Watch on Rumble

Welcome to the final chapter of How to Dismantle an Empire, with only the conclusion to go. This outlines the third step in the system changes that would enable communities to reclaim their own labor, property and sovereignty. The first step is establishing commonwealth banks with the exclusive right to create money through mortgage debt for the properties within their borders. The second step is capitalizing those banks with the Social Security trust fund and taking over its administration, ensuring its solvency for generations to come.

The third step is equally distributing the credit to pay the collective mortgages and student loans each month in advance of their collection. This puts as much as is needed to pay the debt in circulation each month. As targeted dividends, they add local goods and services in exact proportion to what’s owed. This chapter shows exactly how that would work.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published What one thinks of this disintegration and decline will depend on one’s opinion of the United States economy, and on one’s confidence in it. If one believes that it is better to buy food than to grow it, then one is not going to worry about the decline of any particular farming community, especially if that community is based on subsistence farming. ... I am worried about the decline of farming communities of all kinds, because I think that among the practical consequences of that decline will sooner or later be hunger. In some respects, the traditional subsistence agricultures are ... the best assurances of a continuous food supply, simply because they are not—or were not—dependent on outside sources that must be purchased. To exchange these locally self-sufficient subsistence agricultures for the “good life” of a consumer economy is like climbing out of a lifeboat onto a sinking ship. —WENDELL BERRY, THE GIFT OF GOOD LAND, 1980 Hard times are coming, when we’ll be wanting the voices of writers who can see alternatives to how we live now, can see through our fear-stricken society and its obsessive technologies to other ways of being, and even imagine real grounds for hope. We’ll need writers who can remember freedom—poets, visionaries—realists of a larger reality. Books aren’t just commodities; the profit motive is often in conflict with the aims of art. We live in capitalism. Its power seems inescapable—but then, so did the divine right of kings. Any human power can be resisted and changed by human beings. Resistance and change often begin in art. Very often in our art, the art of words. —URSULA K. LE GUIN, ACCEPTANCE SPEECH, NATIONAL BOOK FOUNDATION MEDAL, NOVEMBER 2014

growing community carets

As shown in the last chapter, the $2.7 trillion Social Security trust fund could capitalize Commonwealth Reserve Banks at a rate of $9000 per person, enabling mortgages and student loans up to a sum total of $90,000 per capita. The focus of the current public banking movement is to recirculate mortgage interest into community jobs and infrastructure. Another worthy goal is to protect public assets, savings, and pensions, especially Social Security. But this still leaves the only money in circulation as debt-money that extracts more than it creates, forcing inflation and organizing labor in the interests of the bankers. Public banks and local tax collection are vital steps in the right direction but we need to go beyond.

To reclaim its own labor, the commonwealth must issue, not only the debt, but the credit (money) to repay the debt. Mortgages are backed by the land and homes built on them while student loans are backed by the skills and education of the teachers. This is wealth that was created by the community. This debt, in terms of labor, is owed to the previous generation who built it and the next generation who’ll pass it on.

Debt allows someone to own a home or receive an education before they give back the labor to earn it. The labor of homeowners and graduates is a vast reservoir of energy, creativity, and competence that, right now, is being drawn down to a puddle by the banks. Commonwealth credits would create channels so that this energy would flow locally to all the things (and people) we’d like to irrigate and grow.

To distinguish commonwealth credits from the bank-issued credits we call dollars, we’ll use the sign called a caret (^) that’s positioned above the six on the keyboard and often used for the nose on emoticons ;^). This caret would be specific to a geographic region and could not be bought by outsiders. By creating “new jobs” that didn’t exist under the dollar, it wouldn’t need to be taxed. Both the caret system and the dollar system would exist side-by-side for internal and external trade.

Let’s look at how concurrent credit systems could take back our labor from the bankers and turn our debt into beneficial relationships with our neighbors and meaningful work in our communities.

2500 ways to leave your lucre

Community currencies are proliferating around the globe, but are they constrained from making a real dent in the problem? According to Wikipedia, there are over 2500 alternative money systems in play throughout the world, some of the most famous being Berkshares and Bernal Bucks in the US, the Brixton or Bristol Pound in the UK, and Salt Spring Dollars in Canada. Local Exchange Trade Systems (LETS) have grown to over 30 in Canada, where they were started, and more than 400 in the UK alone. Some virtual barters focus on services rather than goods, like the TimeBank and the Fureai kippu system in Japan, where people care for local elders to earn credits that are then spent by their own distant parents. Other alternative currencies give rewards for shopping locally, with discounts sponsored by local businesses.

The success and diversity of these 2500 locally grown money varietals testifies to the robustness of the concept. Warm and fuzzy substitutes for cold hard cash are springing up all over, and for good reason. Michael Shuman, champion of small businesses, writes about the multiplier effect when money is spent locally. In a hypothetical example, ten dollars spent at a local coffee shop is re-spent at the farmer’s market; then the farmer sashays into the bookstore and picks up The Trouble with Turnips. The bookstore owner steps out to buy a cup of coffee and the cycle starts again.

the trouble with 2500

The multiplier effect, however, depends on how many times a dollar can circulate and stay in the community. From Shuman’s statistics, a dollar spent at Borders keeps only 13% in town, while an independent bookseller retains three times this amount. Local First in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has found that 68% of the money spent at a locally-owned grocery store stays in the community compared to 43% at a chain store. This is a significant difference of an extra quarter dollar making a quick exit with the big box stores. But this isn’t the whole exodus story.

Let’s say that the coffee shop owner receives $100 in a day. By these calculations, after paying for her imported coffee beans, she might have $68 left. By the time she paid her own income and Social Security taxes, however, it would be reduced by another 39%, leaving her $41 to spend at the farmer’s market. Oh, but wait a minute, before shopping she’ll need to save 27% of her gross pay for her mortgage. This leaves her $24, which she spends on a flat of heirloom tomatoes.

The tomato farmer goes through the same process and ends up with $6, which is just enough for a used copy of The Trouble with Turnips. After putting aside his expenses, the bookstore owner then brings his own mug to get a cup of joe for a buck, leaving the remaining two dimes as a tip.

That $1.20 is what’s left of $100 circulating in the community after only three iterations, taking taxes and housing into account. Neither of these costs can be paid in the 2500 local currencies, nor can major budget items like insurances, phone bills, and energy costs. Altogether $98.80 of bank-generated currency has to be imported to supplement $100 of alternative currency in order for it to make one full circuit between three people.

We’ve shown in the last chapter how we could keep in local circulation the 12.4% Social Security tax and possibly the 3.2% of Medicare. State tax, sales tax, and property tax are semi-local, depending on the size of the state and what’s considered local. And with our example of North Dakota, we’ve shown how the 27% of housing expense could also be captured locally with a public bank. This leaves an average of 15% of income leaving with each exchange to go into Federal taxes. That seems harmless enough. Or is it?

If the money made within North Dakota (ND) changes hands once a month with only 15% going toward Federal income tax each time, by the end of one year 83% will have left the state and only 17% will remain. This will be true even if all goods and services are bought from ND businesses. Therefore, in order to have enough money in circulation to buy their own products and services, ND has to bring in 83% of new money from outside the state just to replace what leaks out in Federal taxes. This why North Dakota is held hostage to Federal programs like fracking and DAPL.

concurrent currencies

The caret and the dollar are parallel credit systems. The caret is a unit of stored labor in the community, designed to hold its value over time relative to the housing and services it buys. Like FDR’s Social Security, it’s not a public welfare system but a stimulation of local trade and food production. The measure of the caret’s success is how many times it circulates, creating economic activity, before being cashed out as dollars and leaving town, or the commonwealth, as the case may be.

One way to ensure that it circulates at least once is to distribute carets as subsidies that can only be used for local products and services that anyone can provide. Examples might be food, education, home improvement, and wellcare—defined as childcare, elder care, massage, homeopathy, nutrition consulting, exercise programs, counseling, or whatever else keeps individuals and families healthy. If a village of 3000 people issued ^100 a month for subsidies in each area, it would create ^300,000/mo. in food produced with local ingredients, ^300,000/mo. in new classes, ^300,000/mo. in nicer places to live, and ^300,000/mo. in caring services provided to one another, or ^1.2M/mo. in quality of life.

Commonwealth carets would be free of all income and sales tax when spent on housing, services, or locally-made goods and food. Each time that carets traded hands within the commonwealth by moving between bank accounts, the government would retain 15% for Social Security. A commonwealth of 300,000 that generated the same ^400 per person per month would generate ^1.44 billion a year in new economic activity.

By exempting it from income and sales tax, local products could compete in price with off-shore products without lowering their own environmental or labor standards. While the caret strengthens local agriculture and industry, both currencies could exist side-by-side so that all of the products available through the dollar wouldn’t be affected.

Moving between currencies could be seamless with a point-of- purchase system that automatically chooses the account that saves the most on taxes. Each resident would have a free checking and savings account in the public bank that would hold both carets and dollars. If the purchase were for products or services that were local, it would deduct carets. If all carets were used up or the product wasn’t local, it would deduct dollars. If there were no dollars available, the purchaser could convert carets into dollars by paying the applicable tax.

free trade for neighbors, not nations

Local salaries paid in Commonwealth Carets would save both the communities and the individuals money because they don’t need to pay taxes when it stays in the local economy; they only pay taxes when it leaves. Pension payments—as Social Security taxes—and mortgage or student loan payments would return to the Commonwealth Reserve Bank, with the interest disbursed to the Commonwealth Council to recirculate again.

Carets can be considered pre-tax dollars, which might circulate six times before being cashed out and leaving the area. This would generate six times as many new jobs from the same amount of dollars to serve local interests. Paying mortgages or rent with carets would have the same effect as making both interest and principal tax-deductible for both the homeowner and the renter. Social security, which is currently taxed when paid in for the employee but tax-deductible for the employer, would not be taxed at all when paid and spent in carets. Both the employer and employee portions of pensions and healthcare would be pre-tax, even for the self-employed. All of these would reduce taxes for the individual and expenses for the local government.

all caret, no stick

Housing, healthcare, higher education, and hope for retirement are the Unaffordable 4H, which rise in proportion to income so that they’re always just out of reach. Energy, food, and goods are the Cheap EFG, made by third-world producers whose labor has been devalued by the “free market.” The objective of a commonwealth economy is to reduce the Unaffordable 4H and raise the Cheap EFG until they meet in the middle so consumers can produce and producers can consume. Without military “pacification” and economic manipulation, producer countries would have already reclaimed their sovereignty and the fruits of their labor. This would be the ultimate stick to spur a fast transition—either to all-out war or self-reliance.

However, the caret system allows a slow but steady movement in a positive direction. It gets around the impediments of guilt and fear, and the resulting paralysis. The caret is backed by the tangible, stored labor of previous generations in the physical capital: the buildings and infrastructure. These are represented in the shared savings of the Social Security trust fund. Carets give communities the ability to use their human capital to add to their collective wealth of fertile soil, well-kept houses, healthy families, communication networks, and knowledge transfer. Instead of the anonymous entitlement of dollars, the caret system creates relationships between farmers, producers, health practitioners, tradespeople, craftspeople, teachers, caregivers, and those for whom they care.

Local governments depend on mechanisms like property tax, state tax, and sales tax to make up the difference between the rising cost of public services, based on inflationary housing, and the tax base. With mortgages turned into a revenue stream, however, income would parallel costs and tax exemptions could be used for the purposes for which they were designed—an incentive for greater cooperation to make society healthier.

By using mortgages and student loans to enrich the community rather than the banks, debt can be turned into jobs instead of being extracted from circulation. Ownership of houses can be kept at home, along with the energy and creativity of young people. Debt repayments would provide the same value to government as taxes, so that a student loan payment can subsidize a teacher’s salary and a mortgage check could fund health and safety advocates in every neighborhood.

growing carets

The Social Security trust fund gives the Reserve Banks of all commonwealths a way to buy back their capital assets that are currently owned by outside corporations—land, resources, mortgages, student debt, buildings, institutions, infrastructure. They can use the power of eminent domain to set a fair price and issue dollars to pay it. But once the dollars are paid, they’re transferred from being a debt to the bankers to being a debt to society, repaid through labor serving the community. Dollars are the extraction of labor for investor profits while carets are a vehicle for community exchange and societal change.

To protect their capital from ever being sold to foreign owners again, particularly to multinational corporations and sovereign wealth funds, the commonwealth needs to be conservative in never issuing more carets than it will receive in monthly payments or that it can convert to dollars. This results in the formula Debt + Tax + 2XCash as the maximum amount of carets that can be issued by the commonwealth.

To imagine an example, let’s say that a commonwealth knows that they average $500 or ^500 per person coming in each month for mortgages, taxes, and student loans. They could reserve 20% of that—$100 or ^100—for bank functions and returns on the trust fund and other pension savings, and use the rest to issue ^400/mo. per person in subsidies for any activity they want to promote. However, if they just issue subsidies for housing, for instance, it will boomerang back without promoting any services to the community. So they should be judicious in how they use carets—their purpose is to promote production and individual choice, not to subsidize consumption, even of necessities.

In addition to debt repayments, 15% of every dollar or caret comes back as Social Security taxes with every exchange. This keeps Social Security solvent into the future by increasing internal economic activity and never touching the trust fund.

Lastly, some of these mortgage and tax payments will be made in dollars. Dollars can either be used by government for outside expenses— like buying equipment to repair the roads—or issued as carets at a 2:1 ratio to increase economic activity. Let’s look now at why that’s possible.

conserving the cash crop

What’s the right tax rate at which to convert carets into dollars for outside trade? A commonwealth may want to have a graduated system that takes into account the distance that the product has traveled and/or the similarity of labor and environmental standards under which it was produced. In that way, they can retain as much as possible of their dollar reserves or use them to promote ethical standards around the world.

The commonwealth might have an agreement with the surrounding commonwealths of their EcoState to trade carets between themselves and maintain a trade balance without ever exchanging dollars. This would prevent local economies from cannibalizing each other for cash. Without the ability to extract dollars, a commonwealth with a trade surplus would want to help their neighbors become more productive and have more to trade. To foster hyperlocalism, each commonwealth might tax only 10% for trade with the contingent commonwealths of the EcoState.

Then, the commonwealth may have an agreement to exchange carets as trade credits within their federation with only a 20% tax. So in exchange for Venezuelan oil, for instance, Venezuelans may receive an equal distribution of federation carets they can use anywhere within the like-minded alliance, along with the freedom to travel and spend the trade-carets there, perhaps on educational exchanges or research on alternative energy and climate mitigation.

A third level taxed at 30% may be the trade bloc, which could be the whole US or perhaps five regions that divided the continent vertically to include Canada and Mexico and take advantage of different agricultures.

Only when buying from a distant country with a completely different set of rules—such as no labor and environmental protections— would the carets need to be converted into dollars at the full tax rate. Dollars converted into carets save taxes for the individual and provide more seed for the cash crop.

capitalism as ego-anarchy

Capitalism, as it’s practiced today, is really the anarchy of the individual. Its basic premise is that each person acting in their own self-interest will add up to the greatest good. However, no man is an island and women certainly aren’t archipelagoes. We exist in community; I am because you are. Without community, an individual must rely on money to feed her, to clothe him, to shelter her, or to care for him when old or sick. An individual doesn’t have a chance to be self-reliant.

