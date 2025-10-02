Third Paradigm

Third Paradigm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Wolstencroft's avatar
Frank Wolstencroft
16h

China's central bank is government owned. It creates the Chinese domestic currency the yuan

(also called the renminbe) free of debt, as required to fund Chinese government expenditure to pay its workforce to create public services such as infrastructure, bridges, railways, tunnels. power stations, education, healthcare, state pensions, research and development and the military. The Chinese government has no debt, it can actually create more money by taxing Chinese private corporations that would control the rate of inflation of the currency.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tereza Coraggio
Fadi Lama's avatar
Fadi Lama
6h

Quote: “In one meeting she was goaded by Senator Gore to admit there was “a teeny-weeny bit of socialism” in the program”

Any policy that does not result in neoliberal “trickle up” of wealth aka wealth concentration is considered socialist.

Quote: “It established “a solemn compact between generations, one that bound children more closely to parents”

The opposite could be the case…. Family bonding was stronger prior:

Quote: “Social Security changed the fate of the American family. In 1900 over 60% of aging parents had lived by necessity with their grown children but by 1975 this had dwindled to only 14%.”

In Asian countries with no meaningful social security, such as Thailand, family bonds are very strong.

Quote: “The government has even saved money by borrowing against the social security trust fund rather than from private investors.”

Not surprisingly therefore, social security is predicted to go bankrupt.

Quote: “Also, it releases workers from finding a safe place to invest their savings without gambling in the stock market. They can invest by taking care of their parents’ generation and enabling their children’s generation to take care of them.”

Like a Ponzi scheme its survival depends on a constantly increasing stream of money to payback earlier money received.

Quote: "By creating mortgage loans through Commonwealth Reserve Banks at a multiple of its $2.7 trillion in capital, the government could spend the interest back into the economy—guaranteeing that there would be enough in circulation at all times to repay both debt and interest. Ten times the $2.7 trillion in capital would create $27 trillion in loans. At five percent interest, this would return $1.35 trillion to local governments annually, or a 50% return on the Social Security trust fund."

One has to be careful in such calculations. The above example implies that the economy is capable of absorbing an investment of $27 trillion in productive activities that generate a gross profit of at least double the interest rate, or $2.7 trillion. This is not guaranteed.

Quote: “If the ability to “print money” by lending was withdrawn from private banks”

This would be the true revolution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tereza Coraggio and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tereza Coraggio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture