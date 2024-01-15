This launches my series on socio-spiritual solutions. I’ll be looking at different problems and asking how you’d solve them for your community using the system described in my book How to Dismantle an Empire. Together, this will initiate the sequel, How to Build a Commonwealth.
In this episode, however, I give my reasons that any change you can make as an individual without changing the system is chump change, a tweak that won’t last. I contrast that to James Corbett's Solutions Watch that looks at what you can do right now to make a difference.
Corbett’s recent episode on How to Be Happy makes the valid point that we don’t need psychology studies to tell us what makes us happy and why it’s important. He shows how an “all-star group of previous Solutions Watch guests answer those questions.” These are four men and someone’s partner, not that I’m counting.
I mistakenly said my ideas would sound better in Neil Oliver’s Irish brogue but he is, of course, Scottish. The point still stands.
All five interviewees state that helping others has made them happy. My perspective is that taking responsibility for our own happiness, whether growing food or shopping on Amazon, is better than judging others or sacrificing our happiness—a common trap of couples. I tell a personal story that cured me of the urge to judge. In line with my New Year Resolution to Do Less, the rest is in the video.
To start this exciting year of imagining how you would apply my system to the changes you want to see, here’s Build a New Model and How to Be Czar of Your Own Fiefdom:
Buckminster Fuller said that to change things, you can’t fight the existing reality. You have to build a new model that makes the old model obsolete. This episode outlines ten universal principles of a new model, including the purpose of government, how to measure its success or failure, what community wealth really is, how to protect and proliferate it, the intergenerational transfer of wealth, and paying your debt to society backwards and forwards. I begin by talking about the spiritual and metaphysical obstacles that keep us from imagining a new model and how to remove them in your own psyche. Based on my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, I end with the three powers that communities require in order to control their own labor: debt, tax & cash.
I talk about Julian Assange and RFK, the Porcupine Freedom Festival, Larken Rose and "If You Were King" and the authority problem. I look at money as a means of organizing labor and YOUR job as czar to design a self-organizing system of distributing the wealth to enable the best for families and communities—as they define it. I reinvent police and homeowner's insurance in my fiefdom.
Be the Change is Chump Change
I find this video interesting. Like you, I love James Corbett and learned a lot from him, but I also simply do not agree with his ideology nor find his "solutions" at all helpful, despite - as you - spending 20 years myself doing more or less the same thing. Although I obviously do this myself, it is a typical failure mode when someone like Corbett, who has so much great information, turns into a "life coach" and starts talking about "how to be happy in life."
Excellent point about virtue signaling as well.
But I have to say I fundamentally disagree with your analysis and I'm fairly certain it is because you are a woman with a particular cognitive style, and I am a man with an opposing cognitive style.
When people - in particular women - start complaining about "hierarchy" I get very disturbed. Social science - and even computer science, believe it or not - have demonstrated quite convincingly men and women have different forms of hierarchy. Women's tend to be flatter and more circular, men's tend to be more triangular or pyramid shaped.
I can speak for a lot of men when I say, with respect, you don't know anything about men's hierarchies and we are as offended by you, as a woman, saying to men "you should be more like women" as you would be if we, as men, went to you and said "you should be more like men."
I say all this as a fan who has learned a lot from you. But I would suggest you are universalizing experiences that are not universal. I am not a woman and simply cannot adopt a female perspective on life.
I also find the relationship advice more or less the exact opposite I would give my own son.
I chalk all this up to being very different people with very different life experiences and I hope you will not take this as "criticism" or "argument" - it is not - but simply "dialogue."
Late night here down East & an early up in the morning, but I scanned and caught "Bucky", so I thought you might like a couple of geometric dance numbers I've had stashed in the back pocket of my 'dome' for a few years.
Short dance by a devotee: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HefLC3PW8XQ
Pavane with the composer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcq_Hzo8PC8
Erstwyla geometry? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzvDdbDBZ_I
Couldn't find a clip for Unsquare Dance, so maybe make do with this... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifoOO5ZEC9g
G'night, TC