Capitalism is designed to concentrate ownership of the assets in the hands of fewer and fewer individuals. It labels countries that defend against extraction and foreign ownership as “nationalist” or “protectionist.” It conflates quality of life with an abundance of consumer goods, and makes the sovereignty of other nations into a threat against the “developed world.” Even the term “privatization” disguises its real function—to turn community assets into profits—by conflating it with the positive goal of private ownership of one’s own assets and, therefore, one’s own labor.

The Commonwealth Council has three goals: to protect the natural capital of land and resources, to promote the physical capital of buildings and infrastructure, and to proliferate the human capital of the skills, education, and creativity of its people. The Commonwealth Reserve Bank keeps the monetary assets and pension funds safe in a way that allows each village and hamlet to control its own budget without risk. We’ll end by showing how this could trickle down to neighborhoods, the building blocks of community.

love the ones you’re with

Neighborhoods share the same goals as the commonwealth to protect, promote, and proliferate. The natural capital of the neighborhood includes clean water, abundant trees, healthy soil, fresh air, and a stable climate. Each neighborhood might have a nature committee that regularly tests the water and helps install rainwater catchment and greywater systems. They could share mulch and chicken coops, and plant fruit and nut trees so that each block had a variety. Food exchanges might encourage cottage industries and kitchen hubs.

The EcoState may make grants or loans available to neighborhoods to install solar and wind power that’s captured in their own grid. In addition, the committee’s representatives would collaborate on environmental issues on a regional and even global scale, bringing the best of their ideas and energy to the most important problems of the planet.

In terms of physical capital, the neighborhood wants to maintain its streets and sidewalks. It may choose to repurpose an empty lot as a collective garden or restore a run-down building as a place to meet for potlucks and dance parties. It might provide loans, repayable in carets, for members to turn their houses into multigenerational homesteads or walkable cafes and restaurants, open one or two nights a week. Rather than having competing internet and phone services, they may want to buy out the cables and towers so that everyone has affordable access.

The neighborhood is a network of households and families, and therefore the most personal and intensely representative of social groups. As such it certainly wants to protect its most precious human capital, the children. It wants to enhance the health of residents, taking special care of its elders. The relationships and communication between its members are its highest priority. It wants loving daycares and nurturing schools, and programs to stimulate creative and physical expression throughout a lifetime.

The residents deserve security for their persons, their property, their health, their privacy, their savings, and their retirement. A vibrant neighborhood needs youth, adults, elders, children, parents, and grandparents, each with opportunities to serve the neighborhood in reciprocated and respected roles vital to their collective well-being and even survival.

All of this is possible by reclaiming our labor, backed by the houses built by our ancestors, as the foundation on which to build the future.

CHAPTER 21 EXERCISES

Using examples from the book, or from your own research, logic, and experience, comment on the following and what it means today:

Paradigm Shift #21

A neo-liberal economy takes the products of third-world labor as the first-world’s due and uses them to reward those who concentrate wealth and ownership for those at the top.

A liberal economy takes the products of third-world labor as the first world’s due, and distributes them as everyone’s right ... within the first world.

A subsistence economy sees the products of third-world labor as belonging to the producers of the third world.

LEXICON

Explain how the following definitions change the dialogue around social problems. Is this concept used in discussion of the examples to which it applies? If not, how does this affect the potential solutions?

carets: symbolized by the ^, a form of bank credit authorized by a community government and backed by local mortgages, good only within its borders unless exchanged for another community’s carets or dollars, with taxes set and retained by the community. Once earned, it becomes a unit of stored labor to be exchanged or saved.

the caret formula: the amount of community credit that can be put into circulation without the risk of needing to borrow or sell off assets in order to get dollars, represented as Debt + Tax + 2XCash.

parallel credit systems or concurrent currencies: more than one form of bank credit so that internal trade can be given preferential tax treatment over external or exploitative trade, and a community can own its own labor, property, and resources without being subject to predatory loans.

local currencies: tangible bills of credit recognized by select vendors within a geographic area that are exchangeable for and taxed at the same rate as dollars.

