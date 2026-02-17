Watch on Rumble

Thanks to readers like Anneke B, who keep asking questions that prompt more of a deep dive, I’ve now reached a firm conclusion. And just in time for my interview on this topic with Jerm Warfare for UK Column, which we recorded on Friday the 13th.

We had a technical snafu getting started that I’d like to blame on Fri the 13th but was more likely me plugging my headphones into the mic instead of the computer. Or maybe the Riverside gremlins from Tel Aviv trying to thwart us.

What I can blame on Fri the 13th is the following: I’d debated recording in the house or the detached Garaj Mahal and decided on the latter. When I came in afterwards, a large glass Tree of Life over the stairway had come unglued and crashed down the stairs, shattering the glass into a thousand pieces.

I wondered if this was an ominous sign, after talking about the most taboo topic in the world. But it was the glass overlay that shattered, still attached in one crackled piece to the paper image. I decided it’s the facade, the web of lies that’s cracking, exposing the real Tree of Life. But I’m glad that didn’t happen in the middle of our interview!

Here are my conclusions:

I am 100% certain Adolf was a Rothschild agent. I give a 50% probability he was a Rothschild. If not a Rothschild, his father was his mother’s uncle, as they called each other throughout their lives. That’s a distinct possibility.

To put this in order, I’ll present a timeline that covers four countries, three generations of three families, and two world wars.

birth of five barons & a bastard

1836, Baltimore: Niles’ Weekly Register, the most widely-circulated magazine of its time, wrote this about the Rothschilds’ influence on international high finance: The Rothschilds are the wonders of modern banking ... we see the descendants of Judah, after a persecution of two thousand years, peering above kings, rising higher than emperors, and holding a whole continent in the hollow of their hands. The Rothschilds govern a Christian world. Not a cabinet moves without their advice. They stretch their hand, with equal ease, from Petersburgh to Vienna, from Vienna to Paris, from Paris to London, from London to Washington. Baron Rothschild, the head of the house, is the true king of Judah, the prince of the captivity, the Messiah so long looked for by this extraordinary people. He holds the keys of peace or war, blessing or cursing. ... They are the brokers and counselors of the kings of Europe and of the republican chiefs of America. What more can they desire?

1836 Adolf’s grandmother Maria Schicklgruber is impregnated with his father Alois, supposedly by a 19 yr old in a Jewish family she worked for in Graz, Austria, who signed their letters and financial support for Alois as Frankenburgers. This is discredited because no Jews are allowed to live in Graz at that time. An AI search for Rothschilds in Graz says, ‘You conspiracy theorist!’ But the Rothschild property site says the Rothschilds have ‘historical ties to Graz’ particularly through Louis Nathaniel von Rothschild, a prominent member of the Austrian branch of the family. The family’s property in Graz was seized, and the art was looted—meaning put in museums. They had come from Frankfurt, the literal meaning of Frankenburger.

1817, when the ‘19 yr old son’ who impregnated Maria would have been born: No ‘notable’ Rothschilds are born this year. The year is notable to the Rothschilds, however: Nathan Rothschild calculated that the future reduction in government borrowing brought about by the peace would create a bounce in British government bonds after a two-year stabilisation, which would finalise the post-war restructuring of the domestic economy. In what has been described as one of the most audacious moves in financial history, Nathan immediately bought up the government bond market, for what at the time seemed an excessively high price, before waiting two years, then selling the bonds on the crest of a short bounce in the market in 1817 for a 40% profit. Given the sheer power of leverage the Rothschild family had at their disposal, this profit was an enormous sum. This is also the year Emperor Francis I of Austria made the five sons of Mayer Amschel Rothschild—Amschel, Salomon, Nathan, Carl and James—into barons with hereditary titles, as permanent members of the international nobility, five interlocked dynasties instead of one. Amschel, who takes over the dynastic seat of Germany, dies without children. Therefore no one could inherit his German title of Baron, losing Germany as a possession of the Rothschild royalty when his grandfather and namesake, Mayer Amschel, dies in 1812. Salomon Mayer, who starts the Austrian dynasty, has Anselm Salomon in 1803. From secret documents uncovered by Austrian Chancellor Dolfuss during WWII, Maria worked in Salomon Mayer’s home in Vienna when she became pregnant. Dolfuss was assassinated by the Nazis in 1934. Salomon Mayer would have been 63 when Maria is impregnated. Anselm Salomon would have been 33, the same year he has his first son Nathaniel. Nathaniel becomes an art collector, angering his father. Carl, who starts the Naples dynasty, has a son he names Adolf in 1823. Adolf is therefore a Rothschild family name.



the long-headed habsburgs

Enter the Habsburgs, a dynasty from 1282 whose motto was "Bella gerant alii, tu felix Austria nube" —"Let others wage war; you, happy Austria, marry". Marriage is how they expand their empire but it seems that the war-wagers have power over them.

1805 Holy Roman Emperor Francis II is crushed at Austerlitz in the Battle of the Three Emperors and sees his capital Vienna taken for the first time.

1806 Napoleon’s Treaty of Pressburg strips Francis of being Emperor of Germany and Holy Roman Emperor and makes him merely Emperor Francis I of Austria.

The reptilian figurines of the Aryan invaders of ancient Sumer had elongated heads and practiced cranial modification with circumferential banding. Check out the comparison to Emperor Francis I of the Hapsbergs:

austrian intrigue

1863 The Archduke Franz Ferdinand is born in Graz, the same location where Maria was impregnated and the Rothschilds ‘have historical ties.’

1874 Ferdinand inherits his title and estate when cousin Francis V. dies. Anselm Solomon Rothschild, Adolf’s potential grandfather, also dies.

1876 Alois Schicklgruber changes his name to Heidler or Hitler and receives a large sum of money, 230 gulden.

1889 Alois fathers Adolf with Clara, his third wife and niece (if he’s not a Rothschild). Ferdinand’s cousin, the Austrian Crown Prince Rudolf, dies of poison with his mistress—supposedly suicide. It leaves Ferdinand’s father Ludwig next in line for Austrian Emperor if Franz Josef I dies. And check out the cranium and mutton chops on him:



1896 Ludwig dies of typhoid after coming back from Palestine and Egypt, supposedly from drinking contaminated Jordan waters, leaving Ferdinand as the Emperor’s successor. Franz Josef is senile but lives. Ferdinand has radical ideas for federalizing Austria and creating better relations between Slavic people.

1900 Ferdinand renounces the ability for any future children to inherit his title in order to marry Sophie, a lady-in-waiting with whom he’d been in love for six years. They have four children and he is a devoted husband and father. He breaks with Habsburg tradition and is honorable and loyal to his beloved commoner. adolf in vienna

1905 Adolf goes to Vienna to try to get into art school. He gets rejected twice. His art is copying postcards of buildings, which have ‘too few heads’ according to his rejection letter.

1908 Adolf disappears from his shared apartment, leaving no forwarding address, while his friend and flatmate is at military training. He is homeless, then lives in a men’s shelter with wall-to-wall beds. Another resident acts as his agent to sell his paintings, but Adolf makes a charge against him in 1910 and has him briefly imprisoned. In 1938 when Adolf is Fuhrer, he has him killed when he talks about Adolf’s past.

1910-1913 There are no witnesses to Adolf’s whereabouts. All that’s known is that he’s a failed aspiring artist, the Rothschilds are art collectors, and Adolf sells some art as frame-fillers to wealthy Jewish shopowners, who are the only buyers.

1913 Adolf leaves Vienna, Austria, for Munich in Bavaria, Germany. He is avoiding mandatory conscription in the Austrian army. Bavarian police track him down. The punishment for draft dodging is deportation and prison but somehow he’s left in Munich because of a persuasive pity letter to the Austrian Embassy:

Despite being subject to Austro-Hungarian conscription, Hitler evaded service by leaving Vienna for Munich in 1913, motivated by his disdain for the multi-ethnic Habsburg military and a desire to avoid serving under the Habsburg regime. When Austria-Hungary drafted him in early 1914, he was found in Munich and examined in Salzburg, where he was deemed unfit for military service due to poor health, including inadequate lung capacity and frailty.

the accidental assassin

1914 Franz Ferdinand is assassinated in a false flag that makes the JFK magic bullet look plausible. A bomb is thrown at his open motorcade in Bosnia but misses, injuring the car behind them. After a few toddies, they are talked into going to see the injured but the route backs the line of cars down a side street where they stall in front of the back-up assassin, ensuring he can’t miss. Kaiser Wilhelm’s immediate response is, "We must finish with the Serbs, quickly. Now or never!" This is interpreted as a ‘blank cheque’ later at the Treaty of Versailles when Germany is held solely responsible for starting the war. However, when Serbia issued a conciliatory response to Austria-Hungary's ultimatum, Wilhelm commented that "every cause for war falls to the ground" and that Serbia had made "a capitulation of the most humiliating kind," believing the crisis could now be resolved through negotiation.

1914 After again avoiding the Austrian war draft, Adolf joins the Bavarian army, which somehow doesn’t check his citizenship as a foreigner. He gets a dog, storms some farmsteads, his dog and paintings are stolen, and his regiment attacks a small Belgian town where his regiment loses 75% of their 3600 soldiers. This is later known as the Massacre of the Innocents, where 40,000 newly enlisted German soldiers were lost. Adolf is given an Iron Cross Second Class for surviving. Notice that there’s no little ‘stache yet:

1916 Kaiser Wilhelm has effectively won the war and offers peace with no reparations or annexation. The Rothschilds, who’ve lent the money in order to force the war, tell Britain and France to reject the generous offer, and they will get the US involved. In a win-win for them, they want Palestine afterwards. Generals Ludendorff and Hindenburg are furious about the peace offer. They sideline Kaiser Wilhelm and answer to their real boss, Rothschild: As the war progressed, Wilhelm’s influence waned, and the German military (especially the Supreme Army Command under Hindenburg and Ludendorff) effectively sidelined him, reducing him to a symbolic figure while Austria-Hungary’s own internal collapse accelerated. Adolf becomes a message runner, with his weak lung capacity. There’s no better position for a Rothschild spy than carrying messages between officers, especially between Rothschild lackeys Ludendorff and Hindenburg.

1918 Hindenburg and Ludendorff tell Kaiser Wilhelm to accept defeat and surrender. Wilhelm abdicates the throne. An armistice was signed by the Supreme Leader of the Allied Forces and some random German who didn’t even have a title. Adolf is conveniently in a Prussian hospital, far from the front line, when the war ends. Adolf is awarded the Iron Cross First Class, rare for a foot soldier, on the recommendation of a Jewish Lieutenant.



wrathchild revenge

Jan 1919:

the German Workers' Party (DAP) was founded in Munich by Anton Drexler, along with Dietrich Eckart, Gottfried Feder and Karl Harrer. It developed out of the Freien Arbeiterausschuss für einen guten Frieden ('Free Workers' Committee for a Good Peace') league, a branch of which Drexler had founded in 1918. On 17 May, only ten members were present at the meeting, and a later meeting in August only noted 38 members attending.

Adolf hangs onto his military paycheck by denouncing others:

Adolf Hitler denounced a fellow military liaison, Georg Dufter, in 1919, calling him a Soviet "radical rabble-rouser". Hitler's testimony before a military board of inquiry helped identify other military personnel perceived as having "revolutionary fervor," reinforcing his anti-communist stance and contributing to his retention in the army when his unit was disbanded.

June 1919 The Treaty of Versailles is written up by the Allies. It’s signed by another German janitor of no importance, just mopping up. The German AshkeNazi Rothschilds produce the Balfour Declaration. The German people then know they’ve been stabbed in the back. This is now called the ‘stab-in-the-back myth.’



July 1919 Adolf is appointed Verbindungsmann (’intelligence agent’) of an Aufklärungskommando (’reconnaissance commando’) of the Reichswehr to influence other soldiers and to infiltrate the German Worker’s Party, the DAP.

September 1919 At the DAP meeting, Adolf became involved in a heated political argument with a visitor, Professor Adalbert Baumann:

Baumann supported a separation of Bavaria from the German Empire to form a new state with Austria. This was on the basis that the victorious powers of the war would better favour Bavaria in a new union state, rather than in a Prussian-dominated Germany. His ideas were brought to attention on 12 September 1919, when he gave a speech at a meeting of the German Workers' Party (which he had been a part of since 1919) in the Sterneckerbräu, which were so angrily rebuked by Adolf Hitler that Baumann left the room, while Hitler continued to argue against him.

On the orders of the head of Army Propaganda and Intelligence, Karl Mayr, Adolf applies to join the party. Mayr later wrote that Ludendorff told him to do this:

Normally, enlisted army personnel were not allowed to join political parties. In this case, Hitler had Captain Karl Mayr's permission to join the DAP. Further, Hitler was allowed to stay in the army and receive his weekly pay of 20 gold marks. Unlike many other members of the organisation, this continued employment provided him with enough money to dedicate himself more fully to the DAP. At the time when Hitler joined the party, there were no membership numbers or cards. It was in January 1920 when a numeration was issued for the first time and listed in alphabetical order that Hitler received the number 555. In reality, he had been the 55th member, but the counting started at the number 501 in order to make the party appear larger.

Sept 1919 Under the direction of Karl Mayr, Adolf wrote his first propaganda piece called the Gemlich Letter to a soldier named Adolf Gemlich:

Highly esteemed Gemlich! If the danger represented by the Jews today finds expression in the undeniable dislike of them felt by a large section of our people, the cause of this dislike is on the whole not to be found in the clear recognition of the corrupting activity of the Jews generally among our people, whether conscious or unconscious; it originates mainly through personal relationship, and from the impression left behind him by the individual Jew which is almost invariably unfavorable. Antisemitism thereby acquires only too easily the character of being a manifestation of emotion. But this is wrong. Antisemitism as a political movement must not be, cannot be, determined by emotional criteria, but only through the recognition of facts. The facts are as follows: First, the Jews are definitely a race and not a religious community. The Jew himself never class himself a Jewish German, a Jewish Pole, a Jewish American, but only a German, a Polish, an American Jew. From the foreign nations in whose midst he lives the Jew has adopted very little more than their language. A German who is compelled to use French in France, Italian in Italy, Chinese in China, does not thereby become a Frenchman, an Italian, or a Chinese; similarly a Jew who happens to live among us and is thereby compelled to use the German language cannot be called a German. Even the Mosaic faith, however important for the maintenance of this race, cannot be considered as absolutely decisive in the question of whether or not someone is a Jew. There is hardly a single race whose members belong exclusively to one particular religion. Through a thousand years of inbreeding, often practiced within a very narrow circle, the Jew has in general preserved his race and character much more rigorously than many of the peoples among whom he lives. And as a result, there is living amongst us a non-German, foreign race, unwilling and unable to sacrifice its racial characteristics, to deny its feeling, thinking and striving, and which none the less possesses all the political rights that we ourselves have. The feelings of the Jew are concerned with purely material things; his thoughts and desires even more so. The dance round the golden calf becomes a ruthless struggle for all those goods which, according to our innermost feelings, should not be the highest and most desirable things on this earth. The value of the individual is no longer determined by his character, by the importance of his achievements for all, but solely by the amount of his possessions, by his money. The value of the nation is no longer to be measured in terms of the sum of its moral and spiritual forces, but solely on the basis of the wealth of its material goods. From this feeling emerges that concern and striving for money and for the power which can protect it which makes the Jew unscrupulous in his choice of means, ruthless in his use of them to achieve this aim. In an autocratically governed state he whines for the favor of the ‘Majesty’ of the prince and abuses it to batten on his subjects like a leech. In a democracy he courts the favor of the masses, crawls before the ‘majesty of the people’ and yet knows only the majesty of money. He destroys the character of the prince with byzantine flattery, and national pride, which is the strength of a nation, with mockery and shameless training in vice. His weapon is public opinion, which is never expressed, but is rather falsified. His power is the power of money which in the form of interest effortlessly and interminably multiplies itself in his hands and forces upon nations that most dangerous of yokes, the sad consequences of which are so difficult to perceive because of the initial gleam of gold. Everything which makes men strive for higher things, whether religion, socialism or democracy, is for him only a means to an end, to the satisfaction of a lust for money and domination. His activities produce a racial tuberculosis among nations. And this has the following result: Antisemitism stemming from purely emotive reasons will always find its expression in the form of pogroms. But antisemitism based on reason must lead to the systematic legal combating and removal of the rights of the Jew, which he alone of the foreigners living among us possesses (legislation to make them aliens). Its final aim, however, must be the uncompromising removal of the Jews altogether. Both are possible only under a government of national strength, never under a government of national impotence. The Republic in Germany owes its birth not to the united national will of our people but to the cunning exploitation of a series of circumstances which combined to produce a deep general discontent. But these circumstances were independent of the form of the State, and are still active today; more active, indeed, today than before. And a large sections of our people is aware that no mere change in the form of the State as such can alter or improve our position, but only the rebirth of the moral and spiritual energies of the nation. This rebirth will be set in motion not by the political leadership of irresponsible majorities under the influence of party dogmas or of an irresponsible press, nor by catchwords and slogans of international coinage, but only through the ruthless action of personalities with a capacity for national leadership and an inner sense of responsibility. But this fact robs the Republic of the internal support of the spiritual forces of the nation which are so necessary. And so the present leaders of the State are compelled to seek support from those who alone benefited from the changed situation in Germany and do so now, and who for this reason have been the driving forces of the revolution, namely, the Jews. Taking no account of the Jewish peril, which has certainly been recognized by present-day leaders – proof of this is the various statements of present leading figures – they are compelled to accept the support readily offered by the Jews for their own benefit, and therefore to pay the required price. And this price consists not only in giving the Jews every possible encouragement, but above all in hampering the struggle of the duped nation against their brother Jews – in the neutralizing of the antisemitic movement. With highest respect, Adolf Hitler

