Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Bédard Pelchat's avatar
Marc Bédard Pelchat
2d

You forgot the introduction to Section Six: The Community Cash Cow :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tereza Coraggio
Isaac Middle's avatar
Isaac Middle
5d

I look forward to one day (when life is a bit more stable) diving deep into your book: I know it is the next step in all my earlier urban planning and community building work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tereza Coraggio
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tereza Coraggio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture