch: How to Change Things When Change is Hard by Chip Heath and Dan Heath. They cite The Bad Popcorn Study and why you don't have a people problem, Chocolate Chip Cookies vs Radishes and willpower exhaustion, and how to direct the Rider and motivate the Elephant. I apply these to our mission to change the global economy to enable communities to be self-reliant. In the process, I bring in the world's best flourless chocolate cake, my daughter's wedding, my leaky refrigerator, and aerial ballet Buddhas.

Happy Birthday! I look at the Christ as a movement, not a person, that's coming into being after 2000 years of dormancy. I read "How Will the World End?" from the teacher's manual of A Course in Miracle. And I end with a poem I wrote called The Holy Dark.