still an austrian

Feb 1920 Adolf organizes the biggest meeting of the DAP with 2000 people. He renames it the National Socialist German Worker’s Party, a name taken from another party, on the urging of Rudolf Jung. He uses the swastika as the symbol, also taken from another party.

1923 Adolf—is this the same guy? Doesn’t he look different? Now he’s trimming his mustache to look like Gottfried Feder without the maturity and wisdom. Feder, btw, was elected to public office:

1925 Adolf renounces his Austrian citizenship to avoid potential deportation.

1932 Adolf finally becomes a German citizen through a legal appointment as administrator for Brunswick, which granted him citizenship. This was essential for him to run for public office. However, when he runs for President, he loses to the incumbent Hindenburg. How does a general who lost the war become President?

1933 Hindenburg is paid 33M Reichsmarks to appoint Adolf Reichskanzler, so he is never elected by the Germans. Was his popularity a hype? Did the Germans recognize his Austrian accent and see right through him? They were stabbed in the back and then stabbed in the heart, by the foreign infiltrator who echoed their own words back to them, then started a war with the intention of losing it.

In this episode, I take a deep look at the lineage and character of Hitler’s father, Alois. At the end, I offer my best guess as to whether Alois was a son of a Rothschild and therefore Adolf a grandson. With this information, I decide if Adolf was knowingly a Rothschild agent, unwittingly a Rothschild puppet, or Germany was simply outmatched by the Allies.

The father of Adolf Hitler was Alois Schicklgruber, whose father was unknown but rumored to be Jewish and possibly Rothschild. I look at the clues that Adolf was a Rothschild agent put into power to undermine the sovereign money movement in Germany.

The genius behind Germany's economic miracle was Gottfried Feder, who achieved full employment, ended war reparations, and kicked out the banking cartel. In revenge, Rothschild set up his illegitimate grandson, Adolf Schicklgruber, as an actor to play Hitler, imitating Feder's iconic mustache. Putting Goebbels and Schacht in charge, Schicklgruber undermined Feder's economy, forced Germany into war, and then sabotaged the military. When his job was done, he exited by faking his suicide "going to it like it was just another day." Which it was.

On the 80th anniversary of WW2 Liberation Day, it's time for the truth to come out—starting with WWI and how Germany was betrayed in exchange for the Balfour Declaration and Palestine. To do that, we need to go back 4500 yrs to the Goddess-killing cult of Set/ Yahweh and how they’ve tricked us into a twisted ideology of supremacy. In it, I link 25 episodes on the world wars and the scriptural war on words.