the multiplier effect: a term coined by Michael Shuman to demonstrate the added economic activity of money spent into the local economy and spent again.

caret subsidies: untaxed bank credit that can only be exchanged for local goods or services within a broad category, such as food, education, home improvement, or wellcare. Once spent in this category, they would be exchangeable under the same rules as carets. Its success is measured by the multiplier effect of how much additional economic activity it generates.

wellcare: childcare, elder care, counseling, nutrition, exercise, homeopathy, acupuncture, massage, life coaching, or anything that keeps individuals and families healthy and happy. It should be able to be provided by someone without expensive degrees or credentials, and doesn’t replace traditional healthcare or hospitals.

the Unaffordable 4H: housing, healthcare, higher education, and hope for retirement, which rise in proportion to the money in circulation and are therefore always just out of reach.

the Cheap EFG: energy, food, and goods, which are often made by third-world producers whose labor is valued by the “free market” at a fraction of the time of first-world consumers.

QUESTIONS FOR REFLECTION AND DISCUSSION

Are fear, guilt, and blame useful for changing people’s behavior? Choose an issue in which fear and guilt are currently being used as motivators and design an incentive program, using tax deductions or community carets, to accomplish the same goal.

The amount of money in circulation for local goods and services needs to be proportionate to the cost of housing: too much and it drains out for luxury imported goods, too little and it drains out for cheap imported goods. Describe how your goals might differ in a commonwealth with a too-fast circulation of money (resulting in a high cost of living) and one in which it barely flows at all.

Describe your dream scenario for your neighborhood if your commonwealth issued all of the credit backed by the properties. How would you use subsidies to generate economic activity? What would you produce in your ‘hood? Are there properties you’d like to own communally? Would you collectively farm or ranch land outside your town or city? What roles would you like to see created? What services or products would you like to provide to your neighbors? How does it feel to live in the fiefdom of your dreams?

I talk about Julian Assange and RFK, the Porcupine Freedom Festival, Larken Rose and “If You Were King” and the authority problem. I look at money as a means of organizing labor and YOUR job as czar to design a self-organizing system of distributing the wealth to enable the best for families and communities—as they define it. I reinvent police and homeowner’s insurance in my fiefdom.

Describes how to break the power of the bankers and enable distributed economic anarchy, which is self-governance, not chaos. The system change in my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, gives commonwealth banks the sole power to issue mortgages and the credit to repay them. I look at three rules that make it corruption-proof and eight questions for you to decide as czar of your fiefdom.

In response to Caretology, I explain why mothers are natural economists, how carets could turn a golf course into a food forest, farm & restaurant, and why universal basic income is ordering pizza in your parent’s basement. I continue to explore the caret system with William Hunter Duncan and John Wright.

Geopolitics & Empire interviewed Gabe of Libre Solutions Network and Mathew Crawford of Rounding the Earth on BitCoin’s Rise: Tulip Mania or Digital Gold? I look at BTC as the US Treasury Reserve. I compare the Caret system from my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, on inflation, scams, laundering, dark markets, organized crime, lack of fluctuation, gov’t treasuries that reward oligarchs, building generational wealth, economic migration, mining, exploitation of ‘poor’ nations, beneficial development of energy supplies, taxation, military aggression and aligning incentives in the direction that would solve everything.

Responds to Matt Taibbi’s “Magic Monetary Theory Goes Primetime.” He looks at the film Finding the Money with Stephanie Kelton and says, “Run!” From my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, I show how deficits do turn into someone’s assets—and we need to make sure that someone is local communities.

For Mother’s Day, here are my hopes and dreams for five feminine economies. I develop a subsistence economy with neighborhoods involved with farming and animal husbandry. A reciprocal economy for local goods and services, as explained in my book, How to Dismantle an Empire. An edu-travel economy for a lifetime of learning around the world. A hosting economy with travel vouchers and sibling cities. And a gift economy for all things infinitely replicable like ideas, writing, music and open